Windows 10: The Next Chapter
Microsoft is delivering a live presentation from its Redmond, Wash., campus to provide more details on its upcoming Windows 10 operating system.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:55:03 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:55:09 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:55:15 PMWe're seeing Terry Myerson has a holographic miniature person. This is kind of strange.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:55:15 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:56:14 PMWe're now seeing the HoloLens user designing a quadcopter.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:56:29 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:56:55 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 6:57:02 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:57:38 PMThis doesn't seem like a very social thing, like much of VR and other AR devices. It's just someone touching nothing in midair while everyone else watches the feed on a screen.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:57:54 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 6:58:45 PMI remain skeptical, but the ease with which she's designing things is going to be mind-boggling when paired with a 3D printer.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 6:59:52 PMMicrosoft 3D-printed the quadcopter designed entirely in HoloStudio. It flies!
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:00:10 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:00:25 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 7:00:32 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:01:00 PMMicrosoft has worked on this program for years. "Ironically, our Windows holographic laboratories are located directly below this room, hiding in plain site in, of all places, Microsoft's Visitor Center," Kipman says.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:01:54 PMMicrosoft is working with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to bring holograms to scientific research.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:02:46 PMNASA expects to be "controlling rovers on Mars" with HoloLens by July.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:03:05 PMCEO Satya Nadella is on stage now. "These are the kinds of magical moments we live for."
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 7:03:08 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:03:33 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 7:03:33 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:03:39 PM"You're going to play Minecraft. You're going to experience Skype in a completely new way," Nadella says of what's available on HoloLens today.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 7:03:48 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 7:04:11 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:04:32 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:04:49 PM"We want to move from people needing Windows to choosing Windows to loving Windows," Nadella says.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 7:05:44 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:07:16 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:11:26 PM"Our universal platform is what runs across the phone, the PC and now the TV," Nadella says. "Developers can target applications to the largest amount of Windows devices." Microsoft hopes that will get more developers onboard, something it's struggled with immensely on mobile.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:12:28 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:12:34 PMNadella now diving deeper on cross-platform approach for Windows. "Windows 10 is the home for the very best Microsoft experiences. We're going to have services everywhere. When it comes to Windows, we're not building apps, but harmonizing experiences."
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:13:07 PM"The scaffolding of the shell as well as the applications come together ... that's what we're doing with Windows. We're absolutely going to have our services and their application end points everywhere." -- Nadella
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:13:26 PMMicrosoft has been chasing this universal-Windows dream for so long, and with Windows 10 it seems tantalizingly close to fruition. One platform for all of the things.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 7:14:00 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:14:36 PM"Each day we're reminded of the enormity of the responsibility we have to move the innovation of Windows forward," Nadella says. Making good with consumers is a critical priority for Microsoft today, and this entire year, if it wants Windows 10 to take off.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:16:24 PM"This is one of the most collaborative releases for Windows. We want to make Windows 10 the most loved release of Windows," Nadella says in closing.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:16:47 PM
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 7:17:13 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:17:18 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:17:30 PMMyerson is back onstage. Later today, we'll get to see Windows 10 on phones, tablets, PCs, Xbox. We'll also get to experience "holographic Minecraft and holographic Skype." Also, HoloLens helping astronauts visualize walking on Mars.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:18:27 PMIf anyone needs me I'll be... uhh... researching... holographic Minecraft.
Sarah Tew 1/21/2015 7:18:31 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:18:40 PMWe're talking release dates at last. Later this year we'll see Windows 10 release. Myerson mum on an exact date, but says Microsoft will be showing off Windows 10 on new flagship mobile phones late this year.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:19:09 PMWe're onto the Q&A right now with Nadella and Myerson.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:20:16 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:21:19 PMSomeone just asked some meandering question, ostensibly about Apple, about putting corporate product logos on your car's windshield. Nadella seems to be taking it well. "I want us to stand for what is it that we as a company can do our best work in and have people love us for that. We measure ourselves by how they use it on a daily basis."
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:22:04 PM
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:22:51 PM"We are working on an update for Windows RT as well." But there are no details beyond that.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:24:22 PM"There is no fundamental shift to our business model... that we are announcing today." Microsoft wants to run like an Internet service, but it isn't necessarily talking about subscription models or anything like that.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:25:28 PMMicrosoft confirms that Windows 10 is the only name we're going to see across phones, tablets, PCs and even holographic computers.
John Falcone 1/21/2015 7:25:58 PMHi everyone -- if you refresh this page, you'll get our post-game show in the video feed above.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:26:05 PMHoloLens is going to be priced so that both consumers and enterprises can use it, Nadella says.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:26:12 PM"Are Windows Phones going to be running on x86 processors?" And the response: "We're not announcing any hardware" but supporting Intel's wares.
John Falcone 1/21/2015 7:26:17 PM... while the Q&A continues in the live blog below.
Nate Ralph 1/21/2015 7:27:13 PM
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:29:39 PMOn the mobile app gap: "How do we create the broadest opportunity for developers so that they target our platform? The fact that on desktop, you can find these applications because we've tastefully integrated the usage of these apps, developers can write universal applications and get to more people," Nadella says.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:30:23 PMThe tailoring of apps for mobile won't be a complete rewrite from the desktop version of a universal app, Nadella points out. Microsoft hopes that it will get more people building apps for the platform and building out Windows 10 on mobile, which as of now is building off a terrible 2.9 percent global market share.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:34:29 PMNadella referred to Google Glass in the past tense. Stresses that HoloLens is different.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:35:00 PMFrank Shaw, head of MSFT PR, is closing down the Q&A. That's it for us folks. We'll begin packing up now, but stay tuned for more hands-on impressions with Windows 10 and, of course, the HoloLens later today.
Nick Statt 1/21/2015 7:35:28 PMThanks for tuning in!