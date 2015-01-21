Hi everyone.

Windows 10: The Next Chapter
Microsoft is delivering a live presentation from its Redmond, Wash., campus to provide more details on its upcoming Windows 10 operating system.
-
John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:35:38 PMHi everyone.
John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:35:45 PMWelcome to our Windows 10 event preshow.
John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:37:30 PMBrian Tong and Dan Ackerman are hosting here for the next 23 minutes.
John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:37:54 PMThen we'll switch over to the livestream of the event from the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington.
Alejandro 1/21/2015 4:38:01 PMHi! Can't wait to see what Microsoft has in store for us
Dan 1/21/2015 4:38:08 PMAre they going to have a direct feed to the conference?
John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:38:23 PMYep, we'll switch to the raw feed of the press conference at the top of the hour.
NaubeDhiraagu 1/21/2015 4:38:29 PMThanx....any one expecting Windows phone?
John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:38:50 PMWe expect MS to discuss how the new OS will work across all their devices -- PCs, tablets, and phones.
Dan 1/21/2015 4:38:57 PMKeen to see what Xbox intergration they show off with windows 10. Thanks John for that.
John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:39:17 PMGood point -- we could also see some Xbox aspect as well.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 4:39:22 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 4:41:20 PMHey everyone, Nate Ralph and I are here at Microsoft's Building 92 in Redmond, setting up.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 4:41:40 PMSeattle is cold. I forget about places with weather.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 4:41:52 PMThe venue is quite intimate. There are couches and what feels like fewer than 100 people here in the room.
-
Zhu Yi 1/21/2015 4:44:38 PMWatching it in China!it's now 12:42 AM!
Michelle Meyers 1/21/2015 4:45:53 PMHi all. If you're having trouble watching the pre-show video, do a refresh and that should do the trick.
John Falcone 1/21/2015 4:46:05 PMWe're also working to fix the audio.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 4:46:29 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 4:46:55 PMJust waiting for Microsoft to get started...
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 4:52:59 PMWe have Phil Spencer, head of Xbox and gaming at MSFT, here in attendance. He's slated to talk about PC gaming and may drop some details regarding a long-awaited Xbox-Windows 10 connection.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 4:57:22 PMJust to recap for folks who may be just tuning into the Windows 10 event coverage this morning, we're expecting to see:- First looks at Windows 10 on mobile devices, including both smartphones and tablets- A deeper dive into Continuum, the tool that will configure Windows 10 to whatever device and input methods you're using, be it a tablet with a pen or a desktop with a mouse and keyboard- A potential look at Microsoft's new Spartan Web browser, which is expected to replace Internet Explorer as the prime Internet surfing tool- PC gaming news from Phil Spencer that may include Cortana integration with Windows 10, an Xbox app for Windows and tie-ins between its game console and PC platforms
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 4:58:28 PMFrank Shaw, head of Microsoft PR, is onstage now ready to introduce the first executive, who will be Terry Myerson, Microsoft's executive VP of operating systems.
-
Daren K 1/21/2015 4:59:36 PMLet's not forget that Windows 10 will also be the next version of Windows Phone too.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 4:59:43 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:00:52 PMI've spent a lot of time with Windows 10's Technical Preview over the last few months, and while it's not exactly *stable* it's been great thus far.
John Falcone 1/21/2015 5:00:55 PMAs the event begins...
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:01:02 PMTerry Myerson is on stage now.
John Falcone 1/21/2015 5:01:16 PMWe are going to stop user comments.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:01:44 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:02:27 PMWhat we'll see today, from Microsoft itself: "We will share the most comprehensive view yet of new experiences coming to Windows 10. You'll see Cortana like never before, you'll see entirely new ways of being productive and having fun and you'll see some amazing new devices enabled by Windows 10." --Myerson
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:02:48 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:03:06 PMMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella will also take the stage today, so stay tuned for that if nothing else.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:03:23 PM"Windows 10 will support the broadest device platform ever." --Myerson.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:03:23 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:03:54 PMWindows 10 is really supposed to be Windows Everywhere -- from gaming desktops all the way down to tablets, phones, and everything in between. We haven't really seen what that means yet, though. Here's hoping today's demos clear up some of those mysteries.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:04:25 PM"Universal Windows apps come to Xbox One," Myerson says. That's big for gamers and for Windows 10, which is expected to run across very different devices, like phones to game consoles.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:04:38 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:06:12 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:06:19 PMThe Technical Preview (and the Consumer Preview that we'll hopefully hear more about today) have always been an awesome way to figure out exactly what Microsoft is thinking. And you can really see the suggestions folks are putting into Windows Feedback coming through in later builds, which is a nice nod in Microsoft's favor.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:06:53 PMMicrosoft video is thanking users for Windows Insider program feedback. "This is really the future of building Windows. We're doing it together."
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:09:57 PM"Everything we do puts the customer in control. You are our customer not our product," says Myerson, taking a big dig at Google and Facebook.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:10:45 PM"More personal computing" is the official new tagline of Windows 10.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:10:54 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:11:40 PMYou should be able to print with a flick or transfer a Skype call with "one intuitive gesture," says Myerson.