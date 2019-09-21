Amazon Echo Alexa 2019 event live blog
Like Apple and Google, Amazon now has a regular autumn event where it launches new products and services. We'll be covering everything that happens, live from Amazon headquarters in Seattle.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:54:10 PMAdding Hunches into Routines, don't have to create it yourself.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:54:28 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:54:49 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:55:26 PMAllowing Alexa to be more conversational at your front door.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:55:40 PMIntegrating Alexa into Ring video doorbell.
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:56:09 PMHmmm. About to watch a video of a new feature for Ring doorbells that'll let Alexa answer when someone rings. She's telling visitors at the door things like: "May I know the purpose of your visit?" "Does it need a signature?" "Can you please leave the package on the side of the house." "Can I pass along a message?"
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:56:14 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:56:57 PMFor example, someone can leave you a message right at your doorbell, or Alexa will give a delivery person info on where to leave a package.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:57:10 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:57:22 PMTalking Alexa Guard now. Limp says that the customer response has been very positive -- now, you'll be able to automatically arm and disarm the feature via Routines. Good and sort of obvious upgrade.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:57:37 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:57:42 PM"We're adding a brand new detector to Guard. This detector detects human activity."
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:58:01 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:58:37 PMDefinitely want to hear a LOT more about that detector. Limp only made quick mention of it.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:58:42 PMEcho Flex.
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:58:47 PMOh geez, another new product. Echo Flex.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:58:54 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:58:59 PMIt's an Echo that you just plug into the wall.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:59:11 PMLets you put an Echo in more places.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:59:25 PMAdded a USB port to charge your phone.
James Martin 9/25/2019 5:59:36 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 5:59:52 PMThis is similar to companies like Ecobee adding Alexa into its smart lights and thermostats.
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 5:59:58 PMIt's a tiny little Echo speaker that plugs right into the wall like a Glade PlugIn. Includes a USB charging port that can charge your phone -- or accept accessories like a smart night light or a motion sensor.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:00:10 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:00:44 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:00:46 PMAvailable for preorder today at $25. The two accessories will each cost $14. Very interesting to see Amazon doubling down on Alexa's home security angle.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:00:49 PMMore on Ring.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:01:15 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:01:16 PMTalking Ring now. "We continue to believe that when you add Ring to a neighborhood, crime is reduced," Limp says.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:01:20 PMRing Alarm system "already off to a great start."
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:01:37 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:02:19 PMShowing a picture of the control box to an old, wired security system. "There are tens of millions of these in US homes, and lots and lots of them aren't being used." Announcing a Ring retrofit kit.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:02:20 PMLimp says adding Ring into neighborhoods helps reduce crime, a claim that's been contested. https://www.technologyreview.com/s/612307/video-doorbell-firm-ring-says-its-devices-slash-crimebut-the-evidence-looks-flimsy/
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:02:44 PM$199 for the Alarm Kit, or $375 if bundled with the Ring Alarm hub.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:02:49 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:03:00 PM"We are quickly approaching the Super Bowl of doorbells: Halloween."
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:03:20 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:03:21 PMRing offers a similar retrofit option with its outdoor smart lights.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:03:52 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:03:52 PMNow, we're talking about a new Ring stick-up cam. "What's exciting is that it'll now be 30% less than it was before, only $99."
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:04:17 PMNew Ring indoor camera. "It is cute."
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:04:30 PMAlso a new Ring Indoor Cam. "It is our lowest cost security camera," Limp says.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:04:38 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:04:40 PM"It is our lowest-cost home security camera." It's the inspiration for the home mode.
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:04:54 PMCost: $60.