Hello all! Roger Cheng, executive editor of CNET News, here with all of your CES Sony goodness.

Sony CES 2016 press conference
Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.
Kent German 1/6/2016 1:08:04 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:45:48 AMHello all! Roger Cheng, executive editor of CNET News, here with all of your CES Sony goodness.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:46:04 AM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:46:05 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:46:08 AMSitting next to me is David Katzmaier, THE foremost authority on televisions, and crack photographer Josh Miller.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:46:21 AMBehind me, Gabriel Sama, our EIC of CNET Espanol.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:46:33 AMWe're bringing the heat to this press event.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:48:34 AMSo we're at the Sony booth, which opens up early every year and houses its press conference.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:48:55 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:50:24 AMInteresting that Sony opted for the clean look on the circular screens that surround the booth and the audience. Last year, we saw a ton of products on display. There's mostly white today.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:51:18 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 12:51:47 AMSony is big in both video production and display, so I'm hoping for plenty of new HDR and 4K content news. Sony Pictures has already announced a few 4K Blu-ray titles...maybe more to come?
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:51:50 AMThe booth, as always, is packed with plenty of unfortunately spectators standing in the back.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:52:25 AM
Mysterious Sony Door
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 12:52:50 AMOn stage right now are a bunch of headphones and bluetooth speakers, camcorders and a lamp thing. Mysterious!
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:53:16 AMUp on stage, there are headphones, a turntable, speakers, camcorders and a lamp. A possible "smart lamp"?
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:53:35 AMIn front of me, someone is playing a mobile game on his iPhone. Clearly, he's jazzed for this presentation.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 12:55:46 AMSo no comments yet from you guys. Anybody wondering anything about what Sony will release today?
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:56:20 AMSony has been one of the biggest proponents of 4K content. I'm sure we'll hear more announcements related to more ways to watch and buy 4K films and shows.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:57:11 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:58:25 AMAh, cue the intro video...here we go!
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:58:47 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 12:59:07 AMGotta hand it to Sony, this cartoon intro is fun and original.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:59:26 AMWe're getting a series of sketches of folks talking about how great Sony products are.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 12:59:31 AMLooks pretty photography-centric so far.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:59:45 AMThe countdown clock just hit 30 seconds. Here we go.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:59:50 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:00:06 AMMaybe all this sketching is for a tablet and stylus? Just guessing.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:00:21 AMNope, photography stuff. It'll be about cameras.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:00:54 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:01:05 AMSony is still one of the biggest names in consumer electronics, but how many people still buy its products? That's an issue it'll have to wrestle with.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:01:12 AMSo far it's all videos. Maybe my ardent wish for a live-person-free presser is going to come true.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:01:20 AMWell, that's besides the PS4 and of course Sony Pictures.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:01:46 AMBest bass of press day so far.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:01:47 AMSony CEO Kazuo Hirai takes the stage.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:02:11 AM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:02:18 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:02:32 AMHirai wants to ponder the scope of CES for a bit. Okay...
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:03:02 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:03:07 AMHirai is rattling off stats about CES's size and reach. Is he just killing time now?
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:03:36 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:03:50 AMIt is a fact that we have tremendous reach, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:03:58 AMThe embargo just lifted. No 4K Blu-ray player from Sony, dangit.
Sony says: 'No 4K Blu-ray player, have a premium 1080p model instead'CNETIn the absence of a 4K player, Sony has announced a high-end 1080p Blu-ray player it says is its first "hi-res" model.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:04:06 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:04:42 AMMeanwhile, one of the things onstage is a turntable. This one, to be exact.
Sony's USB turntable converts records natively to DSDCNETSony is courting the "audiophile-curious" with its newest PSH-X500 USB turntable which offers vinyl ripping in hi-res format DSD.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:04:43 AMThere's a need to demonstrate what we do matters, he says. Every new innovation should create value and connect with you at an emotional level.