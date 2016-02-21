Samsung event at Mobile World Congress | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Samsung event at Mobile World Congress

The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.

  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:47:23 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:47:28 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:47:37 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:47:38 PM
    Well, depends on the pocket, Jess! That coat I used at CES could fit an iPad Pro in the pocket
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:47:56 PM
    The sphere is about the size of a tennis ball. Slightly smaller, I think.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:48:04 PM
    There are definitely convincing use cases for using 360 video. Nature scenes top the list.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:48:51 PM
    The legs of the tripod the Gear 360 comes on collapse in the middle, so you can hold onto it sort of like a handle.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:48:52 PM
    The camera works with Google Street View, Mistry says
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:49:04 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:49:06 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:49:09 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:49:13 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:49:24 PM
    "With S7 and S7 Edge at the center, we are truly redefining what a phone can do."
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:49:27 PM
    I love the idea of using VR for education as well -- something that's talked about a lot. We're getting there, slowly.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:49:32 PM
    Gear VR demo time again
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:49:42 PM
    BRB
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:50:05 PM
    Ok we're going somewhere. in Barcelona
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:50:16 PM
    I wish I was sitting in a spinny chair right now
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:50:52 PM
    Big suprise guest - Mark Zuckerberg
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:50:55 PM
    Facebook's CEO
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:50:58 PM
    Big get for Samsung
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:51:12 PM
    Dear god, it's a running of the media
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:51:20 PM
    They're all jumping up to shoot Zuckerburg on the stage. Crazy
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:51:37 PM
    (Hold on, we'll get you your Zuck fix momentarily.)
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:51:40 PM
    Mark is telling us about how he's always been interested in virtual reality.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:51:52 PM
    Facebook owns Oculus, which has partnered with Samsung on the Gear VR
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:52:09 PM
    I feel like we're at a rock concert with all the people running up to the stage to shoot Zuck.
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:52:20 PM
    Tech paparazzi!
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:52:21 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:52:23 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:52:25 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:52:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:52:43 PM
    Dear god, with the pandemonium for people to photograph Zuck, you'd think Brad Pitt showed up.
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:52:48 PM
    Do people still care about Brad Pitt? haha
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:52:57 PM
    I think all the broadcast media have rushed to the front from the risers in the back. It's actually really detracting from Zuck's message.
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:52:58 PM
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:53:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:53:19 PM
    This is doubly funny because at a recent Facebook media party, there was almost no one talking to Zuckerberg
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:53:48 PM
    I actually have no idea what he's been saying. I've been too distracted by this press craze
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:54:36 PM
    VR is going to be the most social platform, Zuck says
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:54:45 PM
    That's pretty interesting considering you're pretty isolated when you have on a headset
  • Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:55:09 PM
    I don't think anybody here actually cares what Zuck is saying. (I mean, we do...)
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:55:34 PM

    Zuck is saying Samsung is the only one who can do some of the hardware needed for VR
  • Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:55:45 PM
    "We also worked with Samsung to make Gear VR affordable."
  • Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:55:55 PM

    You don't have to jump out of your seat and rush the stage to get a nice shot, people...
    Taken from my seat courtesy of the 70-200mm Canon 2.8L.

