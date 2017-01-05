Sony CES 2017 press conference
If it's new and cool and coming from Sony in 2017, expect to see it on stage at the company's CES press conference.
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 12:46:57 AM
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 12:43:26 AMHi everyone! Welcome to the Sony press conference! Katie Collins here, CNET's London-based news reporter
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 12:44:46 AMDavid Katzmaier checking in alongside Katie. We also have the expert photography of Sarah Tew to bring you all the pix.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 12:45:02 AMDavid is our resident TV whizz here at CNET
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 12:45:27 AMAlso with us is photographer extraordinaire Sarah Tew
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 12:45:29 AMI'm expecting big TV news. Like maybe confirmation of a very detailed rumor that Sony will sell an OLED TV to challenge LG in the US market.
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 12:45:43 AMwhizz, is that a UK spelling ;) ?
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 12:46:27 AMI'm predicting a lot of audio news today
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 12:46:55 AMA couple of Xperia phones have also been rumored, but I expect Sony might hang onto them until Mobile World Congress next month
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 12:48:39 AMWith LG announcing a 4K Blu-ray player earlier at the show (that does both Dolby Vision and HDR10) I wouldn't be surprised to see Sony follow suit. Also, Dolby Vision discs are expected later this year.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 12:48:41 AMIt's a nice setup here at Sony and we've got great seats on the second row, but I must say I'm a little jealous of those squishy armchairs Intel laid out at its press conference earlier
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 12:49:16 AMWho said physical media was dead?
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 12:49:40 AMAs we walked in all the cool stuff was strategically covered by massive pull-away-friendly coverings. The suspense!
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 12:50:44 AMSony has been very quiet about what we can expect to see today
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 12:51:09 AMUnlike Samsung and LG -- both companies made a bunch of announcements ahead of their press conferences
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 12:51:38 AMAbove us on the huge screen hang images of SLR cameras, bluetooth speakers, PS VR headsets, phones, camcorders, TVs, smart light bulbs...Sony still makes a lot of stuff.
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 12:53:03 AM
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 12:53:15 AM
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 12:53:34 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 12:54:10 AMAs people are filing in I can feel the temperature rising in here. Hoping it doesn't turn into a sauna!
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 12:56:02 AMFive minutes and counting until we kick off
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 12:58:33 AM
demo area visible to the right of the stage... looks photography related...
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:00:12 AMWe're beginning!
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:00:34 AMStarting with a video, as is customary at these things
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:00:59 AMA rush of choral music sets the stage. A little Lion King-ish.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:01:02 AMShowcasing all the different Sony product ranges -- cameras, PlayStation etc
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:01:13 AMSony President Kazuo Hirai takes the stage
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:01:24 AMHe's such a smiley chap
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:01:47 AMI'm digging his kicks.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:02:12 AMHirai said he's been personally involved in much of the new
product development
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:02:16 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:02:29 AMFirst up is the crystal LED display
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:02:56 AMIt's 32 feet by 9 feet
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:03:05 AMA massive curved screen above the stage
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:03:16 AMCrystal LED TV is a concept display that I haven't heard of before. It's completely massive...seems like a better fit for Times Square than my house.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:03:40 AM"Whenever you see or interact with our products we want to stimulate an emotional response"
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:04:01 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:04:11 AM"We want to connect with you at the last 1 inch'" says Hirai
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:04:24 AMLast One Inch is Last One Millimeter to the rest of the world.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:04:27 AMHe's now addressing questions about whether Sony can remain relevant
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:05:04 AM(The answer is yes)
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:05:32 AMWe're starting off by talking about HDR, or high dynamic range
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:05:47 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:05:53 AMMost people will be familiar with this from taking photos on their phones
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:06:10 AMIn our tests Sony's HDR TVs have been very good. They're also on the cutting edge of HDR production.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:06:21 AMBut this isn't about cameras or phones -- it's about screens