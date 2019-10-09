Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
-
Anne Dujmovic 9/10/2019 4:34:47 PMCNET's live commentary video is above. Here's what Apple unveiled today:
Anne Dujmovic 9/10/2019 4:32:33 PMWelcome to our coverage of Apple's annual fall event, where it's expected to unveil the new iPhone. Our crew is about to settle in at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus in Cupertino, California. The keynote presentation starts at 10 a.m. PT.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 4:48:35 PMHey everyone! We're getting settled in at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 4:51:38 PMWell that was interesting. There was just a break in the music, they turned the lights on full blast and asked everyone to "take a moment and identify the nearest exit."
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 4:54:38 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 4:54:43 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 4:55:49 PMHey all, Scott Stein here. Twitter: @jetscott. Show's about to begin. I wonder how these phones will be made to seem exciting...or if focus will shift to services.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 4:56:59 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 4:58:52 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 4:59:50 PMI'm most interested in finding things. In AR, or in normal reality. Finding my lost sense of time, finding joy
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:00:07 PMHere....we go
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:00:14 PMHere we go!
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:00:20 PMGetting started with a video, as usual
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:00:44 PMClick wheel, Touch ID, those candy Macs, the Mac Pro. A kaleidoscope of Apple things.
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:01:09 PM(I still think there needs to be a new Apple TV)
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:01:54 PMAnd here's Tim Cook
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:01:55 PM"Give people wonderful tools and they'l do wonderful things"
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:02:27 PM"At Apple we put the customer at the center of everything we do."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:02:35 PM"Innovations that enrich people's lives."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:02:50 PM"Through the deep integration of hardware, software and services, these products empower people to do incredible things every day."
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:02:57 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:03:02 PM"We have a huge morning planned for you, with some truly big announcements."
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:03:17 PMDiving right in...with App Store.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:03:18 PM"So I'm going to dispense of my usual updates and get right to it, beginning with the App Store."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:03:24 PMApple Arcade is up first
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:03:25 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:03:38 PMWe're going to get a big Arcade deep dive now.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:03:51 PMAnne (who has no last name apparently) is now taking the stage to talk about Apple Arcade, the game subscription service for mobile, desktop and TV
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:04:01 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:04:04 PM(I'd note this is the fastest Apple's ever had a woman on stage, at least that I can remember)
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:04:15 PMApple still saying 100+ games for Arcade.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:04:19 PM"No game service has ever launched as many games at once, and we can't wait for you to play all that."
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:04:28 PM
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:04:31 PMWill we finally get some solid details on Apple Arcade? Truly the biggest question mark in a holiday video game season that could see a lot of new players.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:04:35 PM"Your subscription lets you download and play any game right from the Arcade store."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:04:44 PMNew games added every month. Personalized recommendations, Game guides, etc.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:04:44 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:04:55 PM"This collection of awesome games so many genres and play styles."
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:05:01 PMNew games every month. And there are game guides and editorial content.
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:05:02 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:05:06 PM"We are really excited to show you a few today. First up, our partners at Konami."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:05:17 PMBenjamin Kinney is here to talk about the game.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:05:26 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:05:28 PM"Everybody loves Frogger."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:05:41 PM"Frogger in Toy Town" is the game Konami has made for Arcade