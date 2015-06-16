Hands-on for multiplayer at E3, which is unusual for Activision (normally they just show trailers)

Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference
Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:09:11 AM
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:09:14 AMHands-on for multiplayer at E3, which is unusual for Activision (normally they just show trailers)
-
Mark Paiz 6/16/2015 2:09:39 AM@dan.ackerman my thoughts EXACTLY.
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:09:52 AMYou can play as a woman or man in the game, which is a change, I think
-
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:10:01 AM
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:10:15 AMThe "third party" part of the Sony showcase always gets a bit run-and-gun-ish.
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:10:16 AMAre we still on this game?
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:10:37 AMWait, are those Destiny dudes?
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:10:39 AMNew trend it seems this year is the ability to basically play as whomever you want in these games. Fallout 4 lets you create any character looking any sort of way. At a minimum, it seems choosing man or woman is becoming a standard thing.
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:10:46 AMYES, dan
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:11:00 AMThis game has force lightning
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:11:03 AMWho can even tell, everything looks the same these days.
-
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:11:11 AM
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:11:13 AMCan we go back to the game about dreams?
-
Pierre Torento 6/16/2015 2:11:36 AMWill FF7 remake make its way to Xbox one that's what I want to know? because I hope not Sony needs that for its self
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:11:43 AM@dan.ackerman: Call of Duty: Dreams
-
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:11:55 AMMicrosoft had CoD DLC first for like 1,000 years, so this is a pretty big deal. And when I say deal I mean $$$
-
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:11:56 AMI can only take so many Call of Duty photos....
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:11:56 AMHere's the "everything else" part of the show.
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:12:02 AMPlayStation gamers get to play all the maps early, PlayStation's Andrew House says, and it also gets exclusive access to a Beta happening later this year
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:12:16 AMNo God of War yet, I almost forgot about that one.
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:12:37 AMAs if on cue, there was Kratos, briefly.
-
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:12:40 AM
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:12:54 AMThe hey-we-have-a-lot-of-games music montage
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:13:03 AMWhat about all the PSN TV programming? Last year "Powers" was a big part of this.
-
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:13:20 AM
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:13:27 AMVita! remember Vita?
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:14:14 AMSo we've got a marketing video playing and am I crazy or is this the same closing song from last year?
-
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:14:19 AM
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:14:27 AMPlayStation Vita feels like it's being Google Glassed out the door
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:15:27 AMOk, Star Wars time! Let's not screw this up, guys.
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:15:28 AMOh, not a closing. Now we have Star Wars. We've got PlayStation's Layden on stage. And John Vignocchi, who's one of the most energetic people I've ever met. He's talking about Disney Infinity 3.0
-
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:15:33 AM
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:15:57 AM"Star Wars is a multigenerational brand, and our goal is to provide the complete Star Wars adventure."
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:16:20 AMStarts with a play set for Episodes 1-3, then another for episodes 4-6
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:16:20 AMThis guy's voice
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:16:26 AMI guess I don't know about about Infinity to know what a "playset" is.
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:16:54 AMCan I get a special edition without any prequel trilogy content?
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:16:55 AMthis voice used to sell me 80s cereal
-
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:17:09 AMThere's an exclusive PlayStation version of course, that gives you access to the games earlier than everyone else
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:17:10 AMOh, that little Darth Vader is adorable!
-
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:17:13 AM
-
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:17:55 AMhow many times can we cheer for Boba Fett?
-
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:18:01 AM
-
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:18:04 AMMy son has a Darth Vader Mr. Potato Head, so he thinks the movie character is really
named Darth Tater. I'm going to see how long I can keep that going.