Sony CES 2015 press conference
Sony takes center stage at CES to outline its plans for 2015.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:16:25 AMGotta say, I was surprised at the announcement that Samsung TVs would be able to play PlayStation Now games. Rare inter-brand cooperation there.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:16:40 AMThis is exceeding the rate of adoption for any other Playstation platform.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:16:53 AMPlaystation Online has 10.9 million subscribers.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:17:27 AMWith the arrival of Playstation Vue, we now offer a comprehensive product platform with unparalleled experience, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:17:52 AMTogether with third-party developers, we will continue to provide the best entertainment available while delivering Sony's signature "Wow" to valued customers, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:17:59 AMNow on to premium consumer cameras.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:18:10 AMThey're critically acclaimed and established a loyal following, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:18:36 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:18:49 AMSony's Alpha 7 II camera has a optical 5-axis image stabilization, he touts.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:19:10 AMThat allows you to get an extreme close-up shot, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:19:15 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:19:25 AMBy the way, this isn't new.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:20:06 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:20:16 AMHirai talking about 4D Focus, a feature that allows for quicker shooting and focus. We'll continue to lead in the global mirrorless camera segment, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:20:24 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:20:42 AMNow on to the studio business.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:20:49 AMThey continue to turn our smash hits, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:21:08 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:21:10 AMHe touts the $700M gross of Amazing Spider-man 2, even if it was critically lambasted.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:21:33 AMOn TV, there's the Goldbergs and Blacklist, both hits.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:21:34 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:22:05 AMThen there's "Powers," a show produced by Playstation, which will be seen on the console.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:22:22 AMWith a growing number of companies looking to create original content, we see new opportunities and exciting growth in TV production, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:22:34 AMHirai pledges to push more 4K content.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:22:40 AMIt's a distinction for Sony, he says.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:22:44 AMFirst mention of 4K 22 minutes in.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:23:04 AMLooking at what is in production or wrapped, we're seeing an incredible rate of adoption among content makers within Sony, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:23:36 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:23:38 AMOn the music side, Sony continues to crank out hits, he says. There's Pharrell William's "Happy" and Iggy Azalea and "Fancy."
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:23:46 AMAgain, nothing new yet.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:24:18 AMThese "wow" experiences are what differentiate us from the competition, he says.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:24:29 AMThe Blacklist and a few other Sony titles are available via Netflix and Amazon streaming.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:24:32 AMOkay, now for something new (I hope).
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:24:41 AM....in 4K that is.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:24:52 AMMike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, now on stage.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:25:14 AMI believe our products this year demonstrate even greater focus and relevance than ever, Fasulo says.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:25:15 AMThat 24 minute CEO intro might be a CES record.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:25:26 AMEveryone from professionals to consumers will see the value of where we're going, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:25:28 AM
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:25:36 AMYay!
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:25:43 AMWe're kicking off with 4K Ultra HD. Of course.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:26:01 AMSony has been one of the key companies pushing 4K adoption and content.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:26:07 AMYou can see the difference with 4K, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:26:17 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:26:23 AMNow, there are televisions worthy of this enhanced viewing experience, he says.