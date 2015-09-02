Sony's IFA 2015 press conference
The Japanese electronics company will show off its newest gadgets during an event in Berlin.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:32:44 PM"In many images you see today in social media, advertising and billboards, those would not be possible without Sony's advanced imaging technologies."
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:33:00 PMInteresting to see Sony mention that many smartphone makers use their hardware in their camera units. The iPhone, for instance, deploys Sony camera tech.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:33:01 PM"This year investing 1.5 billion euro, 5X last year, to meet demand for imaging sensors, especially in smartphones."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:33:23 PM"We raised approximate 3B euro in July through share issue and bond offering, our first new share offering in 26 years"
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:33:25 PM"Let's talk about mobile."
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:33:46 PM"Let me talk a little bit about mobile." Finally!
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:34:08 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:34:14 PM"Of course as you know more than ever people are taking photos with their smartphones and for those who do we're working to bring some of our most innovative camera and imaging capabilities to your mobile experience."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:34:33 PM
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:34:38 PMSony has made some of the best smartphone cameras I've seen in the last few years. Hopes are high that the next flagship -- the Z5 -- will deliver the goods in terms of image quality.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:34:44 PM"And so, today I'm pleased to announce a new flagship smartphone featuring our next generation camera, the Xperia Z5."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:35:05 PM"Simply stated, the Xperia Z5 contains our best camera created specifically for a smartphone."
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:35:13 PMHold tight folks, Kazuo had to pause briefly so everyone could take a photo of the new Xperia Z5.
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:35:15 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:35:34 PM"We've listened to customers and tried to address their" issues with smartphone cameras.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:35:47 PM"Groundbreaking autofocus speed of 0.03 seconds. This is in fact the world's fastest autofocus in a smartphone, meaning you can now take picture perfect moments as they happen, worry free."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:36:06 PM"This achievement has been possible through close collaboration between Sony mobile team and Alpha engineers."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:36:27 PM"Digital zooms have to put up with reduced image quality. Now you can get 5X closer to the image without losing any image quality."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:36:28 PM
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:36:45 PMThe Xperia Z5 has 0.03 second autofocus -- the world's fastest in a smartphone, says Sony. In my opinion a good autofocus in more important than many other camera features, for instance the number of megapixels. I've taken too many blurry photos of my pet cat because my phone couldn't focus in the one second he was looking adorable.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:37:00 PM"We've combined a larger 23 megapixel image sensor with algorithm ... allows you to digitally zoom" at clarity level didn't have before
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:37:28 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:37:33 PM"Now you can enjoy superior photographer in perfect detail even in low light situations whether in restaurant or sunset."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:37:45 PM"The Xperia Z5 also address the issue of shaky video when you're on the move. Improved SteadyShot advanced image stabilitization."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:37:57 PM"With Xperia Z5 ... you can capture and share your wow moments right away."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:38:06 PM"Let's take a look at some of those photos."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:38:29 PM
Photos displayed around the whole conference room
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:38:33 PM"For all of the smartphone users charging their phone every day, you know that remains a constraint. Try to address that with battery life. Providing up to 2 days usage from a single charge."
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:38:34 PMWe're taking a look at some photos that -- Sony says -- were shot on the Xperia Z5. They're gorgeous, but of course Sony could take its time to get a perfect shot, so take them with a pinch of salt.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:38:45 PM"This means you can listen to more music, talk and stay connected with your friends and family."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:38:53 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:39:01 PM"We know it's important for a smartphone to look as good as it performs, and Sony's delivering on both fronts."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:39:14 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:39:14 PM"Precision etched metal frame."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:39:42 PM"We didn't stop there. An additional define refinement is a fingerprint sensor on our power button on the side."
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:39:49 PMLiking the look of the frosted glass effect on the back of the Xperia Z5, and I'm delighted to hear that Sony's flagship is -- like its older mobiles -- waterproof. Seriously, more waterproof phones, please.
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:40:01 PM"The Xperia Z5 is simply beautiful and also available in a range of fresh, elegant colors to meet everyone's tastes."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:40:13 PM"Will also make these features in two popular size options to meet your lifestyles."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:40:13 PM
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:40:27 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:40:35 PMXperia Z5 compact with smaller screen
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:40:41 PM
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:41:04 PM"Now you can enjoy the 4K viewing experience in the palm of your hand on a stunning 5.5-inch display."
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:41:05 PM"Sony's 4K upscaling technology."
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:41:09 PM