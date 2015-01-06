Sony CES 2015 press conference | CNET
Sony CES 2015 press conference

Sony takes center stage at CES to outline its plans for 2015.

  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:34:04 AM
    Talking up Netflix now, I'm feeling another partner for the Netflix certification program.

    Netflix to recommend TVs - CNET

    CNETWondering which TV will offer the best Netflix viewing experience? Netflix has developed a device certification program to help answer that question.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:34:12 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:34:44 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:35:06 AM
    Much of what Netflix users have experienced on smart TVs have been about Internet capability bolted on the side, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:35:32 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:35:34 AM
    Peters says he's excited about Sony's efforts to build a TV service based on the Internet.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:36:12 AM
    Sony TVs will have instant on, fast video playback, and more with an improved performance for Netflix, Peters says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:36:27 AM
    Sharp, LG, Vizio, LG and Roku TVs will be among those certified by Netflix. Samsung is conspicuously absent.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:36:47 AM
    We're delighted to continue collaboration with Sony engineers. Took beautiful 4K displays and paired it with amazing content like House of Cards.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:36:52 AM
    Netflix's HDR streams were also mentioned earlier today at the LG press event.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:37:02 AM
    This year, it's the next step - High Dynamic Range, or HDR, Peters says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:37:24 AM
    Netflix really gushing over the work Sony did to improve the visuals on the feed.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:37:29 AM
    In the demos we've seen HDR is pretty amazing. To properly get that extra dynamic range, however, we need better TVs.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:37:42 AM
    Sony and Netflix will work together to deliver HDR content to Sony TVs from Netflix, Peters says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:38:18 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:38:28 AM
    In the coming year, there will be popular 4K titles from a variety of services, whether its streaming, broadcast or user content. Don't worry, we got you covered, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:38:41 AM
    We are committed to improving the tools to create, document and make, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:38:46 AM
    Sony is still the king of in-home 4K content, thanks to the many titles available on its $700
    FMP-X10 media player.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:38:51 AM
    We want you to have the tools of the professionals, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:39:28 AM
    There's a new 4K Handycam for taking high-resolution videos. It's 30 percent smaller and 20 percent lighter. It's "just" $1,000.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:39:35 AM
    It's 4K for 1K, he jokes.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:39:49 AM
    This is the world's first 4K Handycam with balanced optical steadyshot, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:39:57 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:39:59 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:40:03 AM
    You can capture a clear video shot without the new of a tripod, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:40:16 AM
    Sony introduces the 4K Action Cam.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:40:24 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:40:24 AM
    It's for adventurers, like the GoPro.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:40:41 AM
    It has no view finder, similar to a GoPro or the HTC Re.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:40:53 AM
    It captures 4K HD video.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:40:54 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:41:05 AM
    The steady shot function provides more stabilization than the previous model, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:41:21 AM
    It allows people to capture high-quality movies while surfing or biking, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:41:27 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:41:34 AM
    Cue another video, this one featuring skateboard legend Tony Hawk.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:42:02 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:42:08 AM
    We're watching a video of Tony Hawk snowboarding down the slopes with the Action Cam on a stick. It looks pretty crisp.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:42:46 AM
    In another scene, he's skateboarding up a half pipe with the camera mounted on the skateboard...cool angle.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:42:53 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:42:54 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:43:22 AM
    Hey, so Tony Hawk is in the house!
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:44:03 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:44:05 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:44:38 AM
    Hawk talks about how much easier it is to use the Action Cam to shoot everything. You take it for granted, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:44:47 AM
    It's changed how we shoot everything, he says.
