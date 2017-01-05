Sony has developed a music experience with an electronic musician I haven't heard of

Sony CES 2017 press conference
If it's new and cool and coming from Sony in 2017, expect to see it on stage at the company's CES press conference.
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:22:44 AMSony has developed a music experience with an electronic musician I haven't heard of
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:22:47 AM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:22:52 AM
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:22:59 AMIt will be available on the PS VR store though if you want to try it out
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:23:37 AMKaz winding down. We're all catching our breath. THAT was an impressive product fusillade.
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:23:37 AMKaz says he has a personal commitment to enhance all of our lives
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:23:42 AMAnd now he's off
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:23:47 AMThat was short and sweet
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:23:59 AMBish, bash, bosh
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:24:04 AM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:24:10 AM
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:24:11 AMand that's it.
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:24:28 AMWe have new TVs and it's the OLED model people will be getting really excited with
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:24:37 AMI feel kinda empty. Katie, wanna hang out and pretend they're still on?
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:24:50 AMNew headphones too, a projector and a Blu-ray player
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:25:00 AMQuite underwhelming if I'm honest
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:25:10 AMEspecially compared to LG's robot performance this morning
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:25:34 AM23 minutes! A new CES press conference record!
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:25:56 AMI mean, in one way, great! Lovely and efficient. But I was kind of hoping to be blown away
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:26:32 AMI agree, WAY too many products in too short of a time.
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:26:50 AMKaz barely drew breath between each product category
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:26:58 AMI guess he's leaving it up to us journalists to convey the excitement....Stay tuned.
Greg Baeten 1/5/2017 1:27:53 AMSerious?!
A Sony OLED is "underwhelming"?!
Plus the sound comes from the back?
I want in!
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:28:15 AMYou're right, Greg. The TV is exciting! But I was just hoping for a more diverse offering
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:29:05 AMWell, no helping it. We're wrapping up now, time to go check out that OLED. Thanks for tuning in.
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:29:38 AMWell that's all folks, thanks for tuning in! Sorry it was short -- beyond our control, I'm afraid
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:29:52 AMHit me up on twitter @dkatzmaier if you have any questions.
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:30:02 AMYou can chat to me too @katiecollins
David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:30:20 AMSee ya!
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:30:22 AMHappy to answer any questions :)
Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:30:36 AMCheerio :)