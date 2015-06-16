Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference

Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.

  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:39:36 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:39:38 AM
    Now announcing "the next great adventure in Destiny"
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:40:42 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:40:51 AM
    I think the last time I played Destiny was when they had the loot cave bug.
  • Justin 6/16/2015 1:41:16 AM
    Piano remake of row row row your boat
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:41:25 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:41:37 AM
    It's called "The Taken King." and it comes out in September.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:41:48 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:41:53 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:42:05 AM
    Game Title: The Second Title
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:42:06 AM
    "The first year of Destiny was incredible," Boyes says. 20 million people have played so far.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:42:59 AM
    Franchise games bore me. But I understand others care.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:43:03 AM
    Now Assassin's Creed, which is about the criminal underbelly of London in the 1800s.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:43:06 AM
    They make these Assassin's Creed games way faster than I can get around to playing them.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:43:27 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:43:39 AM
    Didn't we learn anything from The Order: 1886?
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:43:45 AM
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:44:06 AM
    One of the bloggers sitting next to me said "Oh Assassin's Creed, perfect time for a bathroom break," and left
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:44:06 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:44:35 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:44:40 AM
    Seems like a good game for newsies to pop up in
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:44:47 AM
    I gotta say, however, these AC games have the most detailed worlds I've ever seen. Really stunning design.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:44:53 AM
    We saw a lot of the basics at Ubisoft's press conference. This time they're spending time showing off Evie. There will also be some special levels for the PlayStation, of course. Sony's a fan of these exclusives to get people's attention.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:45:16 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:45:24 AM
    Final Fantasy's continuing success only makes me sadder that Phantasy Star, which I loved as a kid, was abandoned by Sega.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:45:45 AM
    Ian, cutesy Final Fantasy creatures,
    now it's time for my bathroom break...
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:45:46 AM
    Now a new Final Fantasy game--
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:45:47 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:46:02 AM
    World of Final Fantasy is what it's called. For PS4 and Vita in 2016
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:46:26 AM
    First mention of the Vita -- drink if you choose "Vita" in the Sony Drinking Game!
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:46:31 AM
    PS Vita: first mention tonight.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:46:57 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:47:36 AM
    This art direction is damn gorgeous.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:47:59 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:48:05 AM
    YIKES the crowd has erupted in Final Fantasy cheers and hoots
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:48:23 AM
    Oh, this is a big deal to a lot of people. A remake of Final Fantasy 7. Someone was screaming her head off.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:48:30 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:48:31 AM
    The remake is coming "first to PlayStation 4", but not exclusively
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:48:37 AM
    Well, that was playing to the fan crowd. FFVII remake, but they only showed pre-rendered footage.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:48:50 AM
    People who stand and cheer at press conferences are...not people I know
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:48:52 AM
    People really like Final Fantasy VII
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:49:31 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:49:55 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:49:56 AM
    And now... some indie pixel-style games, over deafening dance music.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:50:02 AM
    Now we're seeing a bunch of demos for indie games
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile