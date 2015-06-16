Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference

Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.

  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:24:53 AM
    We get to see what Drake looks like standing and ambling
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:24:59 AM
    Now we get to relive the beginning. Hey, this seems familiar!
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:24:59 AM
    Welp, they're not faking this one!
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:25:01 AM
    Well, the one we saw them try to play live, something didn't work. Controller issue?
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:25:15 AM
    OOh, I know what he's going to say next. "That's Sam's tower."
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:25:28 AM
    Then there's an explosion, and they agree it definitely is Sam's tower. And they should go there.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:25:38 AM
    DUDE! I totally called it.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:25:59 AM
    Drake knows how to jostle past people
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:26:10 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:26:42 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:26:44 AM
    Drake really avoids a lot of bullets.
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:27:07 AM
    You have to love Uncharted and its ability to hide the gallons of blood that should rightfully be on-screen
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:27:12 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:27:13 AM
    Really destructible cover here. That's probably the most "game speak" you'll get out of me all week.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:27:34 AM
    flying punch in a field of people with guns isn't all that useful in real life
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:27:35 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:27:36 AM
    These bad guys aim about as well as everyone used to on The A-Team.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:27:54 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:28:16 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:28:20 AM
    One thing about Naughty Dog is their games don't require a lot of skill to play, and offer a lot of dramatic action to keep you interested
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:28:39 AM
    Drake causes a lot of damage to small villages.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:28:53 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:29:05 AM
    There's also tons of dialogue--the two main characters are bantering bickering throughout this massive car chase
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:29:31 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:29:36 AM
    looks great, as expected. kind of a "more guns, more action" feel from a fourth movie in an action franchise.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:29:40 AM
    This Jeep banter plays like a Hope/Crosby "Road to" movie.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:29:52 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:30:34 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:30:56 AM
    And we call that "the willing suspension of disbelief."
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:31:00 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:31:16 AM
    Of course, that probably goes for the game about robot dinosaurs, too.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:31:16 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:31:35 AM
    Dan, Willing suspension of disbelief is what made Indiana Jones so popular
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:31:44 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:31:57 AM
    Uncharted 4 comes out in 2016. And that's the show.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:32:01 AM
    "A Thief's End." meaning...not rear end I assume (sorry, I have kids)
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:32:04 AM
    As long as no nukes and refrigerators are involved, I'm cool with it.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:32:20 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:32:20 AM
    Ok, guess that's it. Sony hates long goodbyes.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:32:24 AM
    So, thanks for following. Good show.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:32:26 AM
    Lights go on, see ya later.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:32:50 AM
    I feel like we've been at this for days, and E3 doesn't even really start until tomorrow....
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:32:59 AM
    But great stuff here, too. Very little dead air.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:33:06 AM
    Thanks for following along everyone! What did we learn? Well, Sony, like many other companies, is relying heavily on its existing franchises this time around. There are some new games to be sure, but it seems everyone's going big on their most popular games this year.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:33:09 AM
    I still vote for Cuphead as best of show.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:33:13 AM
  • John Falcone 6/16/2015 2:33:18 AM
    CES syndrome -- you're exhausted before the show "starts."
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:33:22 AM
    Day 0 is almost done! CUPHEAD
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:33:22 AM
    Maybe Battlefront in second place.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:33:26 AM
    CUPHEAD: DREAMS
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:33:31 AM
    Cuphead!
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:33:59 AM
    Ok, I'm out...drops phone like a mic...
    instantly regrets doing that.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:34:01 AM
    Separately, we got very little news about Project Morpheus, even though it's coming out next year. So I'm guessing there will be another presentation sometime down the road about Project Morpheus.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:34:06 AM
    I liked many games tonight. Sony did a wonderful job with original games.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:34:08 AM
    Microsoft could learn from that.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:34:10 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:34:25 AM
    Expecting a fall event for Morpheus, and maybe another event next year (like PlayStation 4)
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:34:43 AM
    No price, release date for Morpheus: not a surprise, since all VR companies are jostling and playing poker on that
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:34:43 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:36:05 AM
    @ScottStein: True, even Oculus, which just had a big event on Thursday, didn't say anything about a firm launch date or the price.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:36:27 AM
    HTC / Valve is launching this year. No price. Samsung / Oculus Gear VR launching this year. Also no price.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:37:20 AM
    Then again, when Sony was releasing the PS4, a lot of details were parceled out between GDC, E3, Tokyo Game Show and Gamescom. So that may happen again, frankly
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:39:28 AM
    Alright everyone, thanks much for watching our live show! We'll have stories aplenty up throughout the week, not to mention Nintendo's press conference tomorrow morning. Keep an eye on us for all the details!
