Volkswagen CES 2015 press conference
The German carmaker joins CES press day for the first time in our memory. Look for a roadmap of its lineup for 2015 and beyond. Watch a live video stream of the company's CES 2015 press event here.
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:01:06 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:04:02 PMHey folks, @antgoo here. We're seated and waiting for the VW press conference to start. There's a VW e-Golf in front of us. At the far end of the stage is a roughly Golf-shaped car that's waiting to be uncovered.
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:04:27 PM
Look how excited the CNET team is!
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:05:16 PMVW just sent out a press release announcing a cockpit concept in the Golf R with gesture control
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:06:42 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:07:40 PMThe lights are down, the music is up. Let's go! #VW #CES2015
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:08:00 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:08:50 PMPeter Thul, VW Head of Product is on stage.
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:09:14 PM
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:09:43 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:10:10 PMVW's Peter Thul: Today, we're focusing on app and smartphone integration and intuitive in-car controls.
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:11:22 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:11:43 PMNext up is VW Head of Electrical and Electronic Development Dr. Volkmar Tanneberger.
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:11:52 PM
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:12:59 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:13:45 PMVW's Tanneberger "The e-Golf is the connected Golf." Now talking about Volkswagen's current suite of telematics tech.
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:13:46 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:14:40 PM"We are now launching Android Auto from Google." "We're integrating Apple CarPlay at the same time" Tanneberger speaking of VW App Connect.
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:14:51 PMAppConnect is the new VW brand for smartphone integration, it seems
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:15:35 PMJust unveiled the Golf R Touch
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:15:37 PMTanneberger calls the next crop of VW App Connect cars the "most effectively networked vehicles" on the road today.
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:15:46 PM
Volkswagen Golf R Touch unveiled.
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:15:55 PMThat should be the concept vehicle showing off the new cockpit concept
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:16:11 PM
A better look at the Golf R Touch.
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:16:37 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:16:41 PMI'm surprised VW hasn't been a leader in this type of connectivity
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:17:14 PMThe new Golf is a great car--we got to drive a variety of them last year.
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:17:35 PM
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:17:59 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:18:18 PMWE got a look at the glossy touchscreen inside the car, showing typical infotainment features
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:18:29 PMThe navigation looks futuristic
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:18:58 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:19:06 PMThe screen is 12.3 inches, and replaces hard buttons and dials
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:19:22 PM
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:19:39 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:19:50 PMThe Golf R Touch's interface uses square live tiles that can reorganized and resized. Reminds me of Windows Phone for some reason.
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:20:00 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:20:22 PMThis new system includes proximity sensitivity for gesture control
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:20:23 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:20:33 PMHowever, these tiles can be overlaid onto a 3D navigation system.
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:20:47 PM
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:21:28 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:21:29 PMThe Golf R Touch also features gesture controls so you don't actually have to touch the screen. I'm not really sold on the usefulness.
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:21:41 PMWill we see this new interface in a real car? I hope so, but concepts are often just that
Josh Miller 1/5/2015 11:22:03 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:22:32 PMThe Touch uses three screens: the main screen, lower screen, and a digital LCD instrument cluster.
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:22:33 PMWow, 20 minutes, short press conference
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2015 11:23:06 PMAnd that's it. Press is being invited onto stage to get a closer look at the car.
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:25:14 PMWell, that was it. VW introduced this gesture control concept infotainment interface and talked up its App Connect system which features MirrorLink, CarPlay, and Android Auto
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2015 11:25:33 PMThanks for tuning in folks, we're out!