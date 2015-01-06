Playstation Vue will launch commercially in the first quarter of this year.

Sony CES 2015 press conference
Sony takes center stage at CES to outline its plans for 2015.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:07:24 AMPlaystation Vue will launch commercially in the first quarter of this year.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:07:33 AMNow on to image sensor technology.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:07:42 AMSony continues to be the leader in this space, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:07:52 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:08:09 AMSony imaging tech can gather visuals that even our human eyes can't perceive, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:08:22 AM"Surpassing human vision" is the tagline on the screen.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:08:24 AMSo what's the point of capturing things our eyes can't see? It's like a visual dog whistle.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:08:53 AMI'd rather spend the bandwidth on improving PQ issues I can actually perceive.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:08:56 AMHirai talking about the Alpha 7S camera, Sony's flagship product.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:09:11 AMYou can capture great images even if you can't see things with your own eyes, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:09:39 AMSony now shifting gears to automotive.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:09:54 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:10:10 AMSony's advanced image sensor can find its way into the automotive segment, Hirai says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:10:35 AMWe're aiming to taking a leading position for advanced sensing tech in the automobile industry.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:10:59 AMWe anticipate our imaging and sensing expertise will help automakers create more advanced driving systems, he says.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:11:05 AMAh ha! Cue the self-driving car references.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:11:10 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:11:18 AMA chart pulls up to show off a car using sensors for parking assist, crash prevention, sight tracking, etc.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:11:38 AMThe front view camera is labeled "crash prevention."
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:11:46 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:11:47 AMSony has a concept called Life Space UX, a new way to experience audio and visuals.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:11:55 AMIt lights the ceilings and walls, giving them life, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:12:03 AMIt's a concept we're passionately pursuing at Sony, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:12:17 AMIt will offer a seamless viewing and listening experience in your home, he says.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:12:24 AMLife Space UX was introduced at CES last year, and it makes a really cool demo. Interacting with projection images, ambient light coordination, etc.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:12:31 AMHe touts the 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:12:40 AM
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:13:01 AMThe front view camera is labeled "crash prevention."
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:13:03 AMSony showcasing the Symphonic Light Speaker, which is a lamp that radiates music. It's pretty slick.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:13:05 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:13:23 AMIt has a crystal clear sound with a proprietary vertical drive tech, he says.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:13:31 AMIf you're keeping track at home, Samsung also announced a style-first omnidirectional speaker. It didn't light up though.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:13:34 AMThat's a whole lot of jargon I didn't understand right there...
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:14:11 AMI'm hoping I can mute the lamp with a touch. Or a clap.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:14:31 AMOK, this is one heck of a preamble.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:14:56 AMSony has accelerated its transformation effort since he took over in 2012, Hirai says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:15:09 AMSony's efforts are focused in areas where it can outperform the competition, Hirai says.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:15:14 AM
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:15:17 AMDid I miss the definition of "Kando?" Is that one of those monsters from Pacific Rim?
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:15:29 AMWe must continue to deliver innovative products that satisfy functional needs, but also stimulate a more emotional response, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:15:51 AM
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:15:52 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:16:01 AMThe success of the Playstation 4 has enabled a new world for Playstation. He talks about the platform for game content enabled by that success.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:16:05 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:16:18 AMPlaystation 4 sold more than 4.1 million units during this holiday season. Total sellthrough is 18.5 million units.