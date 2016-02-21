And so is the floor

Samsung event at Mobile World Congress
The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:17 PMAnd so is the floor
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:22 PMLots of clapping
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:36 PMNow the cube has turned into an ice cube. now a tunnel
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:41 PMand now a phone
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:12:50 PMGalaxy S7
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:05 PMPretty cool way to show a video, I've gotta say
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:13:06 PM
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:13:08 PM
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:13:10 PM
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:13:11 PMFrom now on, all press conferences are going to be in virtual reality.
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:13:12 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:16 PMThough I hope none of Barcelona's famous pickpockets are in here
Roger Cheng 2/21/2016 6:13:25 PMFYI, we're seeing the same thing you are, but just in VR.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:27 PMI'm sure not keeping an eye on my purse. haha
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:41 PMOk. I think that's done for now
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:54 PMTons of clapping
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:13:56 PMAnd we're back!
Roger Cheng 2/21/2016 6:14:03 PMYou have any doubt Samsung is serious about VR? That stunt was a statement piece.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:14:20 PMGalaxy S7 and S7 Edge are being shown by Koh
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:14:58 PMSVP of product strategy, Justin Denison, is taking the stage
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:15:00 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:15:01 PMHe's based in the US
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:15:01 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:15:09 PMWe talked to him before the event to learn about the products
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:15:23 PMSo, I can't emphasize enough the difference between watching something on a screen and watching in VR. I kept alternating between both states, and it really is one of those see-it-to-believe-it experiences.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:15:23 PM"We didn't just redesign these devices, we reimagined what they can do."
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:15:33 PM"Our customers were the inspiration for every innovation."
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:16:06 PMAnd now we have another video
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:16:09 PMBut not in VR this time. Bummer
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:16:55 PMI can never watch another video the same way.
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:16:57 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:17:07 PMYou can tell where the Samsung employees are sitting in the audience from the clapping
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:17:24 PMYou can always tell who the partners and seat-fillers are based on where in the room the clapping comes from. Journalists don't clap. We type.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:17:32 PMSamsung spent months perfecting the process that brought metal and glass perfectly together from every angle, Denison says
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:17:43 PMOne change - on the back, the camera doesn't stick out as much anymore
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:17:52 PM
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:17:55 PM
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:17:58 PM
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:18:02 PMOk, lowdown on the look and feel: The S7 and S7 Edge look and feel almost exactly the same.
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:18:03 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:18:06 PM"When you hold the S7 and the S7 Edge, they feel like they've always belonged there," Denison says
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:18:07 PM
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:18:26 PMThe S7 Edge is bigger than the S7, but the dimensions look the same. The S6 and S7 dimensions are almost identical, but the S7 is heavier.
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:18:30 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:18:45 PMDenison is going through all the features.