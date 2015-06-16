It's The Last Guardian! It's really happening!!!

Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference
Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:05:23 AMIt's The Last Guardian! It's really happening!!!
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:05:46 AMSeriously, people are going nuts here and we've barely seen anything.
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:05:49 AMThe Last Guardian has been resurrected from video game development limbo.
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:06:04 AMBut can it ever live up to years of "missing in action" hype?
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:06:32 AMFrankly, what we're seeing here looks like a PS3 game, which is what this was originally slated to be.
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:06:36 AMThe game demo starts off quiet enough--wondrous music, huge animals,
ancient city ruins.
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:06:51 AMIs this dude speaking Simlish?
-
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:07:18 AMThat faux language is gonna get real old, real fast.
-
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:08:42 AM@dan.ackerman: oijfoijeroijwejc joijewroiwejorijwe! oijawoijwjij, iwjeoiajwea. Ijiwaojeiwj!
-
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:08:49 AMBest part of this is that we're looking at actually game play -- not sure if it's live, but still
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:08:50 AMI love this game unconditionally.
-
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:09:08 AMBut in all seriousness, this is exactly the type of puzzle/environment game I think we need more of.
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:09:09 AM(hey, Scott Stein here, I was offline due to Wi-Fi problems)
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:09:25 AMA lot of this reminds me of Ico, but with a far, far larger companion.
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:09:28 AMScott, from now on i'm only speaking to you in this made-up language.
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:09:31 AMSo, we're a couple minutes in and nothing really has happened. This boy and massive animal are trying to navigate ruins. There's a lot of unhappy noises from the animal, and nonsense made-up language from the kid.
-
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:10:07 AMThis kid's pretty destructive. People probably worked really hard on that bridge.
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:10:10 AMBeginning with a long-awaited vaporware-ish game made real is a helluva nice
way to start E3
-
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:11:18 AMI feel like this game will end in tears
-
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:11:18 AMNow that we're seeing what this is actually going to play like, it appears to be a hybrid of the game play styles of ICO and Shadow of the Colossus
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:11:26 AMThe best thing about this is that the people who predict, every single year, that this is the year they're gonna bring back Last Guardian can finally stop talking about it.
-
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:11:49 AMI'm already getting sad.
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:12:09 AMIan, it's like Shadow of the Colossus if you tried being friends with the giant creatures first instead of just trying to kill them right away.
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:12:22 AMDon't die, big puppy dragon
-
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:12:27 AMNow Yoshida, head of games at Sony.
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:12:30 AMThe Last Guardian is coming out in 2016.
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:13:09 AMwhat other magical rumored-to-be-dead things will Sony show us next?
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:13:37 AMNow they're going to introduce a new franchise. Hermen Hulst from Guerrilla Games coming up
-
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:13:45 AMThe Last Guardian almost made me forget that it's literally 89 degrees in here
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:13:58 AM"It's be a long journey getting here," Hulst says.
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:14:20 AMNow another exclusive for the PlayStation. This is an entirely new game. (Those complaining about sequels?)
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:14:25 AMCave paintings...I'm hooked
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:14:41 AM"We weren't the first ones here," a female voice says. "Our stories speak of the ones that came before--the old ones."
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:14:56 AMI'm always thankful for new games, imagine if the almost all the movies that were released were sequels, spin-offs, reboots...oh wait...
-
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:15:17 AMSounds like another "everyone's dead" bummer of a game.
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:15:29 AM"The world of the old ones was so different from ours, where they built incredible cities with towers that reached the stars. Then a darkness came and their cities turned to graves. Then the land started to change. Their great cities faded away, and in their place came new life."
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:15:46 AMA post, post apocalypse game. Comes through the other side to see beauty