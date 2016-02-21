Samsung event at Mobile World Congress | CNET
Samsung event at Mobile World Congress

The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.

  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:17 PM
    And so is the floor
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:22 PM
    Lots of clapping
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:36 PM
    Now the cube has turned into an ice cube. now a tunnel
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:41 PM
    and now a phone
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:50 PM
    Galaxy S7
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:05 PM
    Pretty cool way to show a video, I've gotta say
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:13:06 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:13:08 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:13:10 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:13:11 PM
    From now on, all press conferences are going to be in virtual reality.
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:13:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:16 PM
    Though I hope none of Barcelona's famous pickpockets are in here
  • Roger Cheng 2/21/2016 6:13:25 PM
    FYI, we're seeing the same thing you are, but just in VR.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:27 PM
    I'm sure not keeping an eye on my purse. haha
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:41 PM
    Ok. I think that's done for now
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:54 PM
    Tons of clapping
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:56 PM
    And we're back!
  • Roger Cheng 2/21/2016 6:14:03 PM
    You have any doubt Samsung is serious about VR? That stunt was a statement piece.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:14:20 PM
    Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are being shown by Koh
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:14:58 PM
    SVP of product strategy, Justin Denison, is taking the stage
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:15:00 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:15:01 PM
    He's based in the US
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:15:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:15:09 PM
    We talked to him before the event to learn about the products
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:15:23 PM
    So, I can't emphasize enough the difference between watching something on a screen and watching in VR. I kept alternating between both states, and it really is one of those see-it-to-believe-it experiences.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:15:23 PM
    "We didn't just redesign these devices, we reimagined what they can do."
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:15:33 PM
    "Our customers were the inspiration for every innovation."
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:16:06 PM
    And now we have another video
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:16:09 PM
    But not in VR this time. Bummer
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:16:55 PM
    I can never watch another video the same way.
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:16:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:17:07 PM
    You can tell where the Samsung employees are sitting in the audience from the clapping
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:17:24 PM
    You can always tell who the partners and seat-fillers are based on where in the room the clapping comes from. Journalists don't clap. We type.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:17:32 PM
    Samsung spent months perfecting the process that brought metal and glass perfectly together from every angle, Denison says
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:17:43 PM
    One change - on the back, the camera doesn't stick out as much anymore
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:17:52 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:17:55 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:17:58 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:18:02 PM
    Ok, lowdown on the look and feel: The S7 and S7 Edge look and feel almost exactly the same.
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:18:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:18:06 PM
    "When you hold the S7 and the S7 Edge, they feel like they've always belonged there," Denison says
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:18:07 PM
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:18:26 PM
    The S7 Edge is bigger than the S7, but the dimensions look the same. The S6 and S7 dimensions are almost identical, but the S7 is heavier.
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:18:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:18:45 PM
    Denison is going through all the features.
