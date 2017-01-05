Sony CES 2017 press conference | CNET
Sony CES 2017 press conference

If it's new and cool and coming from Sony in 2017, expect to see it on stage at the company's CES press conference.

  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:13:55 AM
    Now we're onto sound
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:14:06 AM
    "We're committed to offering better and better audio experiences"
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:14:27 AM
    The hits keep coming!

    Sony announces 4K Blu-ray player you might even be able to buy

    CNETThe Sony UBP-X800 is a 4K Blu-ray player which offers elegant design as well as support for a wide number of formats and services.
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:14:30 AM
    You're bound to be inspired by Sony's new MDR-Z1R headphones
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:14:46 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:14:52 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:14:57 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:15:07 AM
    By my count he's introduced about 4K new products already.
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:15:12 AM
    "Many people might not know this, but we developed the first noise-cancelling tech"
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:15:27 AM
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:15:29 AM
    There are two new pairs of wireless in-ear headphones
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:15:35 AM
    Katie's fingers are actually smoking...
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:15:49 AM
    They have noise cancelling (and are perfect for iPhone users)
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:15:57 AM
    Now we're onto cameras
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:16:03 AM
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:16:04 AM
    Boy, he's really blasting through
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:16:08 AM
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:16:25 AM
    First up is the Alpha 99 mk II
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:16:40 AM
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:16:47 AM
    It offers high precision autofocus and is particularly powerful when you move high-speed shots
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:17:01 AM
    "It can capture motion that even your eyes cannot see"
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:17:11 AM
    Next up are the mirrorless snappers
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:17:31 AM
    There's the Alpha 6500, which offers the power of dSLR in a smaller body
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:17:34 AM
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:17:56 AM
    The G Master lens series is designed to complement this
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:18:00 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:18:32 AM
    In case those camera names seem familiar, they were all announced in 2016.
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:18:39 AM
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:18:50 AM
    "On a personal level I'm an avid photo enthusiast," says Hirai
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:18:55 AM
    "I'm a camera geek"
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:19:24 AM
    "Every product in the range is embued with Sony's commitment to quality"
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:19:39 AM
    He wants to make Sony your first and only camera brand of choice
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:19:44 AM
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:20:00 AM
    Now we're onto Live Space UX
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:20:30 AM
    Lifespace UX is a CES favorite. It makes great futuristic videos, but the real-world applications are a stretch.
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:20:31 AM
    This is a prototype projector that allows you to interact with familiar environments
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:21:01 AM
    For example, when was the last time you wanted to browse a huge wall of virtual books? Kindle, anyone?
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:21:05 AM
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:21:28 AM
    All of the products that Sony has created through its Seed Acceleration Program are now coming to the US (they've previously only been available in Japan)
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:21:34 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:21:38 AM
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:21:47 AM
    53.4 million units of PS4 have been sold, says Hirai
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:21:55 AM
    PlsyStation 4's dominance over Xbox One is pretty crazy.
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:22:03 AM
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:22:11 AM
    "Our vision for VR is not limited to gaming"
