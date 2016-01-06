Ok, Gainor is talking about the A7S camera, which is not a new camera.

Sony CES 2016 press conference
Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:29:19 AMOk, Gainor is talking about the A7S camera, which is not a new camera.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:30:01 AMHere's the rundown on the camera, FYI.
Next-gen Sony A7S II full-frame mirrorless now does 4K on the insideCNETSony's full-frame Mark II hat trick concludes with an update to its low-light and video-optimized mirrorless model.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:30:23 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:31:00 AMIt launched in October 2015, for the record.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:31:00 AMGainor talks about how he uses the A7S II to film a scene for an upcoming movie.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:31:28 AMThe camera is changing the language of cinema by getting different kinds of shots, Gainor says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:31:57 AMGainor is attempting to get a selfie with the A7s II. Bold move.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:32:25 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:32:26 AMI have no idea why they just burned 10 minutes talking about a camera that's not even new. CNET's Lori Grunin tells me "it's really big for them though."
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:32:27 AMFrom motion pictures to sporting events, 4K is transforming how we experience real life, even if we're not there, Fasulo says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:32:40 AMThe Golf Channel will be shot, in part, in 4K, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:33:05 AMHere's further info on the "4K camcorder for everyone"
Sony overhauls its prosumer 4K camcorderCNETWith a new sensor, lens and an updated microphone it should be a different beast.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:33:23 AMThe common denominator for all Sony products here at the show is not accepting good enough, but enhancing how you see, hear and capture life, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:33:30 AMLori: "it's relatively inexpensive for a 4K camcorder."
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:33:32 AMNow on to music and audio.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:34:03 AMThe quality of sound increasingly matters to fans, he says. We constantly ask for more volume, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:34:03 AMFor Sony, it's not just about volume. It's about dialing up the sound quality.
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:34:27 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:34:30 AMWe create innovative listening devices as we see artists demanding better sound quality. Labels are asking for better quality to differentiate their artists' music, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:34:35 AMSoooo, Hi-Res Audio.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:34:41 AM[crickets]
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:35:09 AMUniversal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music and Best Buy/Magnolia agree on high-resolution audio. It's here, and it's here now, Fasulo says.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:35:26 AM
-
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:35:40 AMSony is expanding the "hear" high-res audio line.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:35:51 AMh.ear go is the smallest multiroom speaker system. Tiny but powerful, he says.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:35:56 AM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:36:12 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:36:14 AMh.ear in are in-ear wireless headphones, while h.ear on are wireless on ear wireless headphones.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:36:22 AMColor me skeptical about the actual sound quality of those tiny speakers.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:36:36 AMSo h.ear is a whole family of audio products, not just speakers.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:36:56 AMNow on to the resurgence of vinyl as a music medium.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:37:17 AMIn case you missed it the first time, here's the turntable he's talking about.
Sony's USB turntable converts records natively to DSDCNETSony is courting the "audiophile-curious" with its newest PSH-X500 USB turntable which offers vinyl ripping in hi-res format DSD.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:37:24 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:37:33 AMHe touts the PS-HX500 turntable, which can take vinyl and convert them into portable high-res audio files.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:37:38 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:37:58 AMWhen playing vinyl, they can connect the turntable to speakers to hear the actual record.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:38:09 AMNow on to increased bass.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:38:17 AMThe opening video had some serious bass, as you remember.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:38:27 AMAs music tastes evolve, we're giving customers option, he says.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:38:27 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:38:48 AMSony expanding extra bass category to include bluetooth wireless speakers.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:38:56 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:39:10 AMSony is working to make it easier to do what you want when you want to, he says.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:39:30 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:39:44 AMHome is a place that's connected, Fasulo says (and every other tech exec here).