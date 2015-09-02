Sony's IFA 2015 press conference
The Japanese electronics company will show off its newest gadgets during an event in Berlin.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:21:31 PM"In our television business, we made a turnaround last year by significantly improving our operational efficiency and strengthening our product offerings."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:21:49 PM"Our sales, volume and market share has more than doubled" in Europe
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:21:51 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:22:05 PM"Our new TVs have been particularly well received because of their refined design"
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:22:18 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:22:28 PM"The X90C Series is not just a slim TV, it also boasts a novel design and pushes envelope on picture quality."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:22:39 PM"The bezel virtually disappears."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:22:56 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:23:03 PM"At Sony, picture quality is never compromised, even with such a slim design. X1 processor once again advances the clarity, color accuracy and contrast of 4K viewing expereience."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:23:17 PM"It delivers stunning picture quality to any experience"
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:23:42 PMThe maudlin 'we're working to do better' chat is over, it seems. We're finally talking about products, starting with TVs. Sony is a company that's betting big on 4K, rather than OLED for instance, as the Next Big Thing in television.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:23:49 PMHigh dynamic range content, HDR, "changes the way pictures look on TV screen with wider range of contrast."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:23:58 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:24:05 PM"Can particularly see a contrast in dark and light areas of picture screen."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:24:16 PMWe're now seeing side-by-side images of HDR versus regular
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:24:22 PM
It's busy in here
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:24:44 PM"We at Sony are aggressively working with ensuring streaming video providers like Amazon to bring shows in HDR to our customers."
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:25:06 PMHigh dynamic range will be a familiar term to many, as it's primarily used in cameras, including many smartphone cameras. It'll be interesting to see whether HDR makes a real difference in the latest crop of TVs, or whether it's just another gimmick designed to sell sets. Thoughts?
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:25:18 PM"It's important to understand the superior picture quality made possible by HDR requires specific" capabilties. Superior backlight control etc
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:25:29 PM(This is pretty technical. Gotta say)
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:25:47 PM"Sony is leading the HDR industry."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:25:57 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:26:04 PM"Digital imaging has always been an area of significant innovation at Sony."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:26:15 PM"In Europe leading mirrorless camera market in total sales."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:26:31 PM"Alpha 7 Series has become the premier choice of photo enthusiasts by catering to their specific needs."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:26:38 PM
The Sony A7 is rad
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:26:55 PM"Sony has also made a top position in the compact camera market in Europe...with the RX1 series."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:27:12 PM"In July we launched two powerful additions to our" Cybershot cameras.
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:27:22 PMSony has built some very impressive cameras in the past, but I'm getting the impression most people in this room would rather skip to the smartphones...
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:28:13 PMWe're now seeing a demo of super slow motion
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:28:25 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:28:35 PM"Previously such super slow motion has only been available in a select few professional quality cameras. But now all of you can literally control time."
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:28:42 PMWe're getting some lovely slow-motion shots of water balloons exploding, apples getting shot and birds taking flight. Hey Sony, can we please just watch super slo-mo vids for the rest of the conference? thx.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:29:06 PM"Furthermore, the RX100 Mark 4 and RX10 Mark 2 feature a super high-speed shutter with speed of 1/32,000 of a second."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:29:13 PM"These cameras also reduce distortion."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:29:22 PM
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:30:21 PMSony's bigging up its cameras slow motion and depth-of-field capabilities -- they're clearly on top of current photography trends! Now we just need an Instagram mode.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:30:34 PM"Photographers will no longer have to choose between high resolution and high sensitivity."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:30:48 PMWe're getting some more technical talk on Sony's CMOS sensor.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:31:07 PM"Free you from your tripod when shooting in low light...or when shooting closeups."
John Falcone 9/2/2015 2:31:18 PMFor the record, everything Hirai has mentioned so far is "old news." All covered previously here on CNET.
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:31:47 PMSony's not holding back on the jargon when it comes to camera tech -- I'm seeing a few puzzled looks around the room.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:32:09 PM"While Sony cameras continue to attract attention and accolades Sony has continued to innovate in advanced image sensors."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:32:25 PM"Many popular brands, as you know, have Sony sensors inside their smartphones and also their digital imaging devices."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:32:26 PMI've used the first Sony A7 and it's great -- superb quality and really portable. A superb travel photographer's camera.