Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference
Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:59:40 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 1:59:41 AM"Project Morpheus is real, evolving and capturing the imagination of developers."
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 1:59:59 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:00:00 AMWe haven't seen many VR games where several people share a single world. Sony sounds like it's ready to demonstrate that here at the show.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:00:18 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:00:29 AM(I guess that was it for Morpheus)
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:00:31 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:00:44 AMProject Morpheus comes out in 2016, so it'll probably have at least one more dedicated presser before then
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:00:58 AMNow, PlayStation Vue is really full of potential -- bigger channel lineup then Sling TV, includes some local TV content, very interesting, and evolving take on menus and searching.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:01:04 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:01:09 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:01:30 AMWow, real a la carte TV programming -- subscribe channel by channel -- not every channel yet, but starting with a handful.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:01:34 AMPlayStation Vue -- announcement channels to subscribe to individual television channels to stream. Fox, CBS, Nat Geo, MSNBC and more
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:02:04 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:02:05 AMWill Dreams be available for Morpheus? It better be.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:02:07 AM"We're moving into a new reality of creativity and vision," House says.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:02:13 AMIf you'd like to hear why a la carte cable TV channels are actually bad for diversity and for viewers, grab me sometime and I'll explain it.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:02:38 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:02:50 AMMark Lamia from Activision on stage
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:03:04 AMContractually obligated Call of Duty time.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:03:25 AM"Deepest" if you've got that in your Sony Word Bingo card.
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:03:25 AMWow, Call of Duty at a Sony press conference?!?! It's historically only teamed up with Microsoft
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:03:34 AMWith Black Ops 3, creating most engaging Call of Duty ever, Lamia says
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:03:41 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:04:11 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:05:09 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:05:14 AMDo all Call of Duty games take place in the future now? I've lost track.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:05:32 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:05:56 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:05:58 AMDoes every CoD game have to have you fighting drones now? Feels very 2013.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:06:01 AM(Shooters make me sleepy)
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:06:20 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:06:21 AMNow it's a warzone. Lots of screaming over radios. Shooting. People dying left and right.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:06:39 AMBig ED-209 type robot tank seems cool
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:06:40 AMRobot tanks! Feels like Battlefield 2142.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:06:54 AMI may be the only person who liked BF2142.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:07:01 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:07:26 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:07:28 AM"get out of here!"
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:07:28 AMSo as I understand it, this CoD is about the futuristic battlefield. Military people have enhanced limbs that make it easier for them to fight.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:07:41 AMSpeaking of which, can we reboot Battlefield 1942? I'd play that every day of the week...
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:07:56 AMI liked this back when it was called Crysis.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:08:40 AMModern Crysis: Battlefront Horizon Ops Spec Force Duty Command
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:08:45 AMNow David Vonderhaar -- the second Activision employee on stage
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:09:04 AMIt's pretty lame that Treyarch's Call of Duty isn't still grounded in "realistic combat." CoD Advanced Warfare gave us futuristic combat. Why do we need more of it?