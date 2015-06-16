Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference

Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.

  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:09:11 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:09:14 AM
    Hands-on for multiplayer at E3, which is unusual for Activision (normally they just show trailers)
  • Mark Paiz 6/16/2015 2:09:39 AM
    @dan.ackerman my thoughts EXACTLY.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:09:52 AM
    You can play as a woman or man in the game, which is a change, I think
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:10:01 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:10:15 AM
    The "third party" part of the Sony showcase always gets a bit run-and-gun-ish.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:10:16 AM
    Are we still on this game?
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:10:37 AM
    Wait, are those Destiny dudes?
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:10:39 AM
    New trend it seems this year is the ability to basically play as whomever you want in these games. Fallout 4 lets you create any character looking any sort of way. At a minimum, it seems choosing man or woman is becoming a standard thing.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:10:46 AM
    YES, dan
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:11:00 AM
    This game has force lightning
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:11:03 AM
    Who can even tell, everything looks the same these days.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:11:11 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:11:13 AM
    Can we go back to the game about dreams?
  • Pierre Torento 6/16/2015 2:11:36 AM
    Will FF7 remake make its way to Xbox one that's what I want to know? because I hope not Sony needs that for its self
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:11:43 AM
    @dan.ackerman: Call of Duty: Dreams
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:11:55 AM
    Microsoft had CoD DLC first for like 1,000 years, so this is a pretty big deal. And when I say deal I mean $$$
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:11:56 AM
    I can only take so many Call of Duty photos....
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:11:56 AM
    Here's the "everything else" part of the show.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:12:02 AM
    PlayStation gamers get to play all the maps early, PlayStation's Andrew House says, and it also gets exclusive access to a Beta happening later this year
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:12:16 AM
    No God of War yet, I almost forgot about that one.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:12:37 AM
    As if on cue, there was Kratos, briefly.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:12:40 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:12:54 AM
    The hey-we-have-a-lot-of-games music montage
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:13:03 AM
    What about all the PSN TV programming? Last year "Powers" was a big part of this.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:13:20 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:13:27 AM
    Vita! remember Vita?
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:14:14 AM
    So we've got a marketing video playing and am I crazy or is this the same closing song from last year?
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:14:19 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:14:27 AM
    PlayStation Vita feels like it's being Google Glassed out the door
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:15:27 AM
    Ok, Star Wars time! Let's not screw this up, guys.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:15:28 AM
    Oh, not a closing. Now we have Star Wars. We've got PlayStation's Layden on stage. And John Vignocchi, who's one of the most energetic people I've ever met. He's talking about Disney Infinity 3.0
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:15:33 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:15:57 AM
    "Star Wars is a multigenerational brand, and our goal is to provide the complete Star Wars adventure."
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:16:20 AM
    Starts with a play set for Episodes 1-3, then another for episodes 4-6
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:16:20 AM
    This guy's voice
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:16:26 AM
    I guess I don't know about about Infinity to know what a "playset" is.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:16:54 AM
    Can I get a special edition without any prequel trilogy content?
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:16:55 AM
    this voice used to sell me 80s cereal
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:17:09 AM
    There's an exclusive PlayStation version of course, that gives you access to the games earlier than everyone else
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:17:10 AM
    Oh, that little Darth Vader is adorable!
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:17:13 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:17:55 AM
    how many times can we cheer for Boba Fett?
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:18:01 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:18:04 AM
    My son has a Darth Vader Mr. Potato Head, so he thinks the movie character is really
    named Darth Tater. I'm going to see how long I can keep that going.
