Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference

Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.

  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:05:23 AM
    It's The Last Guardian! It's really happening!!!
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:05:46 AM
    Seriously, people are going nuts here and we've barely seen anything.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:05:49 AM
    The Last Guardian has been resurrected from video game development limbo.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:06:04 AM
    But can it ever live up to years of "missing in action" hype?
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:06:32 AM
    Frankly, what we're seeing here looks like a PS3 game, which is what this was originally slated to be.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:06:36 AM
    The game demo starts off quiet enough--wondrous music, huge animals,
    ancient city ruins.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:06:51 AM
    Is this dude speaking Simlish?
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:07:07 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:07:18 AM
    That faux language is gonna get real old, real fast.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:08:14 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:08:42 AM
    @dan.ackerman: oijfoijeroijwejc joijewroiwejorijwe! oijawoijwjij, iwjeoiajwea. Ijiwaojeiwj!
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:08:49 AM
    Best part of this is that we're looking at actually game play -- not sure if it's live, but still
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:08:50 AM
    I love this game unconditionally.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:08:51 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:09:08 AM
    But in all seriousness, this is exactly the type of puzzle/environment game I think we need more of.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:09:09 AM
    (hey, Scott Stein here, I was offline due to Wi-Fi problems)
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:09:25 AM
    A lot of this reminds me of Ico, but with a far, far larger companion.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:09:28 AM
    Scott, from now on i'm only speaking to you in this made-up language.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:09:31 AM
    So, we're a couple minutes in and nothing really has happened. This boy and massive animal are trying to navigate ruins. There's a lot of unhappy noises from the animal, and nonsense made-up language from the kid.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:09:32 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:10:07 AM
    This kid's pretty destructive. People probably worked really hard on that bridge.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:10:10 AM
    Beginning with a long-awaited vaporware-ish game made real is a helluva nice
    way to start E3
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:11:02 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:11:18 AM
    I feel like this game will end in tears
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:11:18 AM
    Now that we're seeing what this is actually going to play like, it appears to be a hybrid of the game play styles of ICO and Shadow of the Colossus
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:11:26 AM
    The best thing about this is that the people who predict, every single year, that this is the year they're gonna bring back Last Guardian can finally stop talking about it.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:11:45 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:11:49 AM
    I'm already getting sad.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:12:09 AM
    Ian, it's like Shadow of the Colossus if you tried being friends with the giant creatures first instead of just trying to kill them right away.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:12:22 AM
    Don't die, big puppy dragon
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:12:26 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:12:27 AM
    Now Yoshida, head of games at Sony.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:12:30 AM
    The Last Guardian is coming out in 2016.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:13:09 AM
    what other magical rumored-to-be-dead things will Sony show us next?
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:13:37 AM
    Now they're going to introduce a new franchise. Hermen Hulst from Guerrilla Games coming up
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:13:45 AM
    The Last Guardian almost made me forget that it's literally 89 degrees in here
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:13:58 AM
    "It's be a long journey getting here," Hulst says.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:14:20 AM
    Now another exclusive for the PlayStation. This is an entirely new game. (Those complaining about sequels?)
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:14:25 AM
    Cave paintings...I'm hooked
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:14:41 AM
    "We weren't the first ones here," a female voice says. "Our stories speak of the ones that came before--the old ones."
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:14:56 AM
    I'm always thankful for new games, imagine if the almost all the movies that were released were sequels, spin-offs, reboots...oh wait...
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:15:10 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:15:17 AM
    Sounds like another "everyone's dead" bummer of a game.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:15:29 AM
    "The world of the old ones was so different from ours, where they built incredible cities with towers that reached the stars. Then a darkness came and their cities turned to graves. Then the land started to change. Their great cities faded away, and in their place came new life."
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:15:46 AM
    A post, post apocalypse game. Comes through the other side to see beauty
