Sony CES 2015 press conference

Sony takes center stage at CES to outline its plans for 2015.

  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:45:00 AM
    Hawk plugs all the old Sony video cameras.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:45:05 AM
    It's the way I dreamed it would be, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:45:10 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:45:11 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:45:21 AM
    Well, Hawk is doing a lot better than Michael Bay did last year at Samsung...
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:45:42 AM
    In our reviews Sony's action cams stood up well against GoPro.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:45:43 AM
    The Action Cam puts us in its POV. We can do our best stuff and put you in the center of the action, Hawk says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:46:14 AM
    Hawk got to test an early version of the Action Cam. Fasulo says Sony got it back in perfect condition.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:46:18 AM
    I wonder how rugged the camera is?
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:46:32 AM
    It's interesting how multiple companies are going after the white-hot GoPro market.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:46:47 AM
    They're touting the form factor, but helmets seem to require teletubbie mounts.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:46:55 AM
    If I had the Action Cam, I would be able to take great shots of me typing on a computer. Exciting!
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:46:57 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:47:09 AM
    Tony Hawk plugs a new console game this year.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:47:18 AM
    ...as opposed to GoPro, which fit naturally on the front of my bike helmet.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:47:25 AM
    We're much further along than we expected, he says. But he won't share the name.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:47:31 AM
    "It's got TH in it," he says to laughs.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:47:42 AM
    And with that, Hawk walks (not skateboards) off the stage.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:48:06 AM
    It's clear to everyone that Sony is committed to providing the best 4K experience, Fasulo says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:48:09 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:48:11 AM
    Now on to audio.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:48:28 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:48:29 AM
    Now, new generation of music fans are seeking a better, higher quality listening experience, Fasulo says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:48:50 AM
    Hi-Res audio provides the best listening experience. Sony has been offering the best line of high-res audio products in the industry, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:49:16 AM
    Sorry, but I can't get excited about innovation in a logo.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:49:32 AM
    We'll continue to give us more choices with hi-res wireless speakers, home theater systems, premium headphones, and high-res Walkman, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:49:40 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:49:46 AM
    The Walkman ZX2 is an ideal example of high-res audio.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:50:00 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:50:27 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:50:31 AM
    Sony's DSEE HX tech in all high-res capable devices can elevate audio quality of existing music library, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:50:42 AM
    I can't wait to mistype DSEE HX next time I edit a Sony audio review.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:50:45 AM
    It can add quality, emotion and depth to your personal music collection, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:51:08 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:51:23 AM
    Sony has an audio coding tech called LDAC, which goes faster than Bluetooth. By going wireless with Sony, you don't have to compromise on quality, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:51:24 AM
    DSEE HX vs. LDAC: Proprietary acronym throwdown!
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:52:03 AM
    There are new multiroom products. You can group wireless speakers and soundbar to sync with a tap on your smartphone, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:52:06 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:52:10 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:52:25 AM
    Like LG, Samsung and others, Sony is chasing Sonos in whole-home audio.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:52:26 AM
    High-res music will increasingly come out from Sony, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:52:31 AM
    Now on to mobile.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:52:38 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:52:55 AM
    The goal for mobile in 2015 was to provide choice. He touts the Xperia Z3 and Z3V.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:53:09 AM
