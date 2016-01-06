Life Space UX was one of the coolest demos of CES-es past. Curious what's new now.

Sony CES 2016 press conference
Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:39:44 AMLife Space UX was one of the coolest demos of CES-es past. Curious what's new now.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:40:13 AMNow on to a demo video.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:40:58 AMWere seeing some lamps and a box, basically what's on stage.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:41:11 AMAh, memories. This is from CES 2014.

Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:41:51 AMThroughout Lifespace UX, Sony is reconfiguring the home, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:42:18 AMSony will bring the glass speaker, LED bulb speaker, short throw projector later this year, he says.

David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:42:38 AMWow, actual products from Lifespace UX going on sale in the US. That's something, at least.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:42:42 AMThe LED bulb speaker just needs to be screwed in to be powered.

Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:43:02 AMThe short-throw projector can project a 80-inch video on the wall from a tiny box.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:43:11 AMPretty sweet form factor among those kinds of projectors.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:43:20 AMThe glass sound speaker is a stylish LED illuminating speaker, he says.

Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:43:46 AMThe device brings light and crystal clear sound from the glass, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:43:56 AMThat speaker lamp reminds me of nothing so much as a Coleman lamp. But it has a speaker!
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:44:03 AMThese products make our products more appealing, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:44:10 AMSony lives at the center of content and consumption, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:44:25 AM[rubs hands] TV time.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:44:27 AMIf the picture doesn't look brilliant, it's a disappointment, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:44:42 AMHe notes that YouTube needed to raise the quality of its video to stay competitive.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:45:07 AMYouTube's president of global brand solutions, Lucas Watson, is now on stage.

David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:45:27 AMYouTube...finally something that might be cool in home entertainment. Fingers crossed.

Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:45:33 AMWe reach over a billion people every month on the platform, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:45:41 AMMobile has become our primary consumption device, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:45:53 AM40 minutes of viewing on mobile devices, up 50% year over year, he says.

Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:46:12 AMIn the US, there's been a massive shift to the big screen. Living room consumption has more than doubled in the last year, Watson says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:46:21 AMYou can't buy a TV without YouTube pre-installed, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:46:57 AMAh, I see. The connection between 4K YouTube and Sony's 4K camcorders makes perfect sense.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:46:57 AMWe've been supporting 4K on YouTube since 2010, Watson says. It's starting to get to scale and take off now.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:47:17 AMIn the last year, YouTube used a new compression tech called VP9 to compress the video to watch on slower connections, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:47:29 AMCompared to Netflix and Amazon 4K, the PQ improvement of YouTube in 4K is much more visible.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:47:33 AM20 billion hours of 4K video viewed on YouTube, Watson says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:47:46 AMWe hope people will continue to make content of that quality, Watson says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:48:01 AMYouTube is actually at 8K already, he says. Even if the rest of the world isn't.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:48:11 AMThe audio system doesn't have the bandwidth to handle his mention of 8K video.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:48:55 AMIt used to be, we had three broadcast channels made with expensive cameras. But now, there are 4M active channels on YouTube.

Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:49:11 AMAll 4 million of those creators need to have cameras and quality equipment. A lot of that is Sony, Watson says.

Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:49:50 AMWatson touts the YouTube spaces where they give physical tools to amateur creators to teach them how to make more professional content.