H/T to the super-expensive Z9D. Hoping to review one soon...I've heard it's spectacular.

Sony CES 2017 press conference
If it's new and cool and coming from Sony in 2017, expect to see it on stage at the company's CES press conference.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:06:42 AMH/T to the super-expensive Z9D. Hoping to review one soon...I've heard it's spectacular.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:06:48 AM"More movies and TV shows are being shot in HDR"
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:07:15 AMHe's now talking about HDR on PlayStation
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:07:27 AMBut we are here to talk about the TVs
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:07:31 AMOur early tests of HDR gaming are mixed, but it's still very early days, and props to Sony for taking the lead.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:07:44 AM"We offer you superior product design and technology"
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:07:58 AMFirst TV mention is to talk up Sony's processing.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:08:00 AMTwo new additions to the Bravia lines
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:08:08 AMThe first is the X93E
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:08:33 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:08:35 AMIt offers Slim Backlight Drive+.
This isn't actually any slimmer than Sony's previous system, but offers better local dimming
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:08:36 AM
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:08:38 AMThe X930E series is very similar to the 2016 X930D, one of our favorite TVs from 2016.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:09:09 AMHere's the biggie though -- it's the A1E series, Sony's OLED TV
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:09:27 AMConfirmed, Sony is making an OLED TV in 2017.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:09:32 AM"This year the screen actually works," jokes Hirai
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:09:37 AM
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:09:41 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:10:01 AMWhat's innovative is the "Acoustic Surface" sound technology
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:10:08 AMIt vibrates the screen to produce sound
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:10:09 AMHere are all the details we know so far.
Sony A1E OLED TV competes against LG for best pictureCNETOLED TVs provide the best picture quality we've ever tested, and until now the only TV brand selling them in the US was LG. Now Sony enters the game.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:10:20 AMThere are no speakers on the side or bottom of the TV
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:10:26 AMIt is truly speakerless
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:10:36 AM(I'm truly speechless)
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:10:36 AM
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:10:48 AMI saw a demo of that speaker technology earlier today at the LG Display booth. It's crazy cool. The whole screen is basically a speaker. Not much bass though.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:10:49 AMAll the new TVs will support Dolby Vision
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:11:11 AM"We are committed to offering you a broad range of HDR options"
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:11:15 AM
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:11:19 AM
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:11:29 AMLast year Sony only supported HDR10, but this year it joins LG and Vizio in supporting Dolby Vision too. That means more content choice for buyers of 2017 Sony TVs.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:11:34 AM
Sony's done a nifty line in home projectors for a while now, and here's another
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:11:42 AMIt has another classically memorable name. Are you ready for this? It's the Sony VPL-VZ1000ES Ultra-Short Throw 4K HDR Home Theater Projector. And breathe
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:11:55 AMThat 4K short throw projector costs $25,000.
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:11:55 AM
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:12:00 AMJust FYI.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:12:04 AMIt can be placed only 6 inches away from the wall
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:12:33 AM
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:12:52 AMPricing on the TVs hasn't been announced, but the rumored price of the OLEDs is pretty compeditive to LG...$2,000 for 55-inch, $3,000 for 65-inch.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:12:53 AM4K HDR streaming from Netflix and Amazon will complement the TVs, says Hirai
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:13:14 AMBelieve it or not, some people still watch Blu-rays and Sony has made a new Blu-ray player to prove it!
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:13:17 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:13:23 AMIt's called the UBP-X800 Player and it can play video in 4K and HDR
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:13:48 AMThere's also a a new home theater sound bar optimised for movies
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:13:50 AM