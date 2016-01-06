Sony CES 2016 press conference | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Sony CES 2016 press conference

Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.

  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:45:48 AM
    Hello all! Roger Cheng, executive editor of CNET News, here with all of your CES Sony goodness.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:46:04 AM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:46:05 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:46:08 AM
    Sitting next to me is David Katzmaier, THE foremost authority on televisions, and crack photographer Josh Miller.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:46:21 AM
    Behind me, Gabriel Sama, our EIC of CNET Espanol.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:46:33 AM
    We're bringing the heat to this press event.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:48:34 AM
    So we're at the Sony booth, which opens up early every year and houses its press conference.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:48:55 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:50:24 AM
    Interesting that Sony opted for the clean look on the circular screens that surround the booth and the audience. Last year, we saw a ton of products on display. There's mostly white today.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:51:18 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 12:51:47 AM
    Sony is big in both video production and display, so I'm hoping for plenty of new HDR and 4K content news. Sony Pictures has already announced a few 4K Blu-ray titles...maybe more to come?
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:51:50 AM
    The booth, as always, is packed with plenty of unfortunately spectators standing in the back.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:52:25 AM

    Mysterious Sony Door

  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 12:52:50 AM
    On stage right now are a bunch of headphones and bluetooth speakers, camcorders and a lamp thing. Mysterious!
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:53:16 AM
    Up on stage, there are headphones, a turntable, speakers, camcorders and a lamp. A possible "smart lamp"?
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:53:35 AM
    In front of me, someone is playing a mobile game on his iPhone. Clearly, he's jazzed for this presentation.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 12:55:46 AM
    So no comments yet from you guys. Anybody wondering anything about what Sony will release today?
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:56:20 AM
    Sony has been one of the biggest proponents of 4K content. I'm sure we'll hear more announcements related to more ways to watch and buy 4K films and shows.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:57:11 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:58:25 AM
    Ah, cue the intro video...here we go!
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:58:47 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 12:59:07 AM
    Gotta hand it to Sony, this cartoon intro is fun and original.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:59:26 AM
    We're getting a series of sketches of folks talking about how great Sony products are.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 12:59:31 AM
    Looks pretty photography-centric so far.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 12:59:45 AM
    The countdown clock just hit 30 seconds. Here we go.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 12:59:50 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:00:06 AM
    Maybe all this sketching is for a tablet and stylus? Just guessing.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:00:21 AM
    Nope, photography stuff. It'll be about cameras.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:00:54 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:01:05 AM
    Sony is still one of the biggest names in consumer electronics, but how many people still buy its products? That's an issue it'll have to wrestle with.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:01:12 AM
    So far it's all videos. Maybe my ardent wish for a live-person-free presser is going to come true.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:01:20 AM
    Well, that's besides the PS4 and of course Sony Pictures.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:01:46 AM
    Best bass of press day so far.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:01:47 AM
    Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai takes the stage.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:02:11 AM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:02:18 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:02:32 AM
    Hirai wants to ponder the scope of CES for a bit. Okay...
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:03:02 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:03:07 AM
    Hirai is rattling off stats about CES's size and reach. Is he just killing time now?
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:03:36 AM

    o'

  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:03:50 AM
    It is a fact that we have tremendous reach, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:03:58 AM
    The embargo just lifted. No 4K Blu-ray player from Sony, dangit.

    Sony says: 'No 4K Blu-ray player, have a premium 1080p model instead'

    CNETIn the absence of a 4K player, Sony has announced a high-end 1080p Blu-ray player it says is its first "hi-res" model.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:04:06 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:04:42 AM
    Meanwhile, one of the things onstage is a turntable. This one, to be exact.

    Sony's USB turntable converts records natively to DSD

    CNETSony is courting the "audiophile-curious" with its newest PSH-X500 USB turntable which offers vinyl ripping in hi-res format DSD.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:04:43 AM
    There's a need to demonstrate what we do matters, he says. Every new innovation should create value and connect with you at an emotional level.
