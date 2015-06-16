Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
Sony's PlayStation E3 2015 Press Conference

Sony will update the gaming world on what's coming next for the PlayStation platform at its E3 2015 media event.

  • Luke Lancaster 6/16/2015 2:18:19 AM
    @ScottStein: At least once more
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:18:25 AM
    I'm thinking high school.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:18:35 AM
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:18:49 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:19:02 AM
    Of course, Battlefront. All trailers feature PlayStation.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:19:08 AM
    Now, discussion of EA's Star Wars Battlefront (which we saw a little bit of earlier today)
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:19:12 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:19:26 AM
    Patrick Bach, GM of EA's DICE studio, is now on stage.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:19:40 AM
    I wanted to be cynical about Star Wars Battlefront but it's impossible. Everything that's been seen looks stunning.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:19:45 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:19:52 AM
    Yeah, this looks hot. Also, let's get some Rogue Squadron style action in there, pls.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:20:06 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:20:14 AM
    So far this evening, I've called back to Dreamcast and Gamecube games.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:20:40 AM
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:20:42 AM
    Now, we're seeing gameplay from Battlefront.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:20:50 AM
    Is that really running on a PS4? That's amazing looking.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:20:52 AM
    Admiral Akbar talks in your ear. ok?
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:20:59 AM
    Did anyone notice the trend of "playing" a demo has been cut back substantially this year?
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:21:28 AM
    If this is PS4, wow. Once again, everything here looks so vivid.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:21:29 AM
    I guess maybe after the Destiny, Battlefield and Assassin's Creed hiccups last year companies have decided they'd rather go with pre-recoded demos
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:21:35 AM
    If it looks even close to this on a PS4, what will the PC version look like?
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:21:48 AM
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:21:50 AM
    It isn't happening much here, Ian, but most of Xbox's games seemed to be demoing live this morning
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:21:59 AM
    total "play the movies" feel
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:22:05 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:22:09 AM
    This plus Morpheus, please.
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:22:28 AM
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:22:30 AM
    Sony has done a very good job this evening.
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:22:38 AM
    We still have to see Uncharted 4 right?
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:22:42 AM
    @JeffBakalar: That's a good point. Generally, I said. EA didn't have live demos. Did Ubi? I don't think it did... but I'm blanking
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:22:48 AM
    Notable: very little on Morpheus. And nothing on Vita.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:22:54 AM
    Now to close the event, one more game.
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:22:59 AM
    "One more thing"
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:23:34 AM
    It has a screen saying "Only on PlayStation." It's Naughty Dog's upcoming Uncharted 4
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:23:36 AM
    Oh yeah, I totally forgot about Uncharted.
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:23:43 AM
    Begin with Last Guardian, end with Uncharted 4...well done
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:23:43 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:23:44 AM
    Nick says, "No Kingdom Hearts, WTF, man!"
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:23:54 AM
    The old guy has gotta buy it in this chapter, right?
  • Scott Stein 6/16/2015 2:23:58 AM
    "that'll do, playstation, that'll do"
  • Josh Miller 6/16/2015 2:24:12 AM
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:24:26 AM
    Nathan Drake has terrible posture.
  • Ian Sherr 6/16/2015 2:24:31 AM
    Uhoh, the one live demo is broken.
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/16/2015 2:24:36 AM
    Looks like they're gonna play this one. Maybe not, the controller isn't working!
  • dan.ackerman 6/16/2015 2:24:43 AM
    Ian was just talking about how there are fewer live demos this year.
