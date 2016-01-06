Sony CES 2016 press conference | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Sony CES 2016 press conference

Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.

  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:39:44 AM
    Life Space UX was one of the coolest demos of CES-es past. Curious what's new now.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:40:13 AM
    Now on to a demo video.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:40:58 AM
    Were seeing some lamps and a box, basically what's on stage.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:41:04 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:41:11 AM
    Ah, memories. This is from CES 2014.
    www.cnet.com
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:41:51 AM
    Throughout Lifespace UX, Sony is reconfiguring the home, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:42:18 AM
    Sony will bring the glass speaker, LED bulb speaker, short throw projector later this year, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:42:23 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:42:38 AM
    Wow, actual products from Lifespace UX going on sale in the US. That's something, at least.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:42:42 AM
    The LED bulb speaker just needs to be screwed in to be powered.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:43:01 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:43:02 AM
    The short-throw projector can project a 80-inch video on the wall from a tiny box.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:43:11 AM
    Pretty sweet form factor among those kinds of projectors.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:43:20 AM
    The glass sound speaker is a stylish LED illuminating speaker, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:43:36 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:43:46 AM
    The device brings light and crystal clear sound from the glass, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:43:56 AM
    That speaker lamp reminds me of nothing so much as a Coleman lamp. But it has a speaker!
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:44:03 AM
    These products make our products more appealing, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:44:10 AM
    Sony lives at the center of content and consumption, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:44:25 AM
    [rubs hands] TV time.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:44:27 AM
    If the picture doesn't look brilliant, it's a disappointment, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:44:42 AM
    He notes that YouTube needed to raise the quality of its video to stay competitive.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:45:07 AM
    YouTube's president of global brand solutions, Lucas Watson, is now on stage.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:45:17 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:45:27 AM
    YouTube...finally something that might be cool in home entertainment. Fingers crossed.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:45:30 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:45:33 AM
    We reach over a billion people every month on the platform, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:45:41 AM
    Mobile has become our primary consumption device, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:45:53 AM
    40 minutes of viewing on mobile devices, up 50% year over year, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:46:00 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:46:12 AM
    In the US, there's been a massive shift to the big screen. Living room consumption has more than doubled in the last year, Watson says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:46:21 AM
    You can't buy a TV without YouTube pre-installed, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:46:57 AM
    Ah, I see. The connection between 4K YouTube and Sony's 4K camcorders makes perfect sense.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:46:57 AM
    We've been supporting 4K on YouTube since 2010, Watson says. It's starting to get to scale and take off now.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:47:17 AM
    In the last year, YouTube used a new compression tech called VP9 to compress the video to watch on slower connections, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:47:29 AM
    Compared to Netflix and Amazon 4K, the PQ improvement of YouTube in 4K is much more visible.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:47:33 AM
    20 billion hours of 4K video viewed on YouTube, Watson says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:47:46 AM
    We hope people will continue to make content of that quality, Watson says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:48:01 AM
    YouTube is actually at 8K already, he says. Even if the rest of the world isn't.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:48:11 AM
    The audio system doesn't have the bandwidth to handle his mention of 8K video.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:48:55 AM
    It used to be, we had three broadcast channels made with expensive cameras. But now, there are 4M active channels on YouTube.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:49:08 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:49:11 AM
    All 4 million of those creators need to have cameras and quality equipment. A lot of that is Sony, Watson says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:49:36 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:49:50 AM
    Watson touts the YouTube spaces where they give physical tools to amateur creators to teach them how to make more professional content.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile