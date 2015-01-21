Windows 10: The Next Chapter
Microsoft is delivering a live presentation from its Redmond, Wash., campus to provide more details on its upcoming Windows 10 operating system.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:07:38 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:08:26 PMMicrosoft's adamant privacy plug this morning is important. Cortana sounds all-listening and is "scouring the Web," Belfiore says, to present relevant information.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:08:29 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:09:04 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:09:26 PMProject Spartan is part of the Windows 10 universal app family. Belfiore is wrapping up Windows 10 preview now. "These things will all come in at different times" to Insider users, Belfiore says.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:09:39 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:10:09 PMBelfiore is now bringing Xbox head Phil Spencer on stage to talk entertainment on Xbox and PC.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:10:57 PM"Gaming has always been inherently personal," Spencer says.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:11:14 PMSpencer: Xbox Live has more than 50 million members.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:11:15 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:11:49 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:12:07 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:12:14 PMSpencer unveils Xbox app for Windows 10.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:12:14 PMSteam's Big Picture Mode and the upcoming Steam Machines have been gearing up to eat Microsoft's lunch, so this is going to be a really important push for Microsoft.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:12:39 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:13:08 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:13:15 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:13:27 PMInterestingly enough, this is still a console gamers-only announcement. Xbox for Windows 10 looks like Steam, but it's only useful to Xbox Live subscribers.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:13:39 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:13:51 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:14:17 PMThe app lets you share videos from your Xbox and keep track of what's happening in your gaming circles with Activity Feed, a Facebook-style recap from your friends' list.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:15:07 PMActivity Feed incorporating social-networking features like likes and comments. "On console, we've seen millions and millions of these clips shared," Spencer said. "We thought about how we could bring this technology right into the OS itself."
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:15:19 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:15:41 PMSpencer now talking Steam and doing a live demo of Civilization: Beyond Earth.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:16:15 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:16:16 PMSpencer makes a "control G" flub, meant to say "Windows G."
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:16:48 PMFor the NES fans out there, Spencer is wearing a Battletoads shirt. A classic game known for its insane difficulty.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:16:50 PMThis Steam demonstration is obviously trying to take some of the wind out of the Steam Machines' sails, but the consolification of PC gaming is another issue entirely. And if consolification isn't a word it should be.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:17:17 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:17:43 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:18:02 PMTo note, Spencer hasn't talked about Xbox cross-play for Windows 10 devices.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:18:10 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:19:04 PM"People are playing millions of games on phones today and other devices that are powered by battery," Spencer says. He's now talking DirectX 12. "We've cut the power consumption in half."
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:19:09 PMI always take technical demonstrations with a grain of salt, but the performance gains Spencer is talking up with DirectX 12 is potentially great for folks who want to play today's games (and tomorrow's) without shelling out for new hardware.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:19:48 PM"None of this possible if we're not getting the adoption from the studios out there," Spencer says. "Our friends at Unity ... have also adopted DirectX 12."
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:19:56 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:20:33 PMSpencer now talking cross-device play. He's introducing Lauren Carter from Lionhead Studios.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:20:38 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:21:24 PMThey're showing off Fable Legends, now available for PC and Xbox One, in cross-play mode. Carter is on Xbox One while Spencer is on PC.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:21:43 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:21:43 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:22:14 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:22:34 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:23:35 PMCross-platform play between PC and consoles is always tricky to pull off, especially competitively -- ask anyone who played Shadowrun on a console vs PC players...
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:23:43 PM"Wouldn't it be great if we could play those games [Xbox One games] anywhere in the house?" Spencer says. With Windows 10, game streaming to any device with the OS is coming later this year.