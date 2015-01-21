Windows 10: The Next Chapter
Microsoft is delivering a live presentation from its Redmond, Wash., campus to provide more details on its upcoming Windows 10 operating system.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:24:22 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:24:28 PMYou establish a link between, say, your Surface Pro 3 and your Xbox One and Spencer says you'll be able to stream even console-exclusive games like Forza Horizon 2.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:24:29 PM
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:25:22 PM
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:25:40 PM"This is obviously fake, he hasn't hit any walls." -- hecklers from the room.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:25:41 PMSpencer showing a handoff feature between Xbox One and Surface Pro 3. Important: Spencer says this streaming feature works only on Windows 10 PCs and tablets. Doesn't look like your phone can stream an Xbox title just yet.
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:26:21 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:26:33 PM"With Xbox moving to Windows, I don't think we're going to see millions of people using Excel on their Xbox," Spencer says. But Microsoft will help developers bring their apps to Xbox if they're relevant.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:27:18 PM"We have to put the gamer at the center of every experience," Spencer says in closing. Spencer has been critical in Microsoft's efforts to turn the image of the Xbox One around, from an entertainment hub with a TV focus back to a hardcore gaming focus.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:27:42 PMWith a little luck, the "passion" with which they're treating gaming on Windows 10 means never inflicting something like Games for Windows Live on us ever again.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:27:49 PMExpect to hear more from Spencer and Microsoft in March at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:29:01 PM
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:29:27 PM
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:29:28 PM
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:29:30 PM
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:29:32 PM
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:29:34 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:29:44 PMMicrosoft to release a new build of Windows 10 to its Insiders next week. After the Super Bowl, Myerson says, Windows 10 on mobile phones will be hitting the Insider program.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:29:55 PMOf course, the Seahawks will win, he notes.
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:30:17 PMDon't lose focus everyone. We have even more announcements.
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:30:37 PM
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:31:01 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:31:12 PMMicrosoft is now talking new devices "to unlock the power of the group in the workplace."
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:31:35 PMThe Microsoft Surface Hub is an 84-inch 4K display with built-in cameras, speakers, mics, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, NFC. It's been onstage the whole time.
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:31:45 PM
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:31:55 PM
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:32:04 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:32:22 PMWe're seeing a demo of OneNote designed for the Surface Hub Pro.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:33:02 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:33:26 PMA Siemens application showcasing a 3D model is onscreen now.
Hayete Gallot, senior director, security business, OSG Group at Microsoft, is helping with the demo.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:33:46 PM
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:34:00 PM
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:34:20 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:34:22 PMThe device can capture anything on-screen and save it to OneNote. No need to take pictures of the screen with your phone.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:34:59 PM
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:35:40 PM
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:35:47 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:35:53 PMThe device natively runs Skype for Business, letting you video chat with multiple participants and split the screen appropriately.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:36:22 PM
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:36:43 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:38:07 PMMyerson is back onstage after the brief Surface Pro Hub demo. He's talking a second, entirely new Windows experience.
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:38:25 PM
-
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:38:55 PM
-
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:38:57 PMAlex Kipman, "the father of Kinect," is onstage now.
-
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:39:14 PM