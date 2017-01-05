Now we're onto sound

Sony CES 2017 press conference
If it's new and cool and coming from Sony in 2017, expect to see it on stage at the company's CES press conference.
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:13:55 AMNow we're onto sound
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:14:06 AM"We're committed to offering better and better audio experiences"
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:14:27 AMThe hits keep coming!
Sony announces 4K Blu-ray player you might even be able to buyCNETThe Sony UBP-X800 is a 4K Blu-ray player which offers elegant design as well as support for a wide number of formats and services.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:14:30 AMYou're bound to be inspired by Sony's new MDR-Z1R headphones
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:14:46 AM
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:14:52 AM
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:14:57 AM
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:15:07 AMBy my count he's introduced about 4K new products already.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:15:12 AM"Many people might not know this, but we developed the first noise-cancelling tech"
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:15:27 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:15:29 AMThere are two new pairs of wireless in-ear headphones
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:15:35 AMKatie's fingers are actually smoking...
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:15:49 AMThey have noise cancelling (and are perfect for iPhone users)
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:15:57 AMNow we're onto cameras
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:16:03 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:16:04 AMBoy, he's really blasting through
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:16:08 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:16:25 AMFirst up is the Alpha 99 mk II
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:16:40 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:16:47 AMIt offers high precision autofocus and is particularly powerful when you move high-speed shots
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:17:01 AM"It can capture motion that even your eyes cannot see"
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:17:11 AMNext up are the mirrorless snappers
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:17:31 AMThere's the Alpha 6500, which offers the power of dSLR in a smaller body
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:17:34 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:17:56 AMThe G Master lens series is designed to complement this
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:18:00 AM
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:18:32 AMIn case those camera names seem familiar, they were all announced in 2016.
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:18:39 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:18:50 AM"On a personal level I'm an avid photo enthusiast," says Hirai
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:18:55 AM"I'm a camera geek"
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:19:24 AM"Every product in the range is embued with Sony's commitment to quality"
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:19:39 AMHe wants to make Sony your first and only camera brand of choice
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:19:44 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:20:00 AMNow we're onto Live Space UX
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:20:30 AMLifespace UX is a CES favorite. It makes great futuristic videos, but the real-world applications are a stretch.
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:20:31 AMThis is a prototype projector that allows you to interact with familiar environments
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:21:01 AMFor example, when was the last time you wanted to browse a huge wall of virtual books? Kindle, anyone?
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:21:05 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:21:28 AMAll of the products that Sony has created through its Seed Acceleration Program are now coming to the US (they've previously only been available in Japan)
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:21:34 AM
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:21:38 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:21:47 AM53.4 million units of PS4 have been sold, says Hirai
-
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:21:55 AMPlsyStation 4's dominance over Xbox One is pretty crazy.
-
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:22:03 AM
-
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:22:11 AM"Our vision for VR is not limited to gaming"