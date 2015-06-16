Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference
Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.
Luke Lancaster 6/16/2015 2:18:19 AM@ScottStein: At least once more
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:18:25 AMI'm thinking high school.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:18:35 AM
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:18:49 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:19:02 AMOf course, Battlefront. All trailers feature PlayStation.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:19:08 AMNow, discussion of EA's Star Wars Battlefront (which we saw a little bit of earlier today)
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:19:12 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:19:26 AMPatrick Bach, GM of EA's DICE studio, is now on stage.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:19:40 AMI wanted to be cynical about Star Wars Battlefront but it's impossible. Everything that's been seen looks stunning.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:19:45 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:19:52 AMYeah, this looks hot. Also, let's get some Rogue Squadron style action in there, pls.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:20:06 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:20:14 AMSo far this evening, I've called back to Dreamcast and Gamecube games.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:20:40 AM
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:20:42 AMNow, we're seeing gameplay from Battlefront.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:20:50 AMIs that really running on a PS4? That's amazing looking.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:20:52 AMAdmiral Akbar talks in your ear. ok?
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:20:59 AMDid anyone notice the trend of "playing" a demo has been cut back substantially this year?
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:21:28 AMIf this is PS4, wow. Once again, everything here looks so vivid.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:21:29 AMI guess maybe after the Destiny, Battlefield and Assassin's Creed hiccups last year companies have decided they'd rather go with pre-recoded demos
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:21:35 AMIf it looks even close to this on a PS4, what will the PC version look like?
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:21:48 AM
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:21:50 AMIt isn't happening much here, Ian, but most of Xbox's games seemed to be demoing live this morning
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:21:59 AMtotal "play the movies" feel
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:22:05 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:22:09 AMThis plus Morpheus, please.
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:22:28 AM
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:22:30 AMSony has done a very good job this evening.
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:22:38 AMWe still have to see Uncharted 4 right?
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:22:42 AM@JeffBakalar: That's a good point. Generally, I said. EA didn't have live demos. Did Ubi? I don't think it did... but I'm blanking
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:22:48 AMNotable: very little on Morpheus. And nothing on Vita.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:22:54 AMNow to close the event, one more game.
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:22:59 AM"One more thing"
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:23:34 AMIt has a screen saying "Only on PlayStation." It's Naughty Dog's upcoming Uncharted 4
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:23:36 AMOh yeah, I totally forgot about Uncharted.
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:23:43 AMBegin with Last Guardian, end with Uncharted 4...well done
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:23:43 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:23:44 AMNick says, "No Kingdom Hearts, WTF, man!"
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:23:54 AMThe old guy has gotta buy it in this chapter, right?
Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:23:58 AM"that'll do, playstation, that'll do"
Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:24:12 AM
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:24:26 AMNathan Drake has terrible posture.
Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:24:31 AMUhoh, the one live demo is broken.
Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:24:36 AMLooks like they're gonna play this one. Maybe not, the controller isn't working!
dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:24:43 AMIan was just talking about how there are fewer live demos this year.