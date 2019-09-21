Amazon Echo Alexa 2019 event live blog
Like Apple and Google, Amazon now has a regular autumn event where it launches new products and services. We'll be covering everything that happens, live from Amazon headquarters in Seattle.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:15:51 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:16:02 PMThese are the rumored wireless earbuds we were expecting. Will allow Amazon to compete against Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:16:18 PM"We wanted to put in world-class noise reduction into Echo Buds."
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:16:22 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:16:40 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:17:07 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:17:22 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:17:40 PMIn addition to talking to Alexa like normal, by saying the wake word, you can tap and hold on a Bud to connect with the integrated voice assistant on your phone -- Siri, Google Assistant, etc.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:17:47 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:17:58 PMAvailable for preorder today for $130.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:18:29 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:18:54 PMDay 1 Editions, this sounds like a program for experimental products.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:19:08 PMEcho Frames joining that list.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:19:13 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:19:14 PMThese are smart glasses.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:19:36 PMNo display or camera on them.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:19:59 PM"It's a delightful way to get the Alexa experience." Can hear Alexa but not folks around you.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:20:06 PM
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:20:31 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:20:34 PMAaaaand now we've got Alexa glasses, too. They're called Echo Frames, and they look like normal glasses. Limp wearing them now. No display, no camera. Just integrated mics and a small speaker for Alexa access on the go. Discreetly directs Alexa's responses straight to your ear.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:20:36 PMThis product was rumored, but reported on by Financial Times, I believe more than a year ago.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:21:18 PMYou can swipe the side to get more info, set reminders on the go, use smart home gear.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:21:24 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:21:44 PMEcho Loop. It's a smart ring.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:21:56 PM"It literally is information at your finger tips."
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:22:01 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:22:25 PMTitanium frame, with a haptic engine to vibrate for notifications.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:22:37 PM"It's a way to snack on information throughout your day."
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:22:37 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:22:42 PMTitanium frame ring that's activated when you hit a discreet button on the button. Includes haptic vibrations that let you know when to talk into it and when to hold it up to your ear to listen to the Alexa response.
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:22:53 PMbutton on the bottom*
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:23:00 PMRy, is the robot coming or what??? We're getting everything else.
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:23:36 PMWhat if the avuncular, personable Dave Limp is the robot? Best product intro ever?
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:23:37 PM
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:23:48 PMDay 1 Edition will let customers try out new products as Amazon does too. Frames $180, Loop $130. Limited availability.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:24:24 PMOK, that's a wrap. Pretty interesting ending. That smart ring was a surprise.
James Martin 9/25/2019 6:24:27 PM
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:24:28 PMEcho Frames are $180, Echo Loop is $130. Invite only -- sounds similar to Echo Auto, which has been slow to ship out to those who requested it.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:25:24 PMNow going to get demos, etc. Thanks everyone for following along. More stories and videos coming out today.
Ry Crist 9/25/2019 6:25:35 PMAnd that's a wrap for Mr. Limp -- moving over to Amazon's Day 1 building next door for some hands-on time with the new products. Thanks for following along with the live blog, guys! Stay tuned, we'll have more to share with you very shortly.
Ben Fox Rubin 9/25/2019 6:25:40 PMJust like last year -- so many announcements.
OK, I just ran through a bunch of qs that were backlogged during the live blog. Thanks again everyone for following this. I'm getting kicked out of the space shortly and going to the demo room.