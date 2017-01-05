Sony CES 2017 press conference | CNET
Sony CES 2017 press conference

If it's new and cool and coming from Sony in 2017, expect to see it on stage at the company's CES press conference.

  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:22:44 AM
    Sony has developed a music experience with an electronic musician I haven't heard of
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:22:47 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:22:52 AM
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:22:59 AM
    It will be available on the PS VR store though if you want to try it out
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:23:37 AM
    Kaz winding down. We're all catching our breath. THAT was an impressive product fusillade.
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:23:37 AM
    Kaz says he has a personal commitment to enhance all of our lives
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:23:42 AM
    And now he's off
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:23:47 AM
    That was short and sweet
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:23:59 AM
    Bish, bash, bosh
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:24:04 AM
  • Sarah Tew 1/5/2017 1:24:10 AM
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:24:11 AM
    and that's it.
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:24:28 AM
    We have new TVs and it's the OLED model people will be getting really excited with
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:24:37 AM
    I feel kinda empty. Katie, wanna hang out and pretend they're still on?
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:24:50 AM
    New headphones too, a projector and a Blu-ray player
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:25:00 AM
    Quite underwhelming if I'm honest
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:25:10 AM
    Especially compared to LG's robot performance this morning
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:25:34 AM
    23 minutes! A new CES press conference record!
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:25:56 AM
    I mean, in one way, great! Lovely and efficient. But I was kind of hoping to be blown away
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:26:32 AM
    I agree, WAY too many products in too short of a time.
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:26:50 AM
    Kaz barely drew breath between each product category
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:26:58 AM
    I guess he's leaving it up to us journalists to convey the excitement....Stay tuned.
  • Greg Baeten 1/5/2017 1:27:53 AM
    Serious?!

    A Sony OLED is "underwhelming"?!

    Plus the sound comes from the back?

    I want in!
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:28:15 AM
    You're right, Greg. The TV is exciting! But I was just hoping for a more diverse offering
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:29:05 AM
    Well, no helping it. We're wrapping up now, time to go check out that OLED. Thanks for tuning in.
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:29:38 AM
    Well that's all folks, thanks for tuning in! Sorry it was short -- beyond our control, I'm afraid
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:29:52 AM
    Hit me up on twitter @dkatzmaier if you have any questions.
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:30:02 AM
    You can chat to me too @katiecollins
  • David Katzmaier 1/5/2017 1:30:20 AM
    See ya!
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:30:22 AM
    Happy to answer any questions :)
  • Katie Collins 1/5/2017 1:30:36 AM
    Cheerio :)
