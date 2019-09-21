Amazon Echo Alexa 2019 event live blog

By the way, Amazon just showed a promo video of blindfolded users listening to the Echo Studio, with a reveal at the end that the sound was coming from a single device. From my Echo Dot review last year, where I was describing the improved sound quality:

"For an easy Echo Dot ad campaign, Amazon should have just blindfolded techies a few months ago and let them listen to music on a prototype of the new model. The shocked looks when Amazon revealed that they'd, in fact, been listening to a Dot would have made for marketing gold."

Ahem.