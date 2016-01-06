So not much new, just a nod to the synergy between Sony's 4K cameras and YouTube 4K streaming.

Sony CES 2016 press conference
Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:50:36 AMSo not much new, just a nod to the synergy between Sony's 4K cameras and YouTube 4K streaming.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:50:52 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:50:54 AMNow on to High Dynamic Range.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:51:09 AMHDR TV is adopted by Amazon, Netflix and YouTube.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:51:14 AMHDR TVs, in case you're curious, are being release by just about every TV maker.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:51:22 AMSony will unveil its 4K HDR logo later this year (didn't they just do it?).
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:51:35 AMIt's supposed to guarantee a superior video experience.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:51:36 AMA logo that spells out 4K makes sense.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:51:53 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:51:55 AMSony announces its X93D series, which will carry the 4K HDR logo.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:52:04 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:52:16 AMI don't know if 4K HDR spells it out for me. It seems more confusing actually.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:52:23 AMFirst TV mentioned is the X93D series. Sony talks up its new edge-lit local dimming backlight that uses a slimmer design. It comes in a 55- and 65-inch size.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:52:31 AMSony will bring more of its slim body into more televisions, Fasulo says.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:52:49 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:52:53 AMFasulo says it's equally elegant from front or back.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:53:09 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:53:15 AMThe sets are slim, but they don't say yet exactly how slim.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:53:28 AMFasulo touts enhanced audio search with Android TV, which can speak in 40 languages.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:53:29 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:53:43 AMSony is the only TV maker to build in Android TV, now that Sharp has dropped it.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:53:50 AMWe continue to drive industry by taking it one step further with HDR, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:54:04 AMFasulo shows off a prototype "backlight master drive" tech. So more backlighting?
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:54:16 AM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:54:26 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:54:28 AMFasulo says it will result in deeper backs and crisper details on the screen. More realistic images.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:54:33 AMSo, this is something new to me. Says it can hit 4000 nits, which is 4x what current TVs can produce.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:54:35 AMThis is a Sony only tech, Fasulo touts.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:55:04 AMOf course it's just a concept, and would be incredibly expensive if mass produced.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:55:12 AMSony Pictures Home Entertainment will be launching Ultra, a new app to buy new 4K movies and TVs directly to Android-powered TVs.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:55:23 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:55:31 AMIt's optimized for Bravia, Ultra is a premium service that brings Sony's high-quality content.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:55:33 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:55:45 AMIt's a digital streaming experience with a wide selection of 4K movies and shows.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:56:01 AMThere's the ability to watch Ultraviolet movies people already own, he says.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:56:18 AMThis looks like the newest incarnation of Sony's old video service. A new 4K video streaming service is welcome, and the incorporation of UltraViolet is smart.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:56:21 AMSony continues to listen to you and our pursuit to create better products, he says.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:56:36 AMBack on the stage is CEO Kaz Hirai.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:57:00 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:57:15 AMA Kaz and Fasulo Youtube channel? That'd be interesting...
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:57:36 AMI'm thrilled for all of you to get your hands on the products today, he says.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:58:48 AM
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:58:57 AMThe images we saw of Ultra showed Sony pictures titles. I'm curious whether 4K from other studios is available.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:59:05 AMTime to find out!
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:59:18 AMWith that, Kaz wraps things up by reiterating the company's commitment to break from the norm.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:59:26 AMAnd...one last video.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 2:00:26 AMThe video is a compilation of PS4 video games.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 2:00:35 AM
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 2:00:35 AMOk, I guess Sony is taking a victory lap.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 2:00:54 AMAh, now on to it's televisions. It's just a rundown of its various products.
Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 2:01:14 AMOkay, that's it for the news.
David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 2:01:24 AMThat wraps it up everyone. Thanks for tuning in!
Thanks for joining us, everyone!