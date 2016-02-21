Samsung event at Mobile World Congress
The South Korean giant will show off its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S7, and may even talk about its big push in virtual reality.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:55:59 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 6:56:00 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:56:18 PMSaid he took a walk with Jay Y Lee last year (the eventual head of Samsung Group) to talk about how to make it affordable for more people
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:56:26 PMMore than 1 million hours of video have been watched in Gear VR, Zuck says
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:56:32 PMThe cost of virtual reality really is a big deal. Google Cardboard is cheap, but not a great experience. HTC Vive and Microsoft HoloLens are way more premiere, but also $$$.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:56:57 PMSamsung's Gear VR right now is in the middle, even though I may not say it's hit the sweet spot.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:57:23 PMI think what we really need are more "practical" examples of how people will use VR in every day life, other than a cool "wow" factor.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:57:49 PMEnticing early adopters with a slick product that still has an affordable price point is the way to grab that early market share.
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:58:05 PMEven Zuck just said "360 videos aren't there yet."
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:58:34 PMHe's now talking about a type of streaming that delivers high resolution and quality for a 360 video by focusing on one part of the image. This is how Facebook is driving it, of course.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:59:06 PMBasically, Zuck is working with Samsung to make VR videos better quality, as well as lower bandwidth so they load much faster
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 6:59:10 PM"Facebook and Oculus are committed to this for the long term."
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:59:20 PMWell, not just Zuck. Facebook/Oculus. He isn't personally doing this all on his own. haha
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 6:59:47 PMI would like to say - I asked my colleagues before the event if they thought Zuck would show up at the event today. I WAS RIGHT
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 7:00:19 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 7:00:22 PM
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 7:00:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 7:00:35 PMZuck is keynoting at MWC, by the way
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 7:01:08 PMThe headsets need to feel a lot better for me to want to use them. Even using the Gear VR headsets for short demos wasn't great on the head. They're heavy, and getting them tight enough to keep the image sharp digs the straps into your head.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 7:01:27 PMCNET will be covering Zuck's keynote at MWC tomorrow
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 7:01:57 PMSo, to recap: We've seen three new devices: The Galaxy S7 and curve-screen S7 Edge, and the Gear 360 for shooting 360-degree video.
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 7:01:57 PMDJ Koh came back up to say goodbye and stress that Samsung is keeping consumers in mind when it makes products
-
Sarah Tew 2/21/2016 7:02:10 PM
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 7:02:23 PMIt definitely listens to criticism. That's why they brought back the water resistance and microSD slot that lets you boost the storage in the device
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 7:03:55 PMThanks everyone so much for following us today
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 7:04:08 PMWe're heading to check out the products. Tune back to CNET for our full coverage from MWC
-
Shara Tibken 2/21/2016 7:04:10 PMThanks!
-
Jessica Dolcourt 2/21/2016 7:04:13 PMIt was fun!