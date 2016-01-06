Sony CES 2016 press conference | CNET
Sony CES 2016 press conference

Sony sets the stage for the new year in tech with its big CES kickoff. Expect plenty of TVs, audio, cameras -- and maybe a bit more info on PlayStation VR.

  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:50:36 AM
    So not much new, just a nod to the synergy between Sony's 4K cameras and YouTube 4K streaming.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:50:52 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:50:54 AM
    Now on to High Dynamic Range.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:51:09 AM
    HDR TV is adopted by Amazon, Netflix and YouTube.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:51:14 AM
    HDR TVs, in case you're curious, are being release by just about every TV maker.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:51:22 AM
    Sony will unveil its 4K HDR logo later this year (didn't they just do it?).
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:51:35 AM
    It's supposed to guarantee a superior video experience.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:51:36 AM
    A logo that spells out 4K makes sense.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:51:53 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:51:55 AM
    Sony announces its X93D series, which will carry the 4K HDR logo.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:52:04 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:52:16 AM
    I don't know if 4K HDR spells it out for me. It seems more confusing actually.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:52:23 AM
    First TV mentioned is the X93D series. Sony talks up its new edge-lit local dimming backlight that uses a slimmer design. It comes in a 55- and 65-inch size.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:52:31 AM
    Sony will bring more of its slim body into more televisions, Fasulo says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:52:49 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:52:53 AM
    Fasulo says it's equally elegant from front or back.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:53:09 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:53:15 AM
    The sets are slim, but they don't say yet exactly how slim.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:53:28 AM
    Fasulo touts enhanced audio search with Android TV, which can speak in 40 languages.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:53:29 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:53:43 AM
    Sony is the only TV maker to build in Android TV, now that Sharp has dropped it.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:53:50 AM
    We continue to drive industry by taking it one step further with HDR, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:54:04 AM
    Fasulo shows off a prototype "backlight master drive" tech. So more backlighting?
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:54:16 AM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:54:26 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:54:28 AM
    Fasulo says it will result in deeper backs and crisper details on the screen. More realistic images.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:54:33 AM
    So, this is something new to me. Says it can hit 4000 nits, which is 4x what current TVs can produce.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:54:35 AM
    This is a Sony only tech, Fasulo touts.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:55:04 AM
    Of course it's just a concept, and would be incredibly expensive if mass produced.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:55:12 AM
    Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will be launching Ultra, a new app to buy new 4K movies and TVs directly to Android-powered TVs.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:55:23 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:55:31 AM
    It's optimized for Bravia, Ultra is a premium service that brings Sony's high-quality content.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:55:33 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:55:45 AM
    It's a digital streaming experience with a wide selection of 4K movies and shows.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:56:01 AM
    There's the ability to watch Ultraviolet movies people already own, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:56:18 AM
    This looks like the newest incarnation of Sony's old video service. A new 4K video streaming service is welcome, and the incorporation of UltraViolet is smart.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:56:21 AM
    Sony continues to listen to you and our pursuit to create better products, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:56:36 AM
    Back on the stage is CEO Kaz Hirai.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:57:00 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:57:15 AM
    A Kaz and Fasulo Youtube channel? That'd be interesting...
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:57:36 AM
    I'm thrilled for all of you to get your hands on the products today, he says.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 1:58:48 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:58:57 AM
    The images we saw of Ultra showed Sony pictures titles. I'm curious whether 4K from other studios is available.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 1:59:05 AM
    Time to find out!
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:59:18 AM
    With that, Kaz wraps things up by reiterating the company's commitment to break from the norm.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 1:59:26 AM
    And...one last video.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 2:00:26 AM
    The video is a compilation of PS4 video games.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 2:00:35 AM
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 2:00:35 AM
    Ok, I guess Sony is taking a victory lap.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 2:00:54 AM
    Ah, now on to it's televisions. It's just a rundown of its various products.
  • Roger Cheng 1/6/2016 2:01:14 AM
    Okay, that's it for the news.
  • David Katzmaier 1/6/2016 2:01:24 AM
    That wraps it up everyone. Thanks for tuning in!
  • Kent German 1/6/2016 2:06:20 AM
    Thanks for joining us, everyone! Our next live blog of Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's keynote begins at 6:30pm PT. Catch it here and follow all of CNET's CES coverage.
