Sony CES 2016 press conference

Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.

  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:04:48 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:05:09 AM
    Hirai with an update on Sony.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:05:20 AM
    Wondering about TVs? I have no links yet, but I'm sure we'll hear about them soon enough.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:05:36 AM
    The first driver of the future is choice. Sony has made a choice to make innovative products and services that integrate with each other and deliver emotional value, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:06:11 AM
    I'm not really following what he's saying, but that backdop is hella cool right?
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:06:16 AM
    It's our choice not to pursue market share, but to create products that make a difference, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:06:30 AM
    Not sure that's a choice...
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:06:45 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:07:26 AM
    Sony has been steadily achieving profitable growth since its fiscal year began in April, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:07:43 AM
    Sony has spent decades building a recognized brand that's beloved and stands for something, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:08:02 AM
    For many of you, S O N Y has been synonymous with quality and reliability, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:08:12 AM
  • Kent German 1/6/2016 1:08:14 AM
    For live tweets from the Sony press conference and the rest of CES, follow our bloggers @dkatzmaier and @RogerWCheng.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:08:15 AM
    He also rattles off curiosity, playfulness and challenging the status quo.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:08:39 AM
    This is a particularly long preamble for a CES press conference.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:08:41 AM
    I'm curious: what about the new products?
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:08:58 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:09:26 AM
    Our challenges are inspired by asking "what if" and "why not"? My question: "When?"
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:09:26 AM
    "What if?" they didn't actually anounce anything?
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:09:42 AM
    LOL Roger.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:10:11 AM
    I'd like to be exposed to some announcements right about now.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:10:16 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:10:39 AM
    Our entrepreneurial spirit is driving us to pursue new opportunities that will bring us closer to a future that will "wow" you even more, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:10:45 AM
    Challenge: reduce this preamble to tweet form.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:10:50 AM
    Our passion to be enablers of creativity is another driver, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:11:31 AM
    Curious creative outpouring pursued through creative professional enthusiasts.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:11:49 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:11:58 AM
    Hey nice shot of Penn Station on the backdrop!
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:12:01 AM
    Innovation inspired devoted PLAYSTATION 4!!!
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:12:12 AM
    Yay product!
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:12:21 AM
    Hirai talks up the passionate Playstation gaming community.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:12:44 AM
    When he said people love Sony, my first thought was "PS4."
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:12:51 AM
    PS4 sets the benchmark for collaboration of engineering, creativity and artistry.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:12:56 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:13:03 AM
    PS4 has sold through more than 5.7M units this holiday season, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:13:13 AM
    In total, it has sold 35.9M units worldwide.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:13:36 AM
    There is one slot machines for every eight residents in Las Vegas.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:13:56 AM
    Safe to say PS4 has thoroughly outplayed Xbox One.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:13:59 AM
    He says there were 59 PS4s sold for every Las Vegas resident.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:14:12 AM
    Impressive numbers, but I'd love to see how the Xbox One performed.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:14:54 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:15:25 AM
    The pieces are in place to build a stronger, better and more profitable Sony, he says. We'll be able to build more devices that move you, he adds.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:15:46 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:16:19 AM
    And with that, Hirai thanks us and wraps up his opening note. It's time for some products.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:16:31 AM
    Thanks Kaz. A bit long and vague, but the backdrop made up for it all.
