Sony CES 2015 press conference
Sony takes center stage at CES to outline its plans for 2015.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:53:15 AMBoth Xperia devices were part of initiative to bring Lollipop to entire Z series starting next month.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:53:28 AMNow on to smartwear.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:53:39 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:53:44 AMIts inspiration through insight for any Android user, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:53:56 AMFasulo touts new stainless steel Smartwatch 3.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:54:08 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:54:16 AMIt is followed by a modular holder that lets you pair your Smartwatch with different bands.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:54:27 AMSony working with fashion brands to create smartwatches/devices.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:54:37 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:54:37 AMSmartwatch 3 is the only Android Wear device is the only one with a GPS.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:54:40 AM
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:54:42 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:54:53 AMGolfshot and iFit will be exclusive apps on the watch.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:55:14 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:55:18 AMSony partnering with Virgin Atlantic on using the Smartwatch, but Fasulo didn't provide details.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:55:33 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:55:37 AMSony opens the APIs to its Lifeblog app, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:55:58 AMSony unveils the Smart B-Trainer.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:56:06 AMIt's headgear designed for people who exercise.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:56:16 AMYou don't have to bring other devices with you...just the Smart B-Trainer headset.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:56:18 AM
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:56:19 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:56:27 AMIt gives you encouraging vocal advice when you're training.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:56:37 AMSmart B-Trainer is available for demo at the booth.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:56:59 AMWe've set out not just to be good, but great in every area we've pursued, he says. I call that focus.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:57:14 AMI'm excited about the ways our products are lining up with the experiences consumers want to have, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:57:32 AMSony's success to bringing products to markets relies on our ability to connect experiences to products in unique ways, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:57:55 AMSony is uniquely positioned to bring content and creativity and innovation, he says.
Sarah Tew 1/6/2015 1:58:02 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:58:03 AMWe want you to say "wow" when you see a Sony product, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:58:27 AM"Be moved" is the tagline to close things off.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:58:36 AMAnd with that, Fasulo leaves the stage and the lights dim.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:58:51 AMThe music is back on, which is the cue to get out of our seats and get out of here.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:59:06 AMHopefully, you enjoyed this live blog and found it useful.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2015 1:59:17 AMStay tuned to CNET for more CES coverage. The show's only just begun!