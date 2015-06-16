Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference
Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:24:16 AMSo now we have Street Fighter V. The first game I bought from that franchise of course was Street Fighter 2 for the Nintendo SNES. That was... a while ago.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:24:28 AMHey everybody, can we get a new Soul Caliber game up in here instead?
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:24:42 AMIf you pre-order, you get beta access again. It's exclusive for the PS4 and PC.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:24:50 AMFun factoid, I used to play Dreamcast Soul Caliber with Gary Coleman.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:24:54 AMBeta begins July 23.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:25:31 AMNow Hello Games and Sean Murrayto talk about No Man's Sky, which was one of the most popular games announcements
of last year.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:25:42 AMNo Man's Sky... 1 year and a massive New Yorker profile later.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:25:51 AMI will say, compared to Sony press conferences of years past, this is a very tight, quickly moving show. Very little meandering or dead air.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:25:59 AMThis year, you get to see what it's like playing the game. "This is a giant sandbox we're making--a universe-sized sandbox."
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:26:30 AMLooks super cool, but procedural games tend to rely on using the same handful of assets over and over again.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:26:49 AMNo Man's Sky is the third game I am dying to play tonight.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:26:55 AMHe's demonstrating the game--he's ended up in space combat.
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:26:57 AMNo Man's Sky sure has a lot of hype to live up to. Last year's introduction blew the doors off E3, but maintaining the buzz is going to be tough.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:27:16 AMEvery sun in the map has its own solar system with planet-sized planets around them. They have life, ecology.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:27:37 AMhoots and hollers as we zoom out. "oooooooh, yeah." first time I've seen that excitement over stars
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:27:47 AMNot to get all Neil deGrasse Tyson, but not every star has a solar system with planets orbiting it.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:27:50 AM"Most of these places have never been visited, and many never will be," he says. Over there, in the distance, is the center of the galaxy. That's where we're all trying to get to.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:28:11 AM
So now he's going to try something stupid--he's going to go somewhere random.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:28:25 AMhow will i know where to go in no man's sky
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:28:32 AMIf that was a legit random jump, pretty bold move for a live demo.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:28:42 AMUndiscovered solar system. He's doing a scan and when he does, there are points of interest
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:29:12 AMHe's headed to a beacon on the planet he's found. Beacons are the things you use to upload discoveries.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:29:13 AMAre we all sharing the same universe in this game?
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:29:29 AMThat ship is total X-Wing
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:29:29 AMIt's an Alien World we've discovered -- Planet E3, he's calling it
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:29:48 AM"It's not the prettiest planet I've seen, but I've also seen worse."
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:30:11 AMwhat are the odds of a planet having fish?
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:30:30 AMEverything is destructable (meaning you can shoot it). He's found some fish, "Some E3 fish" and now he's headed to the beacon to upload discoveries.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:30:41 AMSorry, why are the robots trying to shoot you again?
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:31:08 AMNo Man's Sky--has trading, fighting, exploring, survival
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:31:12 AMGood-bye, Sugas-Uomi.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:31:26 AMFrankly, looks awesome and one game that really can be called "ambitious." Probably great to noodle around for a few hours at a time.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:31:29 AMThe game has taken a Carl Sagan quote as its subtitle: "Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known."