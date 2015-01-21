Hi everyone.

Just to recap for folks who may be just tuning into the Windows 10 event coverage this morning, we're expecting to see:

- First looks at Windows 10 on mobile devices, including both smartphones and tablets

- A deeper dive into Continuum, the tool that will configure Windows 10 to whatever device and input methods you're using, be it a tablet with a pen or a desktop with a mouse and keyboard

- A potential look at Microsoft's new Spartan Web browser, which is expected to replace Internet Explorer as the prime Internet surfing tool

- PC gaming news from Phil Spencer that may include Cortana integration with Windows 10, an Xbox app for Windows and tie-ins between its game console and PC platforms