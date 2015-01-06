Sony CES 2015 press conference
Sony takes center stage at CES to outline its plans for 2015.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 12:51:41 AM Hey all! Welcome to CNET's live blog of Sony's CES 2015 press conference.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 12:51:48 AM
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 12:51:49 AM
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 12:52:09 AM
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 12:52:24 AM
Roger Cheng hard at work in the front row!
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 12:52:57 AM Sony's press conference comes after a slew of heavy hitters have gone, including Samsung and LG.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 12:53:15 AM
CNET's Gabriel Sama right behind us in row 2!
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 12:53:26 AM Unlike most of the other press conferences, which are held at Mandalay Bay, Sony's event is held in the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 12:53:57 AM Like last year, the event space is ringed around with a circular screen displaying various Sony products like the PS4 controller, Sony camcorder, etc.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 12:54:35 AM
David Katzmaier is ready.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 12:55:00 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 12:55:31 AM
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 12:57:00 AM
Wishing I hadn't lugged my long lens to this event. We are in the front row, baby!
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 12:58:31 AM As usual, the Sony press conference is packed.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 12:59:12 AM Sony has had a rough few weeks with the hacks that left email and work documents exposed.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 12:59:25 AM So let's see if Sony can bounce back today with a strong showing.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 12:59:46 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:00:22 AM An intro video plays...it's actually kind of creepy, with toys and Sony products.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:00:26 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:00:26 AM 25 seconds to go!
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:00:49 AM Maybe this video was a few minutes too long...
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:01:09 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:01:36 AM Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai steps on to the stage.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:02:05 AM
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:02:06 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:02:39 AM Okay, Hirai will address the Sony hack issue.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:02:44 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:02:53 AM Hirai jokes that "Annie" was a great movie too.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:03:05 AM Sony employees were a victim of one of the most vicious cyberattacks in history, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:03:25 AM I'm very proud of all of our employees and partners, who stood up against extortionist criminals, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:03:37 AM They worked tirelessly to bring "The Interview" to audiences in the US and Canada, he says.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:03:56 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:03:59 AM Freedom of speech, freedom of expression and association are very important lifelines of Sony and our entertainment business, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:04:08 AM Touts "The Interview" availability.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:04:45 AM He thanks the partners who helped distribute the film and viewers who watched the movie.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:05:07 AM By the way, Annie is a great movie as well. (the crowd laughs)
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:05:35 AM Sony's deep desire is to deliver products and experiences that are technologically innovative but emotionally moving, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:05:51 AM Today, we'll share with you many examples of our leadership across premium products, he says.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:06:16 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:06:19 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:06:24 AM Hirai touts PlayStation Vue, which brings live and on-demand video content.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:06:49 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:06:55 AM Playstation Vue will allow you to watch TV on your terms and schedule, he says. You're in control.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:07:14 AM Playstation Vue has begun an invite-only beta preview for select PS4, PS3 owners.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:07:20 AM Along with the Dish OTT announcement, does Vue help make this the CES of the Cord Cutter?