Amazon Echo Alexa 2019 event live blog
Like Apple and Google, Amazon now has a regular autumn event where it launches new products and services. We'll be covering everything that happens, live from Amazon headquarters in Seattle.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:10:11 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:10:40 PMLimp mentions in some instances music will start playing unexpectedly. (Yes, this has happened to me.)
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:10:50 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:11:49 PMAdding to privacy hub, auto deletes of voice recordings on 3- or 18-month basis. That's significant.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:12:12 PMIntroducing Echo Dot with a clock.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:12:27 PMBecause...of course...everyone asks, "Alexa, what time is it?"
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:13:08 PMEcho Dot with a clock is $59, available for preorders starting today. Previous Echo Dot will still be available.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:13:15 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:13:42 PMThe clock is an LED display. You can see the outside temperature when you query.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:13:48 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:13:56 PMNeural text to speech.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:14:20 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:14:28 PMLaunched into production starting today a smoother way for Alexa to talk.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:14:59 PMCan do more with Alexa's voice. Starting today, rolling out multilingual mode too.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:15:40 PMCan switch between different languages, like Spanish and English. Neural text to speech allows Alexa to be "much more emotive and expressive."
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:16:03 PMAlexa can also mimic expressions used too, like a DJ.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:16:23 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:16:29 PMRolling new expressions domain by domain over the next months and years.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:17:16 PMLove doing celebrity voices, but neural text to speech allows them to mimic a celebrity's voice, with their permission of course. For example, Samuel L. Jackson.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:17:31 PMThere's an explicit and family-friendly version.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:17:46 PM
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:18:13 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:18:32 PMRolling out later this year. Apparently, it will cost some extra money. Limp said costs 99 cents -- not sure if that's per celebrity of for the feature overall.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:18:58 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:19:06 PMFrustration Detection for Alexa, for when you're specifically frustrated with her.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:19:22 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:19:36 PM(Are these Amazon folks in my head?? I would def appreciate this feature.)
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:20:11 PMLimp, in a demo, kind of frustrated, talked back to Alexa and she kindly responded. Starting this feature with music.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:20:41 PMI'm not sure how that's different than what's currently available, but apparently should help.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:20:47 PMAnd...all new Echo.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:20:51 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:21:01 PM"We made it better in every way."
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:21:31 PMNew fabric designs, including twilight blue. Preorders start today, still $99.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:22:12 PMBetter sound too: " We took the sound architecture that we launched last year with the Echo Plus, and we brought it down to the Echo."
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:22:28 PMAlexa Guest Connect lets you play your music on friend's Echo.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:22:34 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:23:17 PM(Lots and lots of music-related announcements...it is a speaker after all. Plus, going back to the opening, there was A LOT of discussion about privacy concerns. Limp didn't shy away from it.)
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:23:39 PMEcho Studio. "It is the most innovative speaker we've ever built."
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:23:51 PMThis is the rumored higher-end Echo.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:24:09 PM"It's really incredible sound, but it's in a very simple package."
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:24:16 PMAll right -- I *think* I'm in now, too. Sorry the delay!We've got another new Echo -- the Echo Studio, a high-end speaker with "bold, incredible sound," Amazon says.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:24:27 PMThree midrange speakers, left, right and top.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:24:31 PMRY!
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:24:52 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:24:56 PM"You get a truly immersive experience."