Hirai with an update on Sony.

Sony CES 2016 press conference
Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:04:48 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:05:09 AMHirai with an update on Sony.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:05:20 AMWondering about TVs? I have no links yet, but I'm sure we'll hear about them soon enough.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:05:36 AMThe first driver of the future is choice. Sony has made a choice to make innovative products and services that integrate with each other and deliver emotional value, he says.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:06:11 AMI'm not really following what he's saying, but that backdop is hella cool right?
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:06:16 AMIt's our choice not to pursue market share, but to create products that make a difference, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:06:30 AMNot sure that's a choice...
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:06:45 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:07:26 AMSony has been steadily achieving profitable growth since its fiscal year began in April, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:07:43 AMSony has spent decades building a recognized brand that's beloved and stands for something, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:08:02 AMFor many of you, S O N Y has been synonymous with quality and reliability, he says.
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:08:12 AM
-
Kent German 1/6/2016 1:08:14 AMFor live tweets from the Sony press conference and the rest of CES, follow our bloggers @dkatzmaier and @RogerWCheng.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:08:15 AMHe also rattles off curiosity, playfulness and challenging the status quo.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:08:39 AMThis is a particularly long preamble for a CES press conference.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:08:41 AMI'm curious: what about the new products?
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:08:58 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:09:26 AMOur challenges are inspired by asking "what if" and "why not"? My question: "When?"
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:09:26 AM"What if?" they didn't actually anounce anything?
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:09:42 AMLOL Roger.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:10:11 AMI'd like to be exposed to some announcements right about now.
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:10:16 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:10:39 AMOur entrepreneurial spirit is driving us to pursue new opportunities that will bring us closer to a future that will "wow" you even more, he says.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:10:45 AMChallenge: reduce this preamble to tweet form.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:10:50 AMOur passion to be enablers of creativity is another driver, he says.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:11:31 AMCurious creative outpouring pursued through creative professional enthusiasts.
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:11:49 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:11:58 AMHey nice shot of Penn Station on the backdrop!
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:12:01 AMInnovation inspired devoted PLAYSTATION 4!!!
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:12:12 AMYay product!
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:12:21 AMHirai talks up the passionate Playstation gaming community.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:12:44 AMWhen he said people love Sony, my first thought was "PS4."
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:12:51 AMPS4 sets the benchmark for collaboration of engineering, creativity and artistry.
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:12:56 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:13:03 AMPS4 has sold through more than 5.7M units this holiday season, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:13:13 AMIn total, it has sold 35.9M units worldwide.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:13:36 AMThere is one slot machines for every eight residents in Las Vegas.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:13:56 AMSafe to say PS4 has thoroughly outplayed Xbox One.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:13:59 AMHe says there were 59 PS4s sold for every Las Vegas resident.
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:14:12 AMImpressive numbers, but I'd love to see how the Xbox One performed.
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:14:54 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:15:25 AMThe pieces are in place to build a stronger, better and more profitable Sony, he says. We'll be able to build more devices that move you, he adds.
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:15:46 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:16:19 AMAnd with that, Hirai thanks us and wraps up his opening note. It's time for some products.
-
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:16:31 AMThanks Kaz. A bit long and vague, but the backdrop made up for it all.