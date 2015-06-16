Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference

Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.

  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:50:02 AM
    Revolver is the king of retro bloodbaths
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:50:09 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:50:14 AM
    Devolver, I mean (auto correct, damn you!)
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:50:45 AM
    Oh, I just found where the teleprompter is. Now I'm half a second ahead of all of you.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:51:14 AM
    Oh, and a new Shenmue game. This was one of the first open-world games many years ago.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:51:16 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:51:18 AM
    Ok, even I have to say i've got a soft spot for Shenmue, the creative Dreamcast action/adventure game.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:51:18 AM
    SHENMUE? Okay, I'll admit, I loved Shenmue on Dreamcast. Or the idea of it.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:51:29 AM
    I spent a lot of time driving a forklift in that one.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:51:34 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:51:47 AM
    Can we just bring back a ton of Dreamcast games?
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:51:54 AM
    Dan in 2000: driving Dreamcast forklifts
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:52:21 AM
    Seaman...Blue Stinger...Chu Chu Rocket....
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:52:23 AM
    It's called Shenmue, and it's going on Kickstarter. This is officially the biggest marketing campaign for a Kickstarter I've heard of
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:52:36 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:52:54 AM
    Oh, it's a kickstarter....that's not a good sign. Can't Sony just pay for this?
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:53:17 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:53:35 AM
    Kickstarter Shenmue! Kickstarter feels like it could be a minigame in Shenmue.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:54:11 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:54:20 AM
    One more announcement, it's about the Batman Arkham series.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:54:56 AM
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:55:39 AM
    Jeez, spoiler alert Sony
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:55:57 AM
    This is interesting. So far it's a detective-story esque sound.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:56:18 AM
    I'll admit, I haven't followed this game too closely. Loved the original, thought the next two were too derivative. But this already looks like a more "real" feeling world.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:56:22 AM
    Set in Gotham City, and people talking about how now that the Joker's dead, crime has gone down.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:56:34 AM
    We're now settling into the everyday studio games part of the presser.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:57:39 AM
    Then the Scarecrow attacks. It's all about Gotham Knight -- and the exclusive extra Scarecrow missions developed for the game for the PS4
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:57:43 AM
    Whoa...just spotted an awesome Adam West style classic TV Batman costume.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:57:46 AM
    Here we go...VR
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:57:48 AM
    Now Andrew House, head of PlayStation
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:57:59 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:58:01 AM
    He's talking about Project Morpheus VR
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:58:03 AM
    Project Morpheus. We don't know much yet.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:58:08 AM
    Eve Valkyrie was playable last year. Also on Oculus.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:58:11 AM
    "We haven't scratched the surface," he says.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:58:15 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:58:24 AM
    Headmaster, Godling, The Deep: early experiences.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:58:41 AM
    Noe, here's the Morpheus stuff. In a sense, this may be the most practical of the big VR plays, as it supposedly works with an off-the-shelf PS4.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:58:46 AM
    Until now, many games have been inherently solo experiences. But House says Morpheus will be the best platform for playing with friends
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:58:48 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:58:54 AM
    Rather than a massive desktop rig, as with Oculus or Vive.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:58:56 AM
    Four of your friends could be in the same virtual world together. It's on demo here at E3.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:59:17 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:59:18 AM
    Rigs: a 3-on-3 esports VR arena game. Also on show floor.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:59:31 AM
    VR e-sports sounds nauseating
