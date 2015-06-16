Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference

Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.

  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:24:16 AM
    So now we have Street Fighter V. The first game I bought from that franchise of course was Street Fighter 2 for the Nintendo SNES. That was... a while ago.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:24:28 AM
    Hey everybody, can we get a new Soul Caliber game up in here instead?
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:24:42 AM
    If you pre-order, you get beta access again. It's exclusive for the PS4 and PC.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:24:48 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:24:50 AM
    Fun factoid, I used to play Dreamcast Soul Caliber with Gary Coleman.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:24:54 AM
    Beta begins July 23.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:25:17 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:25:23 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:25:31 AM
    Now Hello Games and Sean Murrayto talk about No Man's Sky, which was one of the most popular games announcements
    of last year.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:25:42 AM
    No Man's Sky... 1 year and a massive New Yorker profile later.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:25:51 AM
    I will say, compared to Sony press conferences of years past, this is a very tight, quickly moving show. Very little meandering or dead air.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:25:59 AM
    This year, you get to see what it's like playing the game. "This is a giant sandbox we're making--a universe-sized sandbox."
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:26:17 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:26:30 AM
    Looks super cool, but procedural games tend to rely on using the same handful of assets over and over again.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:26:48 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:26:49 AM
    No Man's Sky is the third game I am dying to play tonight.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:26:55 AM
    He's demonstrating the game--he's ended up in space combat.
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:26:57 AM
    No Man's Sky sure has a lot of hype to live up to. Last year's introduction blew the doors off E3, but maintaining the buzz is going to be tough.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:27:02 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:27:16 AM
    Every sun in the map has its own solar system with planet-sized planets around them. They have life, ecology.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:27:37 AM
    hoots and hollers as we zoom out. "oooooooh, yeah." first time I've seen that excitement over stars
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:27:47 AM
    Not to get all Neil deGrasse Tyson, but not every star has a solar system with planets orbiting it.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:27:50 AM
    "Most of these places have never been visited, and many never will be," he says. Over there, in the distance, is the center of the galaxy. That's where we're all trying to get to.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:28:11 AM

    So now he's going to try something stupid--he's going to go somewhere random.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:28:21 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:28:25 AM
    how will i know where to go in no man's sky
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:28:32 AM
    If that was a legit random jump, pretty bold move for a live demo.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:28:42 AM
    Undiscovered solar system. He's doing a scan and when he does, there are points of interest
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:29:12 AM
    He's headed to a beacon on the planet he's found. Beacons are the things you use to upload discoveries.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:29:13 AM
    Are we all sharing the same universe in this game?
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:29:29 AM
    That ship is total X-Wing
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:29:29 AM
    It's an Alien World we've discovered -- Planet E3, he's calling it
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:29:30 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:29:48 AM
    "It's not the prettiest planet I've seen, but I've also seen worse."
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:30:11 AM
    what are the odds of a planet having fish?
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:30:18 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:30:27 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:30:30 AM
    Everything is destructable (meaning you can shoot it). He's found some fish, "Some E3 fish" and now he's headed to the beacon to upload discoveries.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:30:41 AM
    Sorry, why are the robots trying to shoot you again?
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:30:50 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:31:06 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:31:08 AM
    No Man's Sky--has trading, fighting, exploring, survival
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:31:12 AM
    Good-bye, Sugas-Uomi.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:31:26 AM
    Frankly, looks awesome and one game that really can be called "ambitious." Probably great to noodle around for a few hours at a time.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:31:29 AM
    The game has taken a Carl Sagan quote as its subtitle: "Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known."
