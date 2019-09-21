Amazon Echo Alexa 2019 event live blog
Like Apple and Google, Amazon now has a regular autumn event where it launches new products and services. We'll be covering everything that happens, live from Amazon headquarters in Seattle.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:42:05 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:42:22 PMAnd now Echo Dot Kids Edition. That device has faced a lot of criticism over how it collects and uses kids data. Limp says it puts itself up to the highest standard on privacy and protecting kids.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:42:44 PMAlexa Communication for Kids, whitelists who kids can talk to using the Echo.
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:42:44 PMPivoting back to privacy, specifically with the Echo Dot Kids Edition. "Kids love to communicate, so we're announcing Alexa Communications for Kids." Parents can turn it on and whitelist the contacts that their kids are allowed to talk to via their Dot.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:42:45 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:43:21 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:43:31 PMLaunching FreeTime on Echo Show -- adding video experiences, games. FreeTime is a collection of curated kid-friendly content from Amazon.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:44:27 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:44:52 PMNew Alexa Education Skill API. Developers of school-based software tools can connect their skills directly to Alexa, Parents can ask "how did Sam do on that math test." Heads up, Sam.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:44:53 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:45:22 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:45:22 PMMore kids stuff. Kids love smart home gear. "We thought about how we can make that experience easier and more delightful for kids."
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:45:46 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:45:49 PMAnother new device: Echo Glow. It's a little ball of color-changing light that's about the size of the Echo Spot. Can ask it to go into campfire mode, or dance in rhythm with music, etc.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:46:18 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:46:20 PM$30, available for preorder now and expected to ship in time for the holidays.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:46:45 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:46:58 PM"We're trying to make smart home, and the magic of it perfect for not just kids but for everyone. And to do that we think about making a smart home simpler. We think about making the smart home smarter. and we think about making it safer."
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:47:19 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:47:40 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:48:09 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:48:29 PMNew Certified for Humans program. "This is a new program that identifies devices that are struggle-free, tinker-free and stress-free. No patience needed for these products."
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:48:32 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:48:36 PMOn to the smart home. Kicking off with an update on the Amzon Smart Plug and its "frustration-free setup." Now announcing "Certified for Humans" -- products will be certified as easy for non-geeks by a panel of real users. "No geeks allowed," Limp says. Starting with smart lights and appliances, including Philips Hue, a Hamilton Beach coffeemaker and TP-Link smart plugs.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:49:01 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:49:10 PM"We think it's the next step for making the smart home simpler."
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:49:16 PMEero time.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:49:54 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:50:08 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:50:11 PMEarlier this year, Amazon bought Eero, which makes a mesh Wi-Fi system. Today, Amazon announces "the all-new Eero." This "builds on the reliability and simplicity of Eero Pro and Eero Beacon."
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:50:30 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:51:15 PMIt's a dual-band mesh router with advanced security features -- coming for $99. I doubt it supports Wi-Fi 6 at that price, but no word yet.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:51:24 PMGuys, I'm about to fall over. Please...no more announcements...no more!
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:51:25 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:52:00 PMMore Wi-Fi controls, like "Alexa, pause the PlayStation Wi-Fi" or "Alexa, pause Ryan's tablet Wi-Fi."
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:52:04 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:52:10 PMLeave my tablet Wi-Fi alone, Limp!
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:52:17 PM"It's easier and simpler to just do it with your voice."
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:52:29 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:52:45 PMAsus and TP-Link will be adding these same Alexa voice controls this year, Arris and Linksys next year.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:53:01 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:53:26 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:53:46 PMTalking about making the house smarter, like "Alexa Hunches," which are recommendations for doing stuff -- like turning off the lights -- if Alexa notices your typical pattern. That's a feature introduced last year, btw.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:54:00 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:54:06 PMAlexa hunches are getting smarter. One new one that sounds great -- Alexa will tell you if the batteries in your smart lock need to be changed.