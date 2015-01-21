Windows 10: The Next Chapter
Microsoft is delivering a live presentation from its Redmond, Wash., campus to provide more details on its upcoming Windows 10 operating system.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:31:15 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:31:47 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:31:55 PMThe notebook is very reminiscent of Google Now -- it's taken some time, but these days my Android phone is generally more aware of what's going on in my life than I am. Getting that on the PC is an interesting prospect.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:32:08 PM"We didn't want to take only the phone experience and put it on the PC. We wanted to educate Cortana about PC kind of things so that she would be uniquely helpful," Belfiore says.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:33:59 PMCortana will help autofill your local desktop searches, similar to a Google search autofill function.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:35:23 PM"I can imagine the family dynamics when everyone is asking their PC to do something," Belfiore says, mentioning that he has a Cortana-equipped PC in the living room his whole family can use via voice.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:36:45 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:36:46 PMBelfiore sets up an email via voice with Cortana. Works perfectly. No bugs in the build yet it seems.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:36:54 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:37:12 PM"It is the world's most personal digital assistant," Belfiore says as he begins closing out the Cortana section of today's presentation.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:37:31 PMCortana capability will be rolling to Windows Insider soon.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:38:09 PMI've grown increasingly accustomed to walking around and shouting commands to my phone, and that functionality steadily improves over time. Getting that functionality on the PC could be really cool (when it works).
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:38:51 PMWe're seeing Windows 10 on a Lumia 1520 smartphone. This our first look at the OS on mobile.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:39:06 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:39:17 PMThe tiled interface is still intact here on Windows 10 for mobile.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:39:39 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:39:47 PMFor those with a wonky live stream, stay tuned for Nate Ralph's photos.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:40:34 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:40:40 PM"I wanted to give you a quick look at how we're evolving input and messaging," Belfiore says. May we see some typing gesture tech?
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:41:57 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:42:51 PM"We're building in support to the messaging app for VoIP systems such as Skype can be elegantly integrated," Belfiore says. We're seeing this as a video, as it's not ready for a live demo Belfiore added.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:43:01 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:43:11 PMEveryone on a mobile operator network and Skype will be on the same platform, built into messaging and calling.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:44:13 PM"I need to talk to you about 'universal' apps," Belfiore says. These will be apps that can be designed for one platform that runs across devices, even the Xbox.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:44:28 PMWe're going to get our first look at these universal apps on a phone and a PC.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:44:29 PMShot across the bow at Google Hangouts -- Skype is one of the few platforms I've seen that's popular all over the world, as opposed to being popular in particular pockets.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:45:19 PMI know a lot of Windows Phone fans have been disappointed with Microsoft's apparent lack of support for their own platform, so universal apps are going to be huge.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:45:21 PM"What you're seeing are Office apps that are designed for Windows 10 and designed for touch." Microsoft will continue developing its Win-32 apps that are specifically designed for power use on PC.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:45:44 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:45:56 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:46:25 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:46:37 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:46:58 PM"With a device like this, you get a nearly no-compromise experience" using Microsoft Word on mobile, Belfiore says.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:47:18 PMWe're getting a PowerPoint demo now, but sorry no Excel for any of you workplace masochists out there.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:47:32 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:48:03 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:48:11 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:48:33 PMPowerPoint looks admittedly slick, but I really wanna see a mobile Excel in action.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:48:36 PMPowerPoint has a makeover for mobile. Belfiore is showing new animations. "Of course we support MirrorCast so you can present wirelessly."
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:49:01 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:49:25 PMFor clarification, we still don't have pricing or availability on Windows 10 yet. But stay tuned. We're expecting Microsoft to talk about in some form or another.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:49:58 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:50:00 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:51:02 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:51:04 PMWe're getting another dive into messages with the Inbox app for Windows 10 on mobile. Another important point, Belfiore still hasn't clarified what the mobile OS will be called.