Sony CES 2015 press conference | CNET
Sony CES 2015 press conference

Sony takes center stage at CES to outline its plans for 2015.

  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:16:25 AM
    Gotta say, I was surprised at the announcement that Samsung TVs would be able to play PlayStation Now games. Rare inter-brand cooperation there.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:16:40 AM
    This is exceeding the rate of adoption for any other Playstation platform.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:16:53 AM
    Playstation Online has 10.9 million subscribers.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:17:27 AM
    With the arrival of Playstation Vue, we now offer a comprehensive product platform with unparalleled experience, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:17:52 AM
    Together with third-party developers, we will continue to provide the best entertainment available while delivering Sony's signature "Wow" to valued customers, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:17:59 AM
    Now on to premium consumer cameras.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:18:10 AM
    They're critically acclaimed and established a loyal following, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:18:36 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:18:49 AM
    Sony's Alpha 7 II camera has a optical 5-axis image stabilization, he touts.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:19:10 AM
    That allows you to get an extreme close-up shot, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:19:15 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:19:25 AM
    By the way, this isn't new.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:20:06 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:20:16 AM
    Hirai talking about 4D Focus, a feature that allows for quicker shooting and focus. We'll continue to lead in the global mirrorless camera segment, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:20:24 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:20:42 AM
    Now on to the studio business.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:20:49 AM
    They continue to turn our smash hits, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:21:08 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:21:10 AM
    He touts the $700M gross of Amazing Spider-man 2, even if it was critically lambasted.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:21:33 AM
    On TV, there's the Goldbergs and Blacklist, both hits.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:21:34 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:22:05 AM
    Then there's "Powers," a show produced by Playstation, which will be seen on the console.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:22:22 AM
    With a growing number of companies looking to create original content, we see new opportunities and exciting growth in TV production, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:22:34 AM
    Hirai pledges to push more 4K content.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:22:40 AM
    It's a distinction for Sony, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:22:44 AM
    First mention of 4K 22 minutes in.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:23:04 AM
    Looking at what is in production or wrapped, we're seeing an incredible rate of adoption among content makers within Sony, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:23:36 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:23:38 AM
    On the music side, Sony continues to crank out hits, he says. There's Pharrell William's "Happy" and Iggy Azalea and "Fancy."
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:23:46 AM
    Again, nothing new yet.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:24:18 AM
    These "wow" experiences are what differentiate us from the competition, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:24:29 AM
    The Blacklist and a few other Sony titles are available via Netflix and Amazon streaming.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:24:32 AM
    Okay, now for something new (I hope).
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:24:41 AM
    ....in 4K that is.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:24:52 AM
    Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, now on stage.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:25:14 AM
    I believe our products this year demonstrate even greater focus and relevance than ever, Fasulo says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:25:15 AM
    That 24 minute CEO intro might be a CES record.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:25:26 AM
    Everyone from professionals to consumers will see the value of where we're going, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:25:28 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:25:36 AM
    Yay!
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:25:43 AM
    We're kicking off with 4K Ultra HD. Of course.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:26:01 AM
    Sony has been one of the key companies pushing 4K adoption and content.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:26:07 AM
    You can see the difference with 4K, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:26:17 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:26:23 AM
    Now, there are televisions worthy of this enhanced viewing experience, he says.
