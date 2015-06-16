Jurassic Park plus robots.

Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference
Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:15:48 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:16:11 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:16:34 AMJurassic Park plus robots.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:16:51 AMCave people versus evolved robot life? This is wonderful.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:16:55 AMSo, it seems the game is about a post-apocalytic world -- but it's set in a place that there's robots that act like animals.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:17:27 AMThese robots look like broken Transformers Dinosaurs.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:17:33 AMThere are a *lot* of dinosaur games coming together right now. Most are PC/Steam Early Access betas.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:17:42 AMSony is 2-for-2 in the imagination department.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:17:54 AMGuys, this is cool.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:18:20 AMYeah, this is pretty cool.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:18:44 AMThese machines are pretty impresively detailed.
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:18:49 AMVery refreshing to see this kind of imaginative work here. I'm sold.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:18:50 AMLike hunting a big monster in The Witcher 3
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:18:57 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:19:15 AMThese two games alone make me want a PS4. I already have one.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:19:17 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:19:45 AMAlso, yay new IP!
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:19:48 AMThese machines seem to "feel" -- and the protagonist apparently feels bad about "killing" it
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:20:04 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:20:08 AM"The stories don't tell where the old ones went, or why the machines rule these lands, but they want us, this cannot last."
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:20:11 AMHorizon: Zero Dawn. Not wild about that name.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:20:18 AMCalled Horizon: Zero Dawn. Unfortunately generic name, like "Destiny."
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:20:29 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:20:38 AMHow about "
Robot Dinosaur Hunters of the Future?"
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:20:52 AMIt's called Horizon: Zero Dawn
: Zero Dawn
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:21:02 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:21:15 AMNow we have a Square Enix game about... well, modern society it seems. But it has ominous music!
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:21:29 AMLooks like a new Hitman game
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:21:31 AMI'm almost ready for a new David Cage game, but I haven't quite forgiven him for the last one yet.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:21:43 AMHitman?
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:21:51 AMFor a second I thought this was Final Fantasy. You never know.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:22:06 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:22:11 AMPlease stop making these. I don't think anyone would call themselves a Hitman "fan."
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:22:25 AMThats aid, I played a *lot* of the second and third ones.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:22:28 AMAsad Qizilbash, head of software marketing at SCEA, is now on the stage
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:22:29 AMI like the Hitman iOS puzzle game.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:22:45 AM"This is the world of assassination and that was the premier of a new Hitman."
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:22:46 AMThere's that "ambitious" word again
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:23:02 AMThe game is for PCs and consoles
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:23:03 AMDoes anyone ever make a "less ambitious" game that takes things down to a slightly lower level?
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:23:22 AMPlayStation 4 will have exclusive content, and it will have an exclusive beta.
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:23:25 AMSounds like Hitman is coming to all platforms, but exclusive content and a beta will hit PS4 only
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:23:42 AMSony's moving through stuff at a rapid pace so far tonight.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:23:46 AMThe whole point of beta is to try things out and see if you like them, so giving the beta to people who have already pre-ordered the game is kinda pointless.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:24:07 AM