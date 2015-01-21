Windows 10: The Next Chapter
Microsoft is delivering a live presentation from its Redmond, Wash., campus to provide more details on its upcoming Windows 10 operating system.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:51:37 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:52:00 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:52:20 PMBelfiore will now attempt to do two-handed demo-ing on phone and PC simultaneously.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:52:43 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:52:46 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:53:41 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:53:42 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:53:55 PM"It's the same code running on both devices, but formatted to fit the screen," Belfiore says.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:55:28 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:56:13 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:56:30 PMBelfiore now running through more universal apps, like photo and album apps, at a faster clip.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:56:42 PMThe photo conundrum is one lots of people are trying to solve, but automatic enhancement and organization right on your PC will be a boon to some. I use Adobe's Lightroom for everything, but if you're used to uploading everything to Google+ (awesome for autoenhance) or Facebook, this would be an easier option.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:56:57 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:57:24 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:57:30 PMIt's also troublesome if you get invested in one platform experience or one app. I'm an iOS user who relies on Dropbox's Carousel. I can't imagine getting all of my photos out of that and into something else.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:58:08 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:58:29 PMWe're seeing Skype and music on both mobile and desktop now. "In about a month or two months, we're going to add support to our system for you to put your music collection to OneDrive," Belfiore says. Changes to your collection will automatically update all of your devices.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:58:42 PMWe're getting a maps demo now. Belfiore moving at lightning speed.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:58:52 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 5:59:07 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 5:59:34 PMI can get lost in my tiny San Francisco apartment, so anything I can beg for directions is a nice touch -- especially if it works everywhere. But can Cortana trump Google Maps?
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 5:59:35 PMBelfiore wrapping up the universal app demos. He has one more up his sleeve.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:00:03 PM"Since we have this rapid evolution on the Web ... we think it's the right time to build a new browser," Belfiore says.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:00:18 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:00:21 PMHere comes what's codenamed Project Spartan. "Our new Web browsing experience for Windows 10."
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:00:39 PMSpartan has a new rendering engine, a new look and feel to fit in with Windows 10.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:00:42 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:01:04 PMSpartan will come a little later to Insider builds and then a little later after that to phones.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:01:32 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:02:12 PMBelfiore talking about a Spartan leak being communicated with the Spartan team using its note-taking app.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:02:38 PMBelfiore is annotating the story with his finger.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:02:52 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:03:10 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:03:13 PMSpartan has a real-time annotation feature. It can work with touch and non-touch devices.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:03:35 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:04:17 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:05:06 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:05:15 PMSpartan has a reading mode, similar to Apple's Safari, that formats articles in a way that's easier to read. It also has a reading list, another favorite of other modern browsers.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:05:27 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:05:36 PMContent in the reading list will save offline and syncs to your account using Spartan on other devices like phones and tablets.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:06:07 PMI'm a Pocket fan and use too many different operating systems to rely on something like Spartan's Reading List, but this is genuinely really awesome. I doubt advertisers are too happy with that stripped down look, though.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:06:35 PM"We're building Cortana right into Spartan," Belfiore says. The assistant will pop into Spartan at the right moment, he adds, to be helpful in both simple situations and in nuanced ways that "might surprise you a little bit."
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:06:35 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:07:20 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:07:28 PMFor example. Cortana autofills a search for the airline Delta with Belfiore's wife's flight information pulled from his other apps.