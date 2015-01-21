Cinemagraphs always look so... alien.

Windows 10: The Next Chapter
Microsoft is delivering a live presentation from its Redmond, Wash., campus to provide more details on its upcoming Windows 10 operating system.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:12:03 PM
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:12:19 PMCinemagraphs always look so... alien.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:13:14 PM"We're going to help them [developers] find their next billion customer with Windows 10." --Myerson.
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:13:48 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:13:54 PMHe's now talking fragmentation of the Windows ecosystem. To note, more than half of all desktops in the world still run Windows 7. Almost 20 percent still run Windows XP, a 14-year-old operating system. Windows 8.1 has yet to hit 10 percent.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:14:17 PMAn (overly) enthusiastic man once said "Developers, developers, developers." The relative lack of developers and their apps was a huge thorn in the side of Windows 8, and Windows 10 will need to turn that around if it's really going to maintain its foothold in a world of tablets and smartphones.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:14:47 PM"In the first year after Windows 10 is available, we'll be making available a free upgrade to Windows 10 to all devices running Windows 8.1." Free is here, Myerson says.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:14:59 PMA free upgrade to Windows 10 is coming to all Windows Phone 8.1 devices, naturally.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:15:19 PMWindows 10 will be free to all Windows 7 users after its first year.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:16:20 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:16:26 PM"We think of Windows as a service," says Myerson. "Now developers can target every single Windows device."
-
John Falcone 1/21/2015 5:17:02 PMIf the video stream is stuttering, please hit reload
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:17:40 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:17:53 PM"Windows 10 changes the rules of the game and redefines the relationship between us and our customers," Myerson says. Free software will do that!
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:18:06 PMI honestly didn't think Microsoft would be offering Windows 10 for free. There'll still be those sticklers who'll stick with what they know, but that's a huge carrot for folks who are on the fence.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:18:33 PMJoe Belfiore, one of the most candid Microsoft execs and the current public face of Windows 10 design and development, is coming on stage. He'll show us, for the first time, "Windows 10 on a phone," Myerson says.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:19:24 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:19:24 PMBelfiore focuses on PCs, tablets and phones. He'll be the go-to guy for helping us understand how Windows 10 is to migrate across devices of different screen sizes and input modes.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:20:02 PMBelfiore is giving us our first official look at Windows 10 since September. A Windows 8-style Start Menu is available to customize if you were into the Metro interface.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:20:24 PMBelfiore quickly brings the UI back to a more Windows 7 look and feel.
-
John Falcone 1/21/2015 5:20:55 PM[if you're not seeing a livestream from the Microsoft press conference, please refresh your page]
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:21:19 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:21:27 PMBelfiore diving into the weeds of user complaints, showing off a simplification of the settings.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:22:01 PMBelfiore is using a Surface, and is now showing us how Continuum will work. The tool is supposed to automatically know what peripherals are plugged in and what device type you're using.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:22:46 PMContinuum is as simple as a pop-up prompt, Belfiore shows. "A device like this elegantly transforms from one mode to another ... with the UI being confusing to people."
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:22:47 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:23:05 PMWe're now seeing Windows 10 on an 8-inch tablet.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:23:38 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:24:17 PM"Because this is running a full version of Windows, it's a full PC," the device can be docked to a keyboard and mouse and a large screen, Belfiore says.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:25:02 PMMy first Windows 8 experience was back during the developer preview, on a Win 8 tablet with a Core i5 CPU + keyboard dock and mouse. That's always been my ideal Windows 8 experience -- a tablet when you want it, a "real PC" when you need it.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:25:15 PM"I'm going to be showing you builds that are not finished," Belfiore warns the audience.
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:25:17 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:25:51 PMWe have Cortana onscreen now.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:26:38 PMCortana gives a Super Bowl prediction, personalized to Belfiore. "For you Joe, Hawks by 78 and a half."
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:26:41 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:27:19 PMCortana is trying out accents, and can now speak seven languages. "My favorite new thing, our impersonations," Cortana says.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:27:32 PM"Go Hawks!" -- Cortana.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:27:40 PMCortana just technically broke her integration with Windows 10 with an onscreen post.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:27:52 PM"Cortana, we're excited to welcome you to the PC," Belfiore says.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:27:57 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:28:25 PMWe're getting a Cortana for PC demo now. "Early builds," Belfiore stresses. Expect some funny bugs folks.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:29:36 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:30:04 PM"Cortana keeps getting smarter and smarter all the time," Belfiore says. How much will it cost to attend the University of Washington? $12,394 USD in 2015, she replies.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:30:27 PMMicrosoft wants Cortana to feel like a "trusted assistant," and Cortana is even "aware of that fact herself."
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:31:04 PMCortana can be fed information about you manually to her Notebook. "So i know what you know you've let me know, you know?" Cortana quips.