Both will hit shelves on March 11. Preorders will begin "in a matter of days."

Samsung event at Mobile World Congress
The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:36:55 PMBoth will hit shelves on March 11. Preorders will begin "in a matter of days."
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:36:58 PM"But wait there's more"
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:37:02 PMSamsung is being cagey on when preorders begin, but we were told Feb 23.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:37:13 PMThe more = a free Gear VR when you preorder a new phone
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:37:40 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:37:41 PMSmart use of bundling by Samsung. It has tons of products, like the Gear VR and Gear S2 smartwatch, that it can use to make its phone more attractive to buyers
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:37:45 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:37:46 PMDJ Koh is back up
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:37:55 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:38:12 PM"Let's travel beyond the boundaries of the world we know and journey to a new frontier," he says
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:38:13 PMThe free Gear VR also comes with a six-game bundle, Samsung told us earlier.
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:38:52 PM
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:38:54 PMI think we're going to talk about this soon:
Samsung's next viewing experience for Gear VR: Your own lifeCNETThe Gear 360 camera will let you capture immersive high-resolution photos and videos for viewing in VR goggles or on YouTube and Facebook -- and it's smaller than a baseball.
seamus.byrne 2/21/2016 6:39:04 PMThrowing in a Gear VR is a pretty sweet deal. How many people will find that's a 'good enough' VR experience compared to spending hundreds on Oculus or Vive?
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:39:17 PM"We believe in a world that is brighter, sharper, more convenient and more fun," Koh says
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:39:27 PMAs a reminder, Gear VR costs only $100.
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:40:31 PMI had an extended HTC Vive demo and It. Was. Awesome.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:40:46 PM"No company is in a better position to achieve this vision than Samsung," Koh says of creating an ecosystem with products, software, services, etc. Samsung Pay is an example he's calling out
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:40:51 PM
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:41:23 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:41:39 PM"The universe of experiences we envision is so vast that no one can work alone," Koh said.
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:41:54 PMSamsung Pay is one of those things that retailers really don't always know about. Real-life story: I've watched a friend use it and teach the cashier all about how it works.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:41:56 PMCalls out some partners. "We're working with Google, our special relationship partner."
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:42:02 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:42:31 PMGoogle and Samsung need each other, but they haven't always gotten along. Things have seemed less tense lately, though.
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:42:34 PMAs a reminder, Samsung Pay launched a year ago at Mobile World Congress and CNET was one of the first to film it for you.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:42:39 PMNow we're on to auto
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:42:54 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:42:59 PMBasically, Samsung and everyone else in tech wants to turn cars into connected mobile devices.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:43:32 PMSamsung's not building an electric self-driving car (at least not yet), but it's working to get LTE and smarts in older cars
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:43:41 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:44:20 PMAnother bit of news today - the Gear 360 virtual reality camera
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:44:34 PMLG and Samsung are in such lock step sometimes...the Gear 360 they're announcing now isn't the day's only overlap.
isn't the day's only overlap.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:44:35 PMThis is something consumers can buy, not like the $15,000 fancy GoPro VR camera.
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:45:07 PMI'm already dreading seeing nonstop 360-degree videos of kids' birthday parties and such in my Facebook feed. haha
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:45:47 PMOr bachelorette parties ; )
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:45:52 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:45:52 PMPranav Mistry is now up. He works in research at Samsung
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:45:55 PM
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:45:58 PM
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:46:01 PM
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:46:34 PMSamsung showed off its Project Beyond camera a couple years ago at its developer conference. This is a bigger and more complex device
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:46:56 PMThe Gear 360 is made for consumers. It basically looks like an old Logitech Webcam with a second camera on the back
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:47:10 PMShara and I got a demo of the Gear 360 in San Francisco before coming to MWC here in Barcelona. The device is small enough to put in a purse or satchel, but not into a pocket.
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:47:20 PM