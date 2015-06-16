Now announcing "the next great adventure in Destiny"

Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference
Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:39:36 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:39:38 AMNow announcing "the next great adventure in Destiny"
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:40:42 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:40:51 AMI think the last time I played Destiny was when they had the loot cave bug.
Justin 6/16/2015 1:41:16 AMPiano remake of row row row your boat
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:41:25 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:41:37 AMIt's called "The Taken King." and it comes out in September.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:41:48 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:41:53 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:42:05 AMGame Title: The Second Title
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:42:06 AM"The first year of Destiny was incredible," Boyes says. 20 million people have played so far.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:42:59 AMFranchise games bore me. But I understand others care.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:43:03 AMNow Assassin's Creed, which is about the criminal underbelly of London in the 1800s.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:43:06 AMThey make these Assassin's Creed games way faster than I can get around to playing them.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:43:27 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:43:39 AMDidn't we learn anything from The Order: 1886?
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:43:45 AM
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:44:06 AMOne of the bloggers sitting next to me said "Oh Assassin's Creed, perfect time for a bathroom break," and left
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:44:06 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:44:35 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:44:40 AMSeems like a good game for newsies to pop up in
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:44:47 AMI gotta say, however, these AC games have the most detailed worlds I've ever seen. Really stunning design.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:44:53 AMWe saw a lot of the basics at Ubisoft's press conference. This time they're spending time showing off Evie. There will also be some special levels for the PlayStation, of course. Sony's a fan of these exclusives to get people's attention.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:45:16 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:45:24 AMFinal Fantasy's continuing success only makes me sadder that Phantasy Star, which I loved as a kid, was abandoned by Sega.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:45:45 AMIan, cutesy Final Fantasy creatures,
now it's time for my bathroom break...
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:45:46 AMNow a new Final Fantasy game--
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:45:47 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:46:02 AMWorld of Final Fantasy is what it's called. For PS4 and Vita in 2016
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:46:26 AMFirst mention of the Vita -- drink if you choose "Vita" in the Sony Drinking Game!
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:46:31 AMPS Vita: first mention tonight.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:46:57 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:47:36 AMThis art direction is damn gorgeous.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:47:59 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:48:05 AMYIKES the crowd has erupted in Final Fantasy cheers and hoots
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:48:23 AMOh, this is a big deal to a lot of people. A remake of Final Fantasy 7. Someone was screaming her head off.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:48:30 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:48:31 AMThe remake is coming "first to PlayStation 4", but not exclusively
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:48:37 AMWell, that was playing to the fan crowd. FFVII remake, but they only showed pre-rendered footage.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:48:50 AMPeople who stand and cheer at press conferences are...not people I know
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:48:52 AMPeople really like Final Fantasy VII
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:49:31 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:49:55 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:49:56 AMAnd now... some indie pixel-style games, over deafening dance music.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:50:02 AMNow we're seeing a bunch of demos for indie games