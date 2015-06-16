Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference

Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.

  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:15:48 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:16:11 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:16:34 AM
    Jurassic Park plus robots.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:16:51 AM
    Cave people versus evolved robot life? This is wonderful.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:16:55 AM
    So, it seems the game is about a post-apocalytic world -- but it's set in a place that there's robots that act like animals.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:17:27 AM
    These robots look like broken Transformers Dinosaurs.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:17:33 AM
    There are a *lot* of dinosaur games coming together right now. Most are PC/Steam Early Access betas.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:17:42 AM
    Sony is 2-for-2 in the imagination department.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:17:54 AM
    Guys, this is cool.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:18:20 AM
    Yeah, this is pretty cool.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:18:44 AM
    These machines are pretty impresively detailed.
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:18:49 AM
    Very refreshing to see this kind of imaginative work here. I'm sold.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:18:50 AM
    Like hunting a big monster in The Witcher 3
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:18:57 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:19:15 AM
    These two games alone make me want a PS4. I already have one.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:19:17 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:19:45 AM
    Also, yay new IP!
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:19:48 AM
    These machines seem to "feel" -- and the protagonist apparently feels bad about "killing" it
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:20:04 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:20:08 AM
    "The stories don't tell where the old ones went, or why the machines rule these lands, but they want us, this cannot last."
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:20:11 AM
    Horizon: Zero Dawn. Not wild about that name.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:20:18 AM
    Called Horizon: Zero Dawn. Unfortunately generic name, like "Destiny."
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:20:29 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:20:38 AM
    How about "
    Robot Dinosaur Hunters of the Future?"
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:20:52 AM
    It's called Horizon
    : Zero Dawn
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:21:02 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:21:15 AM
    Now we have a Square Enix game about... well, modern society it seems. But it has ominous music!
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:21:29 AM
    Looks like a new Hitman game
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:21:31 AM
    I'm almost ready for a new David Cage game, but I haven't quite forgiven him for the last one yet.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:21:43 AM
    Hitman?
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:21:51 AM
    For a second I thought this was Final Fantasy. You never know.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:22:06 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:22:11 AM
    Please stop making these. I don't think anyone would call themselves a Hitman "fan."
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:22:25 AM
    Thats aid, I played a *lot* of the second and third ones.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:22:28 AM
    Asad Qizilbash, head of software marketing at SCEA, is now on the stage
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:22:29 AM
    I like the Hitman iOS puzzle game.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:22:45 AM
    "This is the world of assassination and that was the premier of a new Hitman."
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:22:46 AM
    There's that "ambitious" word again
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:23:02 AM
    The game is for PCs and consoles
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:23:03 AM
    Does anyone ever make a "less ambitious" game that takes things down to a slightly lower level?
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:23:22 AM
    PlayStation 4 will have exclusive content, and it will have an exclusive beta.
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:23:25 AM
    Sounds like Hitman is coming to all platforms, but exclusive content and a beta will hit PS4 only
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:23:42 AM
    Sony's moving through stuff at a rapid pace so far tonight.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:23:46 AM
    The whole point of beta is to try things out and see if you like them, so giving the beta to people who have already pre-ordered the game is kinda pointless.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:24:07 AM
