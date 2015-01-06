Sony CES 2015 press conference | CNET
Sony CES 2015 press conference

Sony takes center stage at CES to outline its plans for 2015.

  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:07:24 AM
    Playstation Vue will launch commercially in the first quarter of this year.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:07:33 AM
    Now on to image sensor technology.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:07:42 AM
    Sony continues to be the leader in this space, he says.
    Sony imaging tech can gather visuals that even our human eyes can't perceive, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:08:22 AM
    "Surpassing human vision" is the tagline on the screen.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:08:24 AM
    So what's the point of capturing things our eyes can't see? It's like a visual dog whistle.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:08:53 AM
    I'd rather spend the bandwidth on improving PQ issues I can actually perceive.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:08:56 AM
    Hirai talking about the Alpha 7S camera, Sony's flagship product.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:09:11 AM
    You can capture great images even if you can't see things with your own eyes, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:09:39 AM
    Sony now shifting gears to automotive.
    Sony's advanced image sensor can find its way into the automotive segment, Hirai says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:10:35 AM
    We're aiming to taking a leading position for advanced sensing tech in the automobile industry.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:10:59 AM
    We anticipate our imaging and sensing expertise will help automakers create more advanced driving systems, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:11:05 AM
    Ah ha! Cue the self-driving car references.
    A chart pulls up to show off a car using sensors for parking assist, crash prevention, sight tracking, etc.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:11:38 AM
    The front view camera is labeled "crash prevention."
    Sony has a concept called Life Space UX, a new way to experience audio and visuals.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:11:55 AM
    It lights the ceilings and walls, giving them life, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:12:03 AM
    It's a concept we're passionately pursuing at Sony, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:12:17 AM
    It will offer a seamless viewing and listening experience in your home, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:12:24 AM
    Life Space UX was introduced at CES last year, and it makes a really cool demo. Interacting with projection images, ambient light coordination, etc.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:12:31 AM
    He touts the 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:13:03 AM
    Sony showcasing the Symphonic Light Speaker, which is a lamp that radiates music. It's pretty slick.
    It has a crystal clear sound with a proprietary vertical drive tech, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:13:31 AM
    If you're keeping track at home, Samsung also announced a style-first omnidirectional speaker. It didn't light up though.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:13:34 AM
    That's a whole lot of jargon I didn't understand right there...
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:14:11 AM
    I'm hoping I can mute the lamp with a touch. Or a clap.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:14:31 AM
    OK, this is one heck of a preamble.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:14:56 AM
    Sony has accelerated its transformation effort since he took over in 2012, Hirai says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:15:09 AM
    Sony's efforts are focused in areas where it can outperform the competition, Hirai says.
    Did I miss the definition of "Kando?" Is that one of those monsters from Pacific Rim?
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:15:29 AM
    We must continue to deliver innovative products that satisfy functional needs, but also stimulate a more emotional response, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:16:01 AM
    The success of the Playstation 4 has enabled a new world for Playstation. He talks about the platform for game content enabled by that success.
    Playstation 4 sold more than 4.1 million units during this holiday season. Total sellthrough is 18.5 million units.
