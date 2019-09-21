Amazon Echo Alexa 2019 event live blog
Like Apple and Google, Amazon now has a regular autumn event where it launches new products and services. We'll be covering everything that happens, live from Amazon headquarters in Seattle.
Michelle Meyers 9/25/2019 5:25:08 PMThe big news so far:
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:25:33 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:26:04 PMDemo time! It sounds nice. Bradley Cooper is playing.
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:26:15 PMSetting up Echo Studio for a demo, now. "Not the most optimal room for a demo," Dave Limp jokes. Still sounds nice and crisp, sphere echoes and all.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:26:21 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:26:23 PMOh crap, I might start crying. Look away, look away!
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:26:51 PM"You can tell it's pretty powerful in a small package."
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:27:45 PM
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:27:47 PMSo this is Amazon's answer to the Apple HomePod and the Google Home Max. Wonder how Amazon prices it, should find out shortly.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:28:29 PM
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:28:50 PM
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:29:39 PM$199, available for preorder today.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:30:19 PM
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:31:00 PMBy the way, Amazon just showed a promo video of blindfolded users listening to the Echo Studio, with a reveal at the end that the sound was coming from a single device. From my Echo Dot review last year, where I was describing the improved sound quality:"For an easy Echo Dot ad campaign, Amazon should have just blindfolded techies a few months ago and let them listen to music on a prototype of the new model. The shocked looks when Amazon revealed that they'd, in fact, been listening to a Dot would have made for marketing gold."Ahem.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:31:16 PMEvery 4K Fire TV will be able to stream Dolby Atmos directly to Echo Studio.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:31:54 PMFire TV stuff coming up.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:31:56 PM
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:32:02 PMJust saw a demo of Echo Studio surround sound with Mad Max: Fury Road. That's a really smart way to pitch this thing.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:32:34 PMLimp is summarizing the Fire TV announcements from the IFA show in Berlin. More here: https://www.cnet.com/news/amazon-oled-tv-with-alexa-new-sound-bar-new-fire-tv-cube/
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:32:34 PM
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:33:08 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:33:27 PMAlexa Smart Screen SDK to version 2.0. This is used for the new Facebook Portal. Will come to Sony TVs too.
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:33:51 PMTalking about some of the Alexa-powered info you can pull up on your TV via Fire TV. Now, Amazon is adding a Smart Screen SDK -- it's what Facebook already used in its new Portal smart displays. Coming to TVs and more.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:33:55 PM
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:34:20 PMSurprise -- a new Echo Show. It's the Echo Show 8!
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:34:45 PM
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:35:17 PM$129, and basically the same size as the Nest Hub. It's a middle-ground pick in between the 5-inch version and the 10-inch Echo Show that debuted last year.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:35:42 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:35:53 PMLimp mentions that Echo Show typically goes in the kitchen. Says recipes "incredibly popular."
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:36:18 PM
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:36:25 PMFood Network Kitchen, a new service for phones and tablets, is coming to Alexa too.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:36:37 PMEcho and Alexa will be the Food Network's exclusive voice service.
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:37:12 PM"Alexa, show me cooking classes from Bobby Flay. "
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:37:30 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:37:40 PMUm, so this is supposed to go on for another 30+ minutes to 11:15 a.m. PT. How many more announcements are they gonna cram in here in that time?
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:38:14 PMYou can ask Alexa questions during an instructional video like "how many chicken thighs do I need?" and you'll see an text answer overlay on top of the video.
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:38:23 PMDemo right now on recipes stuff on Echo Show. And now calling Bobby Flay...
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:38:27 PM
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:39:01 PM
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:39:19 PMOh, and now Dave Limp is actually calling Bobby Flay. "I can be in any kitchen in the world, and I can teach anyone in the world how to cook," Flay says, adding that they've got "a gazillion" recipes.
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:39:49 PM
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:40:48 PM
-
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:41:09 PM
-
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:41:11 PMTalking about Drop In, the ability to basically use the Echo as an intercom.
-
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:41:38 PMUpdate to Drop-In on the Echo Show -- you'll be able to view multiple streams at once in a mosaic. "Brady Bunch for the Echo Show," Limp says, pitching it as an easy way to do quick group video chats.