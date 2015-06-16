Revolver is the king of retro bloodbaths

Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference
Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:50:02 AMRevolver is the king of retro bloodbaths
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:50:09 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:50:14 AMDevolver, I mean (auto correct, damn you!)
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:50:45 AMOh, I just found where the teleprompter is. Now I'm half a second ahead of all of you.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:51:14 AMOh, and a new Shenmue game. This was one of the first open-world games many years ago.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:51:16 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:51:18 AMOk, even I have to say i've got a soft spot for Shenmue, the creative Dreamcast action/adventure game.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:51:18 AMSHENMUE? Okay, I'll admit, I loved Shenmue on Dreamcast. Or the idea of it.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:51:29 AMI spent a lot of time driving a forklift in that one.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:51:34 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:51:47 AMCan we just bring back a ton of Dreamcast games?
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:51:54 AMDan in 2000: driving Dreamcast forklifts
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:52:21 AMSeaman...Blue Stinger...Chu Chu Rocket....
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:52:23 AMIt's called Shenmue, and it's going on Kickstarter. This is officially the biggest marketing campaign for a Kickstarter I've heard of
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:52:36 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:52:54 AMOh, it's a kickstarter....that's not a good sign. Can't Sony just pay for this?
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:53:17 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:53:35 AMKickstarter Shenmue! Kickstarter feels like it could be a minigame in Shenmue.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:54:11 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:54:20 AMOne more announcement, it's about the Batman Arkham series.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:54:56 AM
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 1:55:39 AMJeez, spoiler alert Sony
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:55:57 AMThis is interesting. So far it's a detective-story esque sound.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:56:18 AMI'll admit, I haven't followed this game too closely. Loved the original, thought the next two were too derivative. But this already looks like a more "real" feeling world.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:56:22 AMSet in Gotham City, and people talking about how now that the Joker's dead, crime has gone down.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:56:34 AMWe're now settling into the everyday studio games part of the presser.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:57:39 AMThen the Scarecrow attacks. It's all about Gotham Knight -- and the exclusive extra Scarecrow missions developed for the game for the PS4
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:57:43 AMWhoa...just spotted an awesome Adam West style classic TV Batman costume.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:57:46 AMHere we go...VR
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:57:48 AMNow Andrew House, head of PlayStation
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:57:59 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:58:01 AMHe's talking about Project Morpheus VR
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:58:03 AMProject Morpheus. We don't know much yet.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:58:08 AMEve Valkyrie was playable last year. Also on Oculus.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:58:11 AM"We haven't scratched the surface," he says.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:58:15 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:58:24 AMHeadmaster, Godling, The Deep: early experiences.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:58:41 AMNoe, here's the Morpheus stuff. In a sense, this may be the most practical of the big VR plays, as it supposedly works with an off-the-shelf PS4.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:58:46 AMUntil now, many games have been inherently solo experiences. But House says Morpheus will be the best platform for playing with friends
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:58:48 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 1:58:54 AMRather than a massive desktop rig, as with Oculus or Vive.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:58:56 AMFour of your friends could be in the same virtual world together. It's on demo here at E3.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:59:17 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:59:18 AMRigs: a 3-on-3 esports VR arena game. Also on show floor.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 1:59:31 AMVR e-sports sounds nauseating