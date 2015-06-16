Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference

Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.

  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:59:40 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:59:41 AM
    "Project Morpheus is real, evolving and capturing the imagination of developers."
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:59:59 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:00:00 AM
    We haven't seen many VR games where several people share a single world. Sony sounds like it's ready to demonstrate that here at the show.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:00:18 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:00:29 AM
    (I guess that was it for Morpheus)
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:00:31 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:00:44 AM
    Project Morpheus comes out in 2016, so it'll probably have at least one more dedicated presser before then
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:00:58 AM
    Now, PlayStation Vue is really full of potential -- bigger channel lineup then Sling TV, includes some local TV content, very interesting, and evolving take on menus and searching.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:01:04 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:01:09 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:01:30 AM
    Wow, real a la carte TV programming -- subscribe channel by channel -- not every channel yet, but starting with a handful.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:01:34 AM
    PlayStation Vue -- announcement channels to subscribe to individual television channels to stream. Fox, CBS, Nat Geo, MSNBC and more
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:02:04 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:02:05 AM
    Will Dreams be available for Morpheus? It better be.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:02:07 AM
    "We're moving into a new reality of creativity and vision," House says.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:02:13 AM
    If you'd like to hear why a la carte cable TV channels are actually bad for diversity and for viewers, grab me sometime and I'll explain it.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:02:38 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:02:50 AM
    Mark Lamia from Activision on stage
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:03:04 AM
    Contractually obligated Call of Duty time.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:03:25 AM
    "Deepest" if you've got that in your Sony Word Bingo card.
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:03:25 AM
    Wow, Call of Duty at a Sony press conference?!?! It's historically only teamed up with Microsoft
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:03:34 AM
    With Black Ops 3, creating most engaging Call of Duty ever, Lamia says
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:03:41 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:04:11 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:05:09 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:05:14 AM
    Do all Call of Duty games take place in the future now? I've lost track.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:05:32 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:05:56 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:05:58 AM
    Does every CoD game have to have you fighting drones now? Feels very 2013.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:06:01 AM
    (Shooters make me sleepy)
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:06:20 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:06:21 AM
    Now it's a warzone. Lots of screaming over radios. Shooting. People dying left and right.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:06:39 AM
    Big ED-209 type robot tank seems cool
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:06:40 AM
    Robot tanks! Feels like Battlefield 2142.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:06:54 AM
    I may be the only person who liked BF2142.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:07:01 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:07:26 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:07:28 AM
    "get out of here!"
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:07:28 AM
    So as I understand it, this CoD is about the futuristic battlefield. Military people have enhanced limbs that make it easier for them to fight.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:07:41 AM
    Speaking of which, can we reboot Battlefield 1942? I'd play that every day of the week...
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:07:56 AM
    I liked this back when it was called Crysis.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:08:40 AM
    Modern Crysis: Battlefront Horizon Ops Spec Force Duty Command
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:08:45 AM
    Now David Vonderhaar -- the second Activision employee on stage
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:09:04 AM
    It's pretty lame that Treyarch's Call of Duty isn't still grounded in "realistic combat." CoD Advanced Warfare gave us futuristic combat. Why do we need more of it?
