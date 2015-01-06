Sony CES 2015 press conference | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Sony CES 2015 press conference

Sony takes center stage at CES to outline its plans for 2015.

  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:53:15 AM
    Both Xperia devices were part of initiative to bring Lollipop to entire Z series starting next month.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:53:28 AM
    Now on to smartwear.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:53:39 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:53:44 AM
    Its inspiration through insight for any Android user, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:53:56 AM
    Fasulo touts new stainless steel Smartwatch 3.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:54:08 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:54:16 AM
    It is followed by a modular holder that lets you pair your Smartwatch with different bands.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:54:27 AM
    Sony working with fashion brands to create smartwatches/devices.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:54:37 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:54:37 AM
    Smartwatch 3 is the only Android Wear device is the only one with a GPS.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:54:40 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:54:42 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:54:53 AM
    Golfshot and iFit will be exclusive apps on the watch.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:55:14 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:55:18 AM
    Sony partnering with Virgin Atlantic on using the Smartwatch, but Fasulo didn't provide details.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:55:33 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:55:37 AM
    Sony opens the APIs to its Lifeblog app, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:55:58 AM
    Sony unveils the Smart B-Trainer.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:56:06 AM
    It's headgear designed for people who exercise.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:56:16 AM
    You don't have to bring other devices with you...just the Smart B-Trainer headset.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:56:18 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:56:19 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:56:27 AM
    It gives you encouraging vocal advice when you're training.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:56:37 AM
    Smart B-Trainer is available for demo at the booth.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:56:59 AM
    We've set out not just to be good, but great in every area we've pursued, he says. I call that focus.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:57:14 AM
    I'm excited about the ways our products are lining up with the experiences consumers want to have, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:57:32 AM
    Sony's success to bringing products to markets relies on our ability to connect experiences to products in unique ways, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:57:55 AM
    Sony is uniquely positioned to bring content and creativity and innovation, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:58:02 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:58:03 AM
    We want you to say "wow" when you see a Sony product, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:58:27 AM
    "Be moved" is the tagline to close things off.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:58:36 AM
    And with that, Fasulo leaves the stage and the lights dim.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:58:51 AM
    The music is back on, which is the cue to get out of our seats and get out of here.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:59:06 AM
    Hopefully, you enjoyed this live blog and found it useful.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:59:17 AM
    Stay tuned to CNET for more CES coverage. The show's only just begun!
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile