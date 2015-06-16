Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference

Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.

  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:31:30 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:31:39 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:31:43 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:32:04 AM
    Now another PlayStation exclusive. (Lots of those this time it seems)
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:32:37 AM
    See, this, and No Man's Sky, are where the Sony press events always veer more towards the artistic/creative, compared to MS's "Halo! Forza! Gears!" style.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:32:41 AM
    Media Molecule...ooh. A chair in a cave. "Dreams."
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:32:51 AM
    Company is Media Molecule. When the company made Little Big Planet, it learned a lot. Now announcing a new game "Dreams."
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:33:01 AM
    No Carl Sagan quotes at the Xbox press event.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:33:07 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:33:12 AM
    They're building a place where you can explore dreams of others, and then experience your own.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:33:15 AM
    Media Molecule creating a game about DREAMS? And explore dreams of others? My god, all these games are being made for me
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:33:33 AM
    Sounds like "Spooky Little Big Planet."
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:33:36 AM
    I love Weird Sony
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:33:40 AM
    Just like with Little Big Planet, they've made it so you can create your own experience.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:33:58 AM
    The game is like a moving painting.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:34:11 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:34:12 AM
    "In 2015 after all, everything is a remix."
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:34:27 AM
    Everything looks like a weird indie painting. Like a funky Pixar short.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:34:41 AM
    Ok, so everyone's gonna make Mario, etc. first, right? Just like how the first few thousand LBP levels were Super Mario Bros remakes.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:34:47 AM
    Vague Claymation type feel
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:35:02 AM
    "Every person I've shown this to after the last few years has said it takes some time to sink in."
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:35:02 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:35:18 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:35:28 AM
    Now some piano music while the artist's creation is sitting in a meadow playing
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:35:31 AM
    Polar bears....pianos in the woods...
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:35:43 AM
    Is anyone else thinking Jan Švankmajer?
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:35:47 AM
    hover chases in cyber cities
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:35:48 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:35:53 AM
    Who, Dan?
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:36:12 AM
    It's not totally clear how you "play" this game, but with a Media Molecule product I think that's OK.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:36:28 AM
    Angry teddy bears. Polar bear piano players.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:36:39 AM
    Czech stop-motion animator and filmmaker.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:36:50 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:36:52 AM
    Did he make "Alice?"
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:37:31 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:37:32 AM
    Will Dreams be allowed to get...sexual? I'm asking seriously, because dreams do go that way sometimes. (I mean within reason)
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:37:50 AM
    Fire Watch is what it's called.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:37:58 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:38:07 AM
    "The isolation gets to you. I don't talk to the other lookouts the same way I talk to you."
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:38:40 AM
    Ok, so she's not real, right?
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:38:50 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:39:01 AM
    That last game seemed like Always
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:39:01 AM
    Now Adam Boyes, head of relationships with game devs, on stage
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:39:03 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:39:13 AM
    Destiny launched--it was the biggest launch of a new game franchise ever.
