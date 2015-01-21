Windows 10: The Next Chapter | CNET
Windows 10: The Next Chapter

Microsoft is delivering a live presentation from its Redmond, Wash., campus to provide more details on its upcoming Windows 10 operating system.

  • John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:35:38 PM
    Hi everyone.
  • John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:35:45 PM
    Welcome to our Windows 10 event preshow.
  • John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:37:30 PM
    Brian Tong and Dan Ackerman are hosting here for the next 23 minutes.
  • John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:37:54 PM
    Then we'll switch over to the livestream of the event from the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington.
  • Alejandro 1/21/2015 4:38:01 PM
    Hi! Can't wait to see what Microsoft has in store for us
  • Dan 1/21/2015 4:38:08 PM
    Are they going to have a direct feed to the conference?
  • John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:38:23 PM
    Yep, we'll switch to the raw feed of the press conference at the top of the hour.
  • NaubeDhiraagu 1/21/2015 4:38:29 PM
    Thanx....any one expecting Windows phone?
  • John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:38:50 PM
    We expect MS to discuss how the new OS will work across all their devices -- PCs, tablets, and phones.
  • Dan 1/21/2015 4:38:57 PM
    Keen to see what Xbox intergration they show off with windows 10. Thanks John for that.
  • John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:39:17 PM
    Good point -- we could also see some Xbox aspect as well.
  • Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 4:39:22 PM
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 4:41:20 PM
    Hey everyone, Nate Ralph and I are here at Microsoft's Building 92 in Redmond, setting up.
  • Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 4:41:40 PM
    Seattle is cold. I forget about places with weather.
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 4:41:52 PM
    The venue is quite intimate. There are couches and what feels like fewer than 100 people here in the room.
  • Zhu Yi 1/21/2015 4:44:38 PM
    Watching it in China!it's now 12:42 AM!
  • Michelle Meyers 1/21/2015 4:45:53 PM
    Hi all. If you're having trouble watching the pre-show video, do a refresh and that should do the trick.
  • John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:46:05 PM
    We're also working to fix the audio.
  • Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 4:46:29 PM
  • Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 4:46:55 PM
    Just waiting for Microsoft to get started...
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 4:52:59 PM
    We have Phil Spencer, head of Xbox and gaming at MSFT, here in attendance. He's slated to talk about PC gaming and may drop some details regarding a long-awaited Xbox-Windows 10 connection.
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 4:57:22 PM
    Just to recap for folks who may be just tuning into the Windows 10 event coverage this morning, we're expecting to see:
    - First looks at Windows 10 on mobile devices, including both smartphones and tablets
    - A deeper dive into Continuum, the tool that will configure Windows 10 to whatever device and input methods you're using, be it a tablet with a pen or a desktop with a mouse and keyboard
    - A potential look at Microsoft's new Spartan Web browser, which is expected to replace Internet Explorer as the prime Internet surfing tool
    - PC gaming news from Phil Spencer that may include Cortana integration with Windows 10, an Xbox app for Windows and tie-ins between its game console and PC platforms
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 4:58:28 PM
    Frank Shaw, head of Microsoft PR, is onstage now ready to introduce the first executive, who will be Terry Myerson, Microsoft's executive VP of operating systems. 
  • Daren K 1/21/2015 4:59:36 PM
    Let's not forget that Windows 10 will also be the next version of Windows Phone too.
  • Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 4:59:43 PM
  • Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:00:52 PM
    I've spent a lot of time with Windows 10's Technical Preview over the last few months, and while it's not exactly *stable* it's been great thus far.
  • John Falcone 1/21/2015 5:00:55 PM
    As the event begins...
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:01:02 PM
    Terry Myerson is on stage now. 
  • John Falcone 1/21/2015 5:01:16 PM
    We are going to stop user comments.
  • Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:01:44 PM
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:02:27 PM
    What we'll see today, from Microsoft itself: "We will share the most comprehensive view yet of new experiences coming to Windows 10. You'll see Cortana like never before, you'll see entirely new ways of being productive and having fun and you'll see some amazing new devices enabled by Windows 10." --Myerson
  • Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:02:48 PM
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:03:06 PM
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will also take the stage today, so stay tuned for that if nothing else. 
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:03:23 PM
    "Windows 10 will support the broadest device platform ever." --Myerson. 
  • Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:03:23 PM
  • Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:03:54 PM
    Windows 10 is really supposed to be Windows Everywhere -- from gaming desktops all the way down to tablets, phones, and everything in between. We haven't really seen what that means yet, though. Here's hoping today's demos clear up some of those mysteries.
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:04:25 PM
    "Universal Windows apps come to Xbox One," Myerson says. That's big for gamers and for Windows 10, which is expected to run across very different devices, like phones to game consoles. 
  • Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:04:38 PM
  • Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:06:12 PM
  • Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:06:19 PM
    The Technical Preview (and the Consumer Preview that we'll hopefully hear more about today) have always been an awesome way to figure out exactly what Microsoft is thinking. And you can really see the suggestions folks are putting into Windows Feedback coming through in later builds, which is a nice nod in Microsoft's favor.
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:06:53 PM
    Microsoft video is thanking users for Windows Insider program feedback. "This is really the future of building Windows. We're doing it together."
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:09:57 PM
    "Everything we do puts the customer in control. You are our customer not our product," says Myerson, taking a big dig at Google and Facebook. 
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:10:45 PM
    "More personal computing" is the official new tagline of Windows 10. 
  • Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:10:54 PM
  • Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:11:40 PM
    You should be able to print with a flick or transfer a Skype call with "one intuitive gesture," says Myerson.
