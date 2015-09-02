Sony's IFA 2015 press conference
The Japanese electronics company will show off its newest gadgets during an event in Berlin.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:41:33 PM"Let me move on to talk a little bit about sound."
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:41:38 PM
-
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:41:38 PMWe are going to be talking a lot about the 4K screen on the Xperia Z5 Premium. Specifically about whether it will make a visible difference. It's already tough to discern individual pixels on a 1080p phone -- will a huge increase in resolution really make any impact?
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:41:53 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:41:53 PM"Music has been a long passion of mine. I'm really excited about the advancements we at Sony continue to make in high quality listening experiences."
-
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:41:58 PMQuestion to viewers -- are you interested in a phone with a 4K screen?
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:42:18 PM"Once again, we can lead the music revolution in the industry with high resolution audio."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:42:43 PM"In order to create this revoluion, we launched our first high-res audio product here in 2013."
-
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:42:48 PMThis is the company that built the Walkman, so when it's time to talk about music hardware, we pay attention. Sony hopes hi-resolution audio can give it an edge over the competition.
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:43:14 PM"If you look at the market today, the high quality audio experience is becoming more and more accessible."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:43:14 PMWhat's missing? Apple Music
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:43:14 PMMentions names like Deezer and Tidal
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:43:19 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:43:29 PM"And of course professionals and artists in the industry readily support the concept of high-resolution audio."
-
mat 9/2/2015 2:43:50 PMYou kidding Luke? No one care about battery-life-sucker 4K screen.
-
Gordon Gartrell 9/2/2015 2:43:51 PM@LukeWestaway Nope. Just want a better camera.
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:43:59 PM"More and more artists have started to deliver their music in high-res sound quality."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:44:18 PM"The one thing that remains constant is everyone, mine and yours, the desire to enjoy music in high quality sound."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:44:37 PM"People of all ages who have experienced high res audio have told me they'd never be able to go back to MP3s."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:44:49 PM"It's a pleasure for me to spot people wearing Sony headphones."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:45:10 PM"We're pleased to introduce here at IFA a new headphone series and a new Walkman."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:45:38 PMWe're seeing a video now. Looks like a Beats commercial, not gonna lie. haha
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:45:41 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:45:48 PMOk. Video over
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:46:03 PM"Music enthusiasts, especially the younger generation, they're enjoying music as an essential part of their daily lives."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:46:19 PM"Our new Hear headphone range"
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:46:31 PM"The Hear range includes overhead and in-ear models."
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:46:38 PM
-
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:46:50 PMWhen MP3 took over from CDs as the dominant way we listen to music, audio bitrates took a hit across the board. Sony now wants to drag quality back up, with new headphones and a new Walkman. The 'H.ear' headphones looks pretty cool, but have perhaps the worst name of any product at the show. Sony, please remove that full stop from the name. Then we can talk like adults.
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:46:54 PMH.ear On, h.ear in, h.ear in Walkman
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:46:58 PM
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:47:10 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:47:25 PM"Also for Xperia users we also want to provide an improved listening experience there as well."
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:47:29 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:47:38 PM"Covergence of mobile technology with focus on superior listening experience is a key differentiator for Xperia."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:47:53 PM"We're introducing a car audio player to provide premium in-car content."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:48:10 PM"It's really an exciting time for music lovers as more and more of the music they desire becomes available in high res."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:48:29 PM"Sony will continue to expand our high-res product lineup to match everyone's high-res listening style."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:48:47 PM"Our constant theme at Sony is innovation."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:48:52 PM"Innovation has been fundamental to success in our PlayStation business."
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:48:56 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:49:13 PM"PlayStation is commited to being the best place to be, whether gaming, music, television etc."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:49:25 PM"PlayStation innovation is simply unparalleled."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:49:43 PM"Now of course one fantastic example of this is Project Morpheus, our virtual reality system designed for PS4"
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:49:52 PM