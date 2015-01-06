Sony CES 2015 press conference | CNET
Sony CES 2015 press conference

Sony takes center stage at CES to outline its plans for 2015.

  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:26:27 AM
    Unfortunately for Sony, Samsung has a 60% market share of 4K TVs in the US.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:26:33 AM
    We want you to have a perfect picture and intuitive user experience, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:26:46 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:26:48 AM
    The highlight of Sony's 2015 TV lineup is the X900C series that's super-thin (0.2 inches at its thinnest part) and has a virtually frameless style that's almost all picture.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:26:48 AM
    He touts the X900C series 4K television.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:27:00 AM
    The screen cuts to the booth to show off the television.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:27:09 AM
    Video is now "live from the booth" That's hella meta, dude.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:27:20 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:27:24 AM
    The camera pans over the television to show off its thickness. It's the world's thinnest LCD television, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:27:30 AM
    It's slimmer than the Xperia smartphone, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:27:37 AM
    Makes me wonder why the Xperia phone isn't thinner!
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:27:53 AM
    The caveat is that parts of the TV are actually thicker. Like the part where you plug in the HDMI ports.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:27:56 AM
    The bezel virtually disappears, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:28:06 AM
    The premium is in the picture, which is vivid, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:28:18 AM
    It's a remarkable expansion in television that only Sony can bring, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:28:28 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:28:32 AM
    The television upgrades the broadcast quality of everything you see, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:28:41 AM
    The key is a 4K processor called the X1.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:28:56 AM
    This year, we've made contract, color and clarity much better, thanks to the X1.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:29:04 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:29:09 AM
    Sony will have four new 4K TV series in sizes from 43 to 75 inches.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:29:34 AM
    You can enjoy everything you watch in clear and vibrant picture quality, he says, touting the life-like texture.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:29:43 AM
    The XBR-X900 we reviewed last year had the best picture quality of any 2014 LCD TV we tested.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:30:14 AM
    Movies and creative content will be displayed in original theater-quality picture. It's the experience intended by the filmmaker, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:30:29 AM
    All of these processing claims are typical par for the Sony course. Me, I'd prefer to have the image appear as close as possible to the original, especially with high-quality sources like 4K.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:30:34 AM
    All 2015 televisions will run on the new Android TV platform.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:30:46 AM
    "Bravia meets Android TV"
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:30:53 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:30:55 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:30:59 AM
    You can enjoy content on smartphones, tablets, and TV seamlessly.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:31:21 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:31:21 AM
    Android TV allows for voice search on the phone. "Speaking is believing," he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:31:21 AM
    Android TV first appeared in the underwhelming Nexus Player. On Sony TVs it should be a big improvement over their homebrew Smart system.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:31:38 AM
    This will allow you to explore apps in Google Play, all on the big screen.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:31:48 AM
    Sony, Sharp and Philips are all offering TVs with Android TV smart systems this year.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:31:52 AM
    The televisions will also be ready for Google Cast.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:31:53 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:32:02 AM
    There's an app that allows your smartwatch to control your TV.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:32:11 AM
    I'm guessing just Sony's Smartwatch.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:32:19 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:32:30 AM
    You can quickly launch your TV or apps and directly access your content with our content bar, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:32:33 AM
    And yes, just like the Nexus player, you can case compatible apps from phones or tablets to the TV, basically usung your mobile device as a remote control.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:33:02 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:33:43 AM
    Sony is expanding its 4K offering with Netflix, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:34:00 AM
    Greg Peters, chief streaming and partnership officer for Netflix, is on stage now.
