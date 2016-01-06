Sony CES 2016 press conference | CNET
Sony CES 2016 press conference

Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.

  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:29:19 AM
    Ok, Gainor is talking about the A7S camera, which is not a new camera.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:30:01 AM
    Here's the rundown on the camera, FYI.
     
     

    Next-gen Sony A7S II full-frame mirrorless now does 4K on the inside

    CNETSony's full-frame Mark II hat trick concludes with an update to its low-light and video-optimized mirrorless model.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:30:23 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:31:00 AM
    It launched in October 2015, for the record.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:31:00 AM
    Gainor talks about how he uses the A7S II to film a scene for an upcoming movie.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:31:28 AM
    The camera is changing the language of cinema by getting different kinds of shots, Gainor says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:31:57 AM
    Gainor is attempting to get a selfie with the A7s II. Bold move.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:32:25 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:32:26 AM
    I have no idea why they just burned 10 minutes talking about a camera that's not even new. CNET's Lori Grunin tells me "it's really big for them though."
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:32:27 AM
    From motion pictures to sporting events, 4K is transforming how we experience real life, even if we're not there, Fasulo says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:32:40 AM
    The Golf Channel will be shot, in part, in 4K, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:33:05 AM
    Here's further info on the "4K camcorder for everyone"

    Sony overhauls its prosumer 4K camcorder

    CNETWith a new sensor, lens and an updated microphone it should be a different beast.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:33:23 AM
    The common denominator for all Sony products here at the show is not accepting good enough, but enhancing how you see, hear and capture life, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:33:30 AM
    Lori: "it's relatively inexpensive for a 4K camcorder."
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:33:32 AM
    Now on to music and audio.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:34:03 AM
    The quality of sound increasingly matters to fans, he says. We constantly ask for more volume, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:34:03 AM
    For Sony, it's not just about volume. It's about dialing up the sound quality.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:34:27 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:34:30 AM
    We create innovative listening devices as we see artists demanding better sound quality. Labels are asking for better quality to differentiate their artists' music, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:34:35 AM
    Soooo, Hi-Res Audio.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:34:41 AM
    [crickets]
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:35:09 AM
    Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music and Best Buy/Magnolia agree on high-resolution audio. It's here, and it's here now, Fasulo says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:35:26 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:35:40 AM
    Sony is expanding the "hear" high-res audio line.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:35:51 AM
    h.ear go is the smallest multiroom speaker system. Tiny but powerful, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:35:56 AM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:36:12 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:36:14 AM
    h.ear in are in-ear wireless headphones, while h.ear on are wireless on ear wireless headphones.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:36:22 AM
    Color me skeptical about the actual sound quality of those tiny speakers.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:36:36 AM
    So h.ear is a whole family of audio products, not just speakers.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:36:56 AM
    Now on to the resurgence of vinyl as a music medium.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:37:17 AM
    In case you missed it the first time, here's the turntable he's talking about.

    Sony's USB turntable converts records natively to DSD

    CNETSony is courting the "audiophile-curious" with its newest PSH-X500 USB turntable which offers vinyl ripping in hi-res format DSD.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:37:24 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:37:33 AM
    He touts the PS-HX500 turntable, which can take vinyl and convert them into portable high-res audio files.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:37:38 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:37:58 AM
    When playing vinyl, they can connect the turntable to speakers to hear the actual record.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:38:09 AM
    Now on to increased bass.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:38:17 AM
    The opening video had some serious bass, as you remember.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:38:27 AM
    As music tastes evolve, we're giving customers option, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:38:27 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:38:48 AM
    Sony expanding extra bass category to include bluetooth wireless speakers.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:38:56 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:39:10 AM
    Sony is working to make it easier to do what you want when you want to, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:39:30 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:39:44 AM
    Home is a place that's connected, Fasulo says (and every other tech exec here).
