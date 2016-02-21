Well, depends on the pocket, Jess! That coat I used at CES could fit an iPad Pro in the pocket

Samsung event at Mobile World Congress
The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:47:23 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:47:28 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:47:37 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:47:38 PMWell, depends on the pocket, Jess! That coat I used at CES could fit an iPad Pro in the pocket
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:47:56 PMThe sphere is about the size of a tennis ball. Slightly smaller, I think.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:48:04 PMThere are definitely convincing use cases for using 360 video. Nature scenes top the list.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:48:51 PMThe legs of the tripod the Gear 360 comes on collapse in the middle, so you can hold onto it sort of like a handle.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:48:52 PMThe camera works with Google Street View, Mistry says
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:49:04 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:49:06 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:49:09 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:49:13 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:49:24 PM"With S7 and S7 Edge at the center, we are truly redefining what a phone can do."
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:49:27 PMI love the idea of using VR for education as well -- something that's talked about a lot. We're getting there, slowly.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:49:32 PMGear VR demo time again
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:49:42 PMBRB
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:50:05 PMOk we're going somewhere. in Barcelona
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:50:16 PMI wish I was sitting in a spinny chair right now
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:50:52 PMBig suprise guest - Mark Zuckerberg
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:50:55 PMFacebook's CEO
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:50:58 PMBig get for Samsung
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:51:12 PMDear god, it's a running of the media
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:51:20 PMThey're all jumping up to shoot Zuckerburg on the stage. Crazy
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:51:37 PM(Hold on, we'll get you your Zuck fix momentarily.)
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:51:40 PMMark is telling us about how he's always been interested in virtual reality.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:51:52 PMFacebook owns Oculus, which has partnered with Samsung on the Gear VR
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:52:09 PMI feel like we're at a rock concert with all the people running up to the stage to shoot Zuck.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:52:20 PMTech paparazzi!
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:52:21 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:52:23 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:52:25 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:52:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:52:43 PMDear god, with the pandemonium for people to photograph Zuck, you'd think Brad Pitt showed up.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:52:48 PMDo people still care about Brad Pitt? haha
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:52:57 PMI think all the broadcast media have rushed to the front from the risers in the back. It's actually really detracting from Zuck's message.
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:52:58 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:53:01 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:53:19 PMThis is doubly funny because at a recent Facebook media party, there was almost no one talking to Zuckerberg
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:53:48 PMI actually have no idea what he's been saying. I've been too distracted by this press craze
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:54:36 PMVR is going to be the most social platform, Zuck says
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:54:45 PMThat's pretty interesting considering you're pretty isolated when you have on a headset
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:55:09 PMI don't think anybody here actually cares what Zuck is saying. (I mean, we do...)
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:55:34 PM
Zuck is saying Samsung is the only one who can do some of the hardware needed for VR
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:55:45 PM"We also worked with Samsung to make Gear VR affordable."
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:55:55 PM
You don't have to jump out of your seat and rush the stage to get a nice shot, people...
Taken from my seat courtesy of the 70-200mm Canon 2.8L.