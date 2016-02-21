Samsung event at Mobile World Congress
The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.
-
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:18:54 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:18:56 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:19:09 PMThe S7 Edge has a 5.5-inch screen, so it's a tiny bit smaller than the Note 5/S6 Edge+ at 5.7 inches.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:19:13 PMThese devices look a lot like last year's phones, but Samsung has tweaked the software. There's a wider "Edge Panel" that lets you do things like read Yahoo News etc
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:19:43 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:19:50 PM"Did you know the average person checks their phone 150 times a day?" Denison says
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:19:56 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:19:57 PMI think for journalists, that number is low. haha
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:20:29 PMI will say, the new edge panel on the S7 Edge is an improvement. Samsung keeps tweaking this area, but never makes the software backwards-compatible, so the benefits you gain on the next model isn't something you can get on the previous model.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:20:40 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:20:51 PMThere's an Always On display that shows your calendar and other items.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:21:01 PMOne question we had was how much battery life that sucks.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:21:13 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:21:19 PMWe were told it uses about 1% of the battery capacity. So if your device is about to die, probably disable that
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:21:29 PMIn this case, you get a taller edge tab (to swipe out the edge panel), which is good because you had to really be precise on the S7 Edge to pull out that tab. The larger screen also means that Samsung can make the information it displays in this space larger than before.
-
Roger Cheng 2/21/2016 6:21:36 PMBy the way, LG threw out the exact same stat a few hours ago at its G5 launch (it also has an always on display). Guess these guys get the same research?
-
seamus.byrne 2/21/2016 6:21:55 PMAMOLED runs power to only the pixels that need to turn on. So it can keep power low while running some always-on features.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:21:55 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:21:58 PMWater resistance is back. Which is awesome.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:22:25 PMThe reason they didn't include it in the GS6 was because it would make the device thicker. And you know a handset maker can't release a phone that's thicker than last year's device
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:22:44 PMSamsung is also allowing some of the apps/information/icons on the edge display to spill into two columns.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:23:00 PMAnd ... the microSD slot is back
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:23:03 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:23:05 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:23:08 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:23:10 PMFor some regions, you'll be able to have two SIM cards instead.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:23:11 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:23:26 PMDoes anyone else notice how Samsung is acting as if the water-resistant rating is brand new. They were the ones who had it on the S5, then took it away. What's old is new again!
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:23:33 PMNow Denison is talking cameras.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:23:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:23:47 PM"Most cameras are optimized for daylight. ... [[But] some of our best memories happen at night."
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:24:04 PM"What will it take to create a camera that takes high quality pictures in low light?"
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:24:07 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:24:11 PMSame deal with the microSD card slot...Samsung got rid of it when it moved from a plastic body to metal, and loyal customers went bonkers. So now it's back. *pats on the back all around*
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:24:31 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:25:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:25:09 PMWe're getting some wonky camera details. But basically, there's a larger sensor to let in more light. That means much better photos when it's dark
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:25:40 PM
-
seamus.byrne 2/21/2016 6:25:49 PMMicroSD is back. It's now riding shotgun in the SIM tray.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:25:59 PMWe're getting a side-by-side photo shootout of the Galaxy S7 versus iPhone 6S Plus. Galaxy S7 wins, of course. Like Samsung would show a photo where it's lacking
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:26:43 PMIt is really striking to see those photos next to each other. The one shot with Samsung is much brighter and less grainy
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:26:58 PMCNET's editors will definitely be testing this out for our longer review. Aka - Jessica!
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:27:10 PMAnd Andy Hoyle, one of our resident camera experts
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:27:11 PM
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:27:27 PMSharp-eyed specs-watchers will notice that the S6's 16-megapixel camera drop down to 12-megapixels. Photographers like CNET photo guru Josh Goldman explains that letting in more light (through larger pixels) improves the image in all lighting condition, and Samsung is especially going after making low light gains (as are its rivals). Read more in my hands-on:
