Sony's IFA 2015 press conference
The Japanese electronics company will show off its newest gadgets during an event in Berlin.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:49:54 PM"Morpheus is a remarkable innovation that pushes the boundaries of play"
-
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:50:09 PMWe're talking about the PlayStation ecosystem, which sounds like some kind of futuristic greenhouse that grows Crash Bandicoots. But in fact refers to the way Sony's PlayStation brand covers all kinds of devices. Which is fun too, I guess.
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:50:15 PM"We're talking about powerful, 360-degree experiences unlike anything you've ever experienced."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:50:30 PM"It also provides a social dimension that lets players connect and share their experience with others."
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:50:41 PM
My average Tuesday
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:51:00 PM"And hang on to your hats. It's unlike anything you've ever experienced before."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:51:05 PM"We're also paying attneiton to the way people spend time at home."
-
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:51:12 PMProject Morpheus is one of the most exciting VR gadgets out there -- but it doesn't look like Sony has anything new to say on the subject.
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:51:32 PM"Your home can brought to life by Sony's Life Space UX products that transform your environment into an authentic living space."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:52:09 PM"Since 2014, we've been previewing our LIfe Space UX concepts, and here in Europe," a projector has been available since June.
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:52:34 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:52:43 PMNew designs for symponic light speaker
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:52:49 PMThe will hit the market next spring.
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:52:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:53:32 PM"About a year and a half ago we launched the Seed Acceleration Program in Japan."
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:53:45 PM
High five to anyone who knows what this is
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:53:52 PM"Aims to fast-track new business ideas proposed by our employees into businesses."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:53:59 PM"We're encouraging open innovation from inside and outside the company."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:54:21 PMHave had more than 1,000 employees participating this year.
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:54:31 PM"Some of these ideas have already advanced toward fruition - MESH smart DIY kit, the Fashion Entertainment Watch, Wrio Smart Lock, etc"
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:54:47 PM"The latest is a wrist watch called 'wena wrist' with smart features embedded in the bracelet"
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:55:03 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:55:04 PM"We revealed this just two days ago so you'll be one of the first to see the actual product"
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:55:37 PM"Sony has been a company that thrives on innovation. Throughout our innovation, we've been venturing into new business areas."
-
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:55:53 PMSony is smart to promote new, quirky ideas from within its business -- that's how the Xbox got started, just for instance.
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:56:34 PM"You continue to see Sony make major strides in creating innovative technologies and meaningful product solutions that will surprise, delight and connect with you and even deeper ways."
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:56:47 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:56:50 PM"I couldn't be more excited about the future."
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:57:04 PMOne last video
-
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:57:06 PMSo, there wasn't exactly a mountain of news here -- the new Xperia Z5, Z5 Compact and Z5 Premium were definitely the biggest announcements -- make sure you check out our hands-on video, photos and write-ups above.
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:57:17 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:58:32 PMThanks for joining us everyone!
-
Andrew Hoyle 9/2/2015 2:58:37 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 2:58:39 PMCheck out our reviews and continuing coverage from Berlin
-
Luke Westaway 9/2/2015 2:59:05 PMThat's all folks -- thanks so much for reading, and let us know what you think of the new smartphones, which have some really interesting new tech inside 'em. Right, we're off to grab a pretzel.
-
Adithya Raman 9/2/2015 2:59:15 PMWhat happened to the walkman? They aren't gonna say anything about it?
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 3:00:49 PMYeah, we got no details about the Walkman, but we'll try to hunt those down. stay tuned!
-
Shara Tibken 9/2/2015 3:01:44 PMBye everyone!