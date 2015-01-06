Hawk plugs all the old Sony video cameras.

Sony CES 2015 press conference
Sony takes center stage at CES to outline its plans for 2015.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:45:00 AMHawk plugs all the old Sony video cameras.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:45:05 AMIt's the way I dreamed it would be, he says.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:45:10 AM
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:45:11 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:45:21 AMWell, Hawk is doing a lot better than Michael Bay did last year at Samsung...
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:45:42 AMIn our reviews Sony's action cams stood up well against GoPro.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:45:43 AMThe Action Cam puts us in its POV. We can do our best stuff and put you in the center of the action, Hawk says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:46:14 AMHawk got to test an early version of the Action Cam. Fasulo says Sony got it back in perfect condition.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:46:18 AMI wonder how rugged the camera is?
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:46:32 AMIt's interesting how multiple companies are going after the white-hot GoPro market.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:46:47 AMThey're touting the form factor, but helmets seem to require teletubbie mounts.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:46:55 AMIf I had the Action Cam, I would be able to take great shots of me typing on a computer. Exciting!
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:46:57 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:47:09 AMTony Hawk plugs a new console game this year.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:47:18 AM...as opposed to GoPro, which fit naturally on the front of my bike helmet.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:47:25 AMWe're much further along than we expected, he says. But he won't share the name.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:47:31 AM"It's got TH in it," he says to laughs.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:47:42 AMAnd with that, Hawk walks (not skateboards) off the stage.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:48:06 AMIt's clear to everyone that Sony is committed to providing the best 4K experience, Fasulo says.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:48:09 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:48:11 AMNow on to audio.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:48:28 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:48:29 AMNow, new generation of music fans are seeking a better, higher quality listening experience, Fasulo says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:48:50 AMHi-Res audio provides the best listening experience. Sony has been offering the best line of high-res audio products in the industry, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:49:16 AMSorry, but I can't get excited about innovation in a logo.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:49:32 AMWe'll continue to give us more choices with hi-res wireless speakers, home theater systems, premium headphones, and high-res Walkman, he says.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:49:40 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:49:46 AMThe Walkman ZX2 is an ideal example of high-res audio.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:50:00 AM
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:50:27 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:50:31 AMSony's DSEE HX tech in all high-res capable devices can elevate audio quality of existing music library, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:50:42 AMI can't wait to mistype DSEE HX next time I edit a Sony audio review.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:50:45 AMIt can add quality, emotion and depth to your personal music collection, he says.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:51:08 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:51:23 AMSony has an audio coding tech called LDAC, which goes faster than Bluetooth. By going wireless with Sony, you don't have to compromise on quality, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:51:24 AMDSEE HX vs. LDAC: Proprietary acronym throwdown!
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:52:03 AMThere are new multiroom products. You can group wireless speakers and soundbar to sync with a tap on your smartphone, he says.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:52:06 AM
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:52:10 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2015 1:52:25 AMLike LG, Samsung and others, Sony is chasing Sonos in whole-home audio.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:52:26 AMHigh-res music will increasingly come out from Sony, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:52:31 AMNow on to mobile.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:52:38 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:52:55 AMThe goal for mobile in 2015 was to provide choice. He touts the Xperia Z3 and Z3V.
-
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:53:09 AM