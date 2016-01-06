Sony CES 2016 press conference | CNET
Sony CES 2016 press conference

Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.

  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:16:32 AM
    Sony Electronics President and COO Mike Fasulo gets on stage.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:16:55 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:17:04 AM
    We're listening to what you need and what and creating products that enhance your life experiences, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:17:13 AM
    We know the way you take photos and videos have changed, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:17:52 AM
    Fasulo touts the ability of YouTube stars making millions of dollars as a sign of how things have changed.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:17:58 AM
    My generation appreciates the Wayne's World reference. Party Time, Excellent
    Sony?
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:18:04 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:18:16 AM
    No mention of Beta...
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:18:23 AM
    Fasulo talks about the evolution of home audio, video, which ends with streaming content.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:18:39 AM
    No one could have predicted how critical the camera has been to the phone, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:18:50 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:18:57 AM
    Our goal has been to satisfy your needs as we make the collective shift to the digital world, Fasulo says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:19:18 AM
    As a more nimble organization, we're more able to respond to an industry that's constantly evolving, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:19:40 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:19:58 AM
    OK, now this is weird. First the shoutout to CES itself, and now the CTA/CEA? What gives?
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:20:06 AM
    Fasulo name checks YouTube and Netflix as new companies to CES and notes they are Sony partners.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:20:19 AM
    Photography is a social experience, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:20:27 AM
    Other conferences were well into new product territory by now.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:20:44 AM
    Fasulo shows off a 4K Handycam camcorder with new lens and sensors.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:20:50 AM
    Here we go: 1st product is a new 4K handycam.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:20:56 AM
    The 20x optical zoom and Zeiss lens captures more details, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:21:17 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:21:19 AM
    It's stability and image reproduction allows you to focus on capturing the right moment as it finds the right detail, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:21:39 AM
    Fasulo touts bigger pixel size and lighting sensitivity on the Handycam.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:21:52 AM
    The Handycam microphone captures noise from five directions so it'll sound like the real thing, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:21:54 AM
    As a dad with just a camera for capturing video, I never miss having a camcorder. And I feel fine about capturing in 1080p as opposed to 4K.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:22:07 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:22:23 AM
    This year, it's 4K for everyone, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:22:33 AM
    That's in terms of pricing. But he doesn't actually say the price.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:22:43 AM
    He seemed to imply he'd mention a price, but no dice..
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:22:45 AM
    "I know it's weak," he admits.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:22:52 AM
    (Jokingly)
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:24:14 AM
    They're bringing up Glenn Gainor, president of Physical Production for Screen Gems.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:24:27 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:24:40 AM
    Screen Gems is a Sony unit and film production company.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:25:01 AM
    The amount of stories I've been able to tell with Sony cameras is unparalleled, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:25:19 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:25:45 AM
    It's photo time.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:25:57 AM
    Gainor is showing off the low-light photos taken with his Sony camera.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:26:09 AM
    That remains the big advantage for full cameras vs. smartphones.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:26:34 AM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:26:46 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:27:27 AM
    The 4K Handycam, by the way, is $999. Not sure how that it "priced for everyone."
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:28:08 AM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:28:39 AM
