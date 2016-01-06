Sony Electronics President and COO Mike Fasulo gets on stage.

Sony CES 2016 press conference
Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:16:32 AMSony Electronics President and COO Mike Fasulo gets on stage.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:16:55 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:17:04 AMWe're listening to what you need and what and creating products that enhance your life experiences, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:17:13 AMWe know the way you take photos and videos have changed, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:17:52 AMFasulo touts the ability of YouTube stars making millions of dollars as a sign of how things have changed.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:17:58 AMMy generation appreciates the Wayne's World reference. Party Time, Excellent
Sony?
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:18:04 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:18:16 AMNo mention of Beta...
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:18:23 AMFasulo talks about the evolution of home audio, video, which ends with streaming content.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:18:39 AMNo one could have predicted how critical the camera has been to the phone, he says.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:18:50 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:18:57 AMOur goal has been to satisfy your needs as we make the collective shift to the digital world, Fasulo says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:19:18 AMAs a more nimble organization, we're more able to respond to an industry that's constantly evolving, he says.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:19:40 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:19:58 AMOK, now this is weird. First the shoutout to CES itself, and now the CTA/CEA? What gives?
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:20:06 AMFasulo name checks YouTube and Netflix as new companies to CES and notes they are Sony partners.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:20:19 AMPhotography is a social experience, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:20:27 AMOther conferences were well into new product territory by now.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:20:44 AMFasulo shows off a 4K Handycam camcorder with new lens and sensors.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:20:50 AMHere we go: 1st product is a new 4K handycam.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:20:56 AMThe 20x optical zoom and Zeiss lens captures more details, he says.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:21:17 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:21:19 AMIt's stability and image reproduction allows you to focus on capturing the right moment as it finds the right detail, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:21:39 AMFasulo touts bigger pixel size and lighting sensitivity on the Handycam.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:21:52 AMThe Handycam microphone captures noise from five directions so it'll sound like the real thing, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:21:54 AMAs a dad with just a camera for capturing video, I never miss having a camcorder. And I feel fine about capturing in 1080p as opposed to 4K.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:22:07 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:22:23 AMThis year, it's 4K for everyone, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:22:33 AMThat's in terms of pricing. But he doesn't actually say the price.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:22:43 AMHe seemed to imply he'd mention a price, but no dice..
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:22:45 AM"I know it's weak," he admits.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:22:52 AM(Jokingly)
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:24:14 AMThey're bringing up Glenn Gainor, president of Physical Production for Screen Gems.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:24:27 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:24:40 AMScreen Gems is a Sony unit and film production company.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:25:01 AMThe amount of stories I've been able to tell with Sony cameras is unparalleled, he says.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:25:19 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:25:45 AMIt's photo time.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:25:57 AMGainor is showing off the low-light photos taken with his Sony camera.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:26:09 AMThat remains the big advantage for full cameras vs. smartphones.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:26:34 AM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:26:46 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:27:27 AMThe 4K Handycam, by the way, is $999. Not sure how that it "priced for everyone."
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:28:08 AM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:28:39 AM