Now another PlayStation exclusive. (Lots of those this time it seems)

Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference
Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:31:30 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:31:39 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:31:43 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:32:04 AMNow another PlayStation exclusive. (Lots of those this time it seems)
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:32:37 AMSee, this, and No Man's Sky, are where the Sony press events always veer more towards the artistic/creative, compared to MS's "Halo! Forza! Gears!" style.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:32:41 AMMedia Molecule...ooh. A chair in a cave. "Dreams."
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:32:51 AMCompany is Media Molecule. When the company made Little Big Planet, it learned a lot. Now announcing a new game "Dreams."
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:33:01 AMNo Carl Sagan quotes at the Xbox press event.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:33:07 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:33:12 AMThey're building a place where you can explore dreams of others, and then experience your own.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:33:15 AMMedia Molecule creating a game about DREAMS? And explore dreams of others? My god, all these games are being made for me
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:33:33 AMSounds like "Spooky Little Big Planet."
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:33:36 AMI love Weird Sony
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:33:40 AMJust like with Little Big Planet, they've made it so you can create your own experience.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:33:58 AMThe game is like a moving painting.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:34:11 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:34:12 AM"In 2015 after all, everything is a remix."
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:34:27 AMEverything looks like a weird indie painting. Like a funky Pixar short.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:34:41 AMOk, so everyone's gonna make Mario, etc. first, right? Just like how the first few thousand LBP levels were Super Mario Bros remakes.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:34:47 AMVague Claymation type feel
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:35:02 AM"Every person I've shown this to after the last few years has said it takes some time to sink in."
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:35:02 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:35:18 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:35:28 AMNow some piano music while the artist's creation is sitting in a meadow playing
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:35:31 AMPolar bears....pianos in the woods...
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:35:43 AMIs anyone else thinking Jan Švankmajer?
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:35:47 AMhover chases in cyber cities
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:35:48 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:35:53 AMWho, Dan?
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:36:12 AMIt's not totally clear how you "play" this game, but with a Media Molecule product I think that's OK.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:36:28 AMAngry teddy bears. Polar bear piano players.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:36:39 AMCzech stop-motion animator and filmmaker.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:36:50 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:36:52 AMDid he make "Alice?"
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:37:31 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:37:32 AMWill Dreams be allowed to get...sexual? I'm asking seriously, because dreams do go that way sometimes. (I mean within reason)
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:37:50 AMFire Watch is what it's called.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:37:58 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:38:07 AM"The isolation gets to you. I don't talk to the other lookouts the same way I talk to you."
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:38:40 AMOk, so she's not real, right?
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:38:50 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:39:01 AMThat last game seemed like Always
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:39:01 AMNow Adam Boyes, head of relationships with game devs, on stage
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:39:03 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:39:13 AMDestiny launched--it was the biggest launch of a new game franchise ever.